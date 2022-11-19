Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village

review star

No reviews yet

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Chapati Wrap
Gopher Lamb Gyros
Somali Steak Sandwich

Appetizers

Beef Sambusa (1 pc)

$2.25

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with either ground beef, chicken or Veggies sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Beef Sambusa (3pc)

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Chicken Sambusa (1 pc)

$2.25

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Chicken Sambusa (3 pc)

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Veggie Sambusa (1 pc)

$2.25

Comes with hot sauce on side

Veggie Sambusa (3 pc)

$5.74

Comes with hot sauce on side

Mixed Sambusas (3 pc)

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef & chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Spicy Chicken Wings (12 pc)

$12.49

with BBQ sauce & ranch Sambusa

Spicy Chicken Wings (8 pc)

$10.49

with BBQ sauce & ranch Sambusa

Hummus And Pita

$4.49

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, served with pita bread

Coconut Shrimp

$8.99

7 pcs shrimp dipped in coconut batter and deep fried to golden brown, served with cocktail sauce

Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers

Gopher Lamb Gyros

$9.79

Slices of marinated rotisserie lamb gyros meat served with onion, tomato, lettuce, and Tzatziki (Greek cucumber) sauce on pita bread. Comes with a choice of salad or fries.

Chapati Wrap

$10.99

Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce

Somali Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia

Chicken Gyros

$9.79

Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cut of grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream in tortilla

Falafel Sandwich

$8.49

Chickpeas combined with spring onions, parsley, and Middle-Eastern spices, deep-fried and served with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce in pita bread

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$8.49

Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun

Entrees & Specialties

Rg AfroSteak Dinner

$10.99

Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice

Lg AfroSteak Dinner

$13.99

Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice

Rg Chicken Fantastic

$10.49

Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Lg Chicken Fantastic

$13.49

Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Rg Chicken Curry

$10.49

Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice

Lg Chicken Curry

$13.49

Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Combination of 4 falafel, hummus, 1 veggie sambusa, pita bread, Somali rice with a side of salad

Rg Veggie Fantastic

$8.49

Sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Lg Veggie Fantastic

$10.99

Sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Rg Veggie Stew

$8.49

Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.

Lg Veggie Stew

$10.99

Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.

Entree Salads

Greek Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and bell peppers, topped with Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.29

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, topped with grated parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing

AfroGreen House Salad

$6.29

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with carrots, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and our homemade lemon dressing

Sides

Small French Fries

$2.49

3/8 salted crinkle cut fries

Large French Fries

$4.79

3/8 salted crinkle cut fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99
Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29

Hot, thick cut Salted Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Plantains

$4.79

6 pieces of golden brown ripe sweet plantains

4 PC Falafel

$4.29

Deep-fried ball or patty that is made from either chickpeas combined with spring onions and Middle Eastern spices

Somali Rice

$4.29

Basmati rice seasoned with African spices

Side Salad

$4.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and cucumber

Chapati Bread

$2.79
Pita

$1.15

Extra Meat

$3.49

Dessert

Baklava

$3.49

Layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Tres Leches

$3.79

Ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture

Tiramisu

$3.79

Italian dessert combining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream

Oreo Mousse

$3.79

Fudgy brownie with a layer of Oreo cheesecaske, a chocolate chip cookie mousse topped with whipped cream

Dressings

Caesar

$0.49
Greek

$0.74
Extra Basbas

Extra Tzatziki

$0.49
Extra Creole

$0.49
Bbq

$0.49
Ranch

$0.49
Sour Cream

$0.49
Hummus Cup

$0.99
Extra Italian

$0.49

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.24
Sanpellegrino

$1.99

Mango

$1.99
Fruit Punch

$1.99
Peach

$1.99

ZOA

$2.49
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.99

Coffee & Tea

12oz Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

$1.99
16oz Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

$2.49
12oz Black Tea

$1.99
16oz Black Tea

$2.49
12oz Brewed Ethiopian coffee

$1.99
16oz Brewed Ethiopian coffee

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Afro Deli is a social venture that attempts to weave together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. .

