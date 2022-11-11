Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls

review star

No reviews yet

705 Marquette Avenue South

- Skyway Level

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Order Again

Popular Items

Chapati Wrap
Lamb Gyro Pita
Chicken Fantastic Rice Bowl (GF)

Sandwiches & Wraps

Lamb Gyro Pita

Lamb Gyro Pita

$9.79

Slices of marinated rotisserie lamb gyros meat served with onion, tomato, lettuce, and Tzatziki (Greek cucumber) sauce on pita bread. Comes with a choice of salad or fries.

Chapati Wrap

Chapati Wrap

$10.99

Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce

Somali Steak Sandwich

Somali Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$9.79

Slices of marinated rotisserie chicken gyro meat served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken breast grilled to order with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and pesto mayonnaise on focaccia bread

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and sour cream in a warm tortilla.

Build Your Own Chapati Wrap

Build Your Own Chapati Wrap

$8.49

Choice of meat or veggie fillings served with fresh vegetables and Somali rice/ couscous, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce.

Build Your Own Pita/ Gyro

Build Your Own Pita/ Gyro

$8.49

Slices of meat or veggie filling choice served with onion, tomato, lettuce, and Tzatziki (Greek cucumber) sauce on pita bread. Comes with a side of fries or salad.

Entrees & Specialties

Afro Steak Rice Bowl (GF)

Afro Steak Rice Bowl (GF)

$10.99

Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl (GF)

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl (GF)

$10.49

Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice

Chicken Fantastic Rice Bowl (GF)

Chicken Fantastic Rice Bowl (GF)

$10.49

Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Yassa Chicken Rice Bowl

Yassa Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.99

Chicken marinated overnight in onion, garlic, mustard, fresh lemon and Chef's secret spices, served over somali rice

Veggie Platter (VG)

Veggie Platter (VG)

$11.99

Combination of 4 falafel, hummus, 1 veggie sambusa, pita bread, Somali rice with a side of salad.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$8.49

Choice of meat or veggie fillings served in a delicious bowl with rice/ couscous

Salads

Greek Salad (GF, VG)

Greek Salad (GF, VG)

$7.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, bell peppers, w Greek dressing.

Caeser Salad (VG)

Caeser Salad (VG)

$6.29

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, topped with grated parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing

Afro Green House Salad (GF, VG)

Afro Green House Salad (GF, VG)

$6.29

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with carrots, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and our homemade lemon dressing

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.49

Our fresh salad blend, topped with your choice of meat or veggie fillings

Appetizers

Beef Sambusa

Beef Sambusa

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Chicken Sambusa

Chicken Sambusa

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Veggie Sambusa (VG)

Comes with hot sauce on side

Comes with hot sauce on side

Mixed Sambusas

Mixed Sambusas

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef & chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Chicken WIngs

Chicken WIngs

with BBQ sauce & ranch Sambusa

Hummus & Pita (VG)

Hummus & Pita (VG)

$4.49

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, served with pita bread

Coconut Shrimps

Coconut Shrimps

$8.99

Piece shrimp dipped in coconut batter and deep-fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

Sides

French Fries (VG)

French Fries (VG)

$2.49

3/8 salted crinkle cut fries

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

$2.99

Hot, thick cut Salted Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Plantains (VG)

Sweet Plantains (VG)

$4.79

6 pieces of golden brown ripe sweet plantains

4 PC Falafel (VG)

4 PC Falafel (VG)

$4.29

Deep-fried ball or patty that is made from either chickpeas combined with spring onions and Middle Eastern spices

Somali Rice (GF)

Somali Rice (GF)

$4.29

Basmati rice seasoned with African spices

Couscous (VG)

Couscous (VG)

$2.79

Moroccan dish with small steamed granules derived from wheat semolina

Side Salad (VG)

Side Salad (VG)

$4.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and cucumber

Chapati Bread (VG)

$2.79

$2.79
Pita (VG)

$1.15

$1.15
Side Of Meat/Extra Meat

$3.49

Choice of meat

$3.49

Choice of meat

Sauces & Dressings (VG)

Dressing Choice

Dressing Choice

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.49

Layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$3.79

Ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.79

Italian dessert combining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream

Oreo Mousse

Oreo Mousse

$3.79

Fudgy brownie with a layer of Oreo cheesecaske, a chocolate chip cookie mousse topped with whipped cream

Beverages

Soda Cans

Soda Cans

$1.75

Choice of Coca Cola products

Bottle of Water

$1.99

$1.99
Fruit Juice (Any Flavor)

Fruit Juice (Any Flavor)

$1.99

Any available flavor of fruit juice (we cannot guarantee your choice of flavors, but would prioritize your choice). Flavors usually available include Mango, Fruit Punch/ Multi-Fruit, Guava, Peach, and Pineapple.

Sanpellegrino

$1.99

$1.99
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Afro Deli & Grill image

