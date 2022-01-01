Restaurant header imageView gallery

Afro Lounge

3630 GEORGIA AVE. NW

Washington, DC 20010

Starters

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

9 inch flour tortilla grilled with Mexican cheese with your choice of chicken or steak. Served with Pico de Galo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Afro Wings

$14.00

Wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, barbeque or garlic parmesan sauce, served with celery, carrots and ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Fries

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Honey Siracha Shrimp

$17.00

Salads

Tropical Salad

$17.00

Spring mix tossed in house strawberry dressing, served with tomatoes, strawberries, Kiwis, green grapes, and feta cheese.

Cesar salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in house Cesar dressing topped with baked croutons and shaved parmesan.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Fried shell tortilla stuffed with iceberg lettuce, black beans, sour cream, sweet corn, Pico de Gallo.

Sandwich

Afro Burger

$16.00

8oz ground top sirloin cooked to order, topped with pepper jack or provolone, afro sauce and LTO.

Cheese Burger

$14.00

California Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Entrée

Shimp Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy Cajun sauce and sautéed shrimp.

Veggie Pasta

$15.00

Linguini pasta tossed in house marinara sauce and fresh vegetables.

Chicken Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with grilled Chicken breast.

Ethiopian Beef Tibs

$19.00

8oz of top sirloin tips sautéed with tomatoes, shallots, rosemary and Ethiopian seasoning served with your choice of rice or injera.

Ethiopian Vegetarian Shiro

$17.00

Sun-dried chickpea flour cooked with tomatoes, shallots, garlic and seasoned butter, served with injera

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Marinera Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Curry Chicken

$16.00

Blackened Salmon

$19.00

Blackened Chicken

$16.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Curry Shrimp

$20.00

Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Salmon Pasta

$20.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3630 GEORGIA AVE. NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

