Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Afro Deli & Grill- St Paul

review star

No reviews yet

5 W 7th Place

St. Paul, MN 55102

Popular Items

Chicken Fantastic Rice Bowl (GF)
Lamb Gyro Pita
Baklava

Sandwiches & Wraps

Lamb Gyro Pita

Lamb Gyro Pita

$9.79

Slices of marinated rotisserie lamb gyro meat served with onion, tomato, lettuce and tzatziki sauce (Greek cucumber) on pita bread. Side fries or salad

Chapati Wrap

Chapati Wrap

$10.99

Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce.

Somali Steak Sandwich

Somali Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread.

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$9.79

Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cut of grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream in a tortilla

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$8.49

Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun

Build Your Own Pita/ Gyro

Build Your Own Pita/ Gyro

$8.49

Slices of meat or veggie filling choice served with onion, tomato, lettuce, and Tzatziki (Greek cucumber) sauce on pita bread. Comes with a side of fries or salad.

Build Your Own Chapati Wrap

Build Your Own Chapati Wrap

$8.49

Choice of meat or veggie fillings served with fresh vegetables and Somali rice/ couscous, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce.

Entrees & Specialties

Afro Steak Rice Bowl (GF)

Afro Steak Rice Bowl (GF)

$10.99

Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice

Chicken Fantastic Rice Bowl (GF)

Chicken Fantastic Rice Bowl (GF)

$10.49

Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Yassa Chicken Rice Bowl

Yassa Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.99

Chicken marinated overnight in onion, garlic, mustard, fresh lemon and Chef's secret spices, served over somali rice

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl (GF)

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl (GF)

$10.49

Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice

Veggie Platter (VG)

Veggie Platter (VG)

$11.99

Combination of 4 falafel, hummus, 1 veggie sambusa, pita bread, Somali rice with a side of salad.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$8.49

Choice of meat or veggie fillings served in a delicious bowl with rice/ couscous

Salads

Caesar Salad (VG)

Caesar Salad (VG)

$6.29

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, topped with grated parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad (GF, VG)

Greek Salad (GF, VG)

$7.49

Romaine lettuce tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and bell peppers, topped with Greek dressing.

AfroGreen House Salad (GF, VG)

AfroGreen House Salad (GF, VG)

$6.29

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with carrots, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and our homemade lemon dressing

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.49

Our fresh salad blend, topped with your choice of meat or veggie fillings

Appetizers

Beef Sambusa

Beef Sambusa

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Chicken Sambusa

Chicken Sambusa

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Veggie Sambusa (VG)

Veggie Sambusa (VG)

Comes with hot sauce on side

Mixed Sambusa (3 pcs)

Mixed Sambusa (3 pcs)

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef & chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings

Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy chicken wings served with BBQ sauce & ranch Sambusa

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.99

7 pcs shrimp dipped in coconut batter and deep-fried to a golden brown, served with cocktail sauce

Sides

French Fries (VG)

French Fries (VG)

3/8 salted crinkle cut fries

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

Hot, thick cut Salted Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Plantains (VG)

Sweet Plantains (VG)

$4.79

6 pieces of golden brown ripe sweet plantains

4 PC Falafel (VG)

4 PC Falafel (VG)

$4.29

Deep-fried ball or patty that is made from either chickpeas combined with spring onions and Middle Eastern spices

Somali Rice (GF)

Somali Rice (GF)

$4.29

Basmati rice seasoned with African spices

Couscous (VG)

Couscous (VG)

$2.79

Moroccan dish with small steamed granules derived from wheat semolina

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and cucumber

Chapati Bread (VG)

Chapati Bread (VG)

$2.79
Side of Meat/ Extra Meat

Side of Meat/ Extra Meat

$3.49

Choice of meat

Mix Fruits

$3.99
Pita (VG)

Pita (VG)

$1.15
Sauces & Dressings (VG)

Sauces & Dressings (VG)

Dressing Choice

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$5.75

Chicken Fingers served with fries, kids size

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kids cheeseburger and fries

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Spicy cheese quesadilla for kids

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Kinds quantity if mozzarella stick

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids size grilled cheese sandwich

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

Fruit juice and Yogurt for kids

Yogurt Parfait Blueberry

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.49

Layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.24

Choice of Coca Cola products

Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

$1.99

Fruit Juice (Any Available flavor)

$1.99

Any available flavor of fruit juice (we cannot guarantee your choice of flavors, but would prioritize your choice). Flavors usually available include Mango, Fruit Punch/ Multi-Fruit, Guava, and Pineapple.

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.99
Black Tea

Black Tea

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.

Website

Location

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul, MN 55102

Directions

