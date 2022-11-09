Sandwiches
Mediterranean
Afro Deli & Grill- St Paul
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.
Location
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul, MN 55102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurant
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
No Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant