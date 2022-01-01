- Home
Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea
No reviews yet
1818 West 99th Street
Chicago, IL 60643
FOOD SPECIALS
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken, bacon, spring mix salad, tomatoes and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla shell and grilled.
Salmon BLT
Grilled Salmon with spring mix lettuce, tomato, Applewood Pork bacon topped with a garlic chive mayo on Sourdough bread, grilled to perfection.
The Ultimate BLT
Your favorite BLT just got upgraded! Grilled Challah bread, bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, tomatoes and sunny side up egg. *This sandwich is served uncut
Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake
The refreshing taste of strawberry and lemon come together in our Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake. It's like eating a slice of summer!
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
The perfect combination of two of our favorite desserts, banana pudding and cheesecake.
Oreo Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake made with an Oreo crust, Oreo and cream cheese filling, and topped off with our homemade whipped cream.
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
If you love Butter Pecan Ice Cream this rich and decadent cheesecake will not disappoint.
Lemon Cheesecake
Lemon Cheesecake made with fresh lemons and topped off with our homemade whipped cream.
DRINK SPECIALS
Sweet Potato Pie Latte
Sweet Potato Cold Foam Latte
Salted Caramel Mocha
Cinnabon White Chocolate Mocha
White chocolate sauce and steamed milk mixed with Cinnamon Bun syrup topped with whipped cream chocolate and caramel drizzle.
Immunity Boost Chai Latte
Apple Pie Latte
Steamed milk with caramel apple butter syrup and a double shot of espresso topped with short bread cookie crumbles for that just out of the oven pie taste.
Arnold Palmer
Half of our cold brewed ice tea mixed with half of our house made lemonade.
Matcha Lemonade
Finely ground Japanese Matcha powder mixed with our house made lemonade for a refreshing treat.
Barista’s Choice
If you're feeling adventurous this is the drink for you. Let our barista's craft something yummy for your tastebuds. This is an espresso based drink and can be served hot or iced but that's all the customization you can get.
Matcha Frappe
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Cortado
Double shot of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk of your choice.
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso and a thick layer of foam on top. Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.
Latte
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk. Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.
Mocha
Double espresso, with your choice of chocolate & milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, foamed milk and caramel sauce. *Caramel sauce does contain dairy please select dairy allergy if you'd prefer it made with syrup instead.
Red Eye
Our Afro Spice blend coffee and a double shot of espresso.
Americano
Double shot of espresso and water.
Coffee Drinks
Cup Of Joe
Our daily brewed Afro Spice coffee made just the way you like it. Add-on's available upon request.
Cafe Au Lait
Our daily brewed Afro Spice coffee with your choice of steam cream to keep your temperature consistent.
Coffee Carrier
Treat the team to coffee in the morning! A convenient carrier filled with 96 fl oz of our Afro Spice blend coffee (equivalent of eight 12 fl oz cups).
Cold Coffee Drinks
Cold Brew
Our specialty house cold brewed coffee served over ice. Add-on's available upon request.
Iced Americano
Double shot of espresso and water served over ice.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, foamed milk and caramel sauce served over ice. *Caramel sauce does contain dairy please select dairy allergy if you'd prefer it made with syrup instead.
Iced Latte
Double shot of espresso with cold foamed milk. Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.
Cold Foam Latte
Cold frothed heavy whipping cream. It’s creamy, velvety, and fluffy so it sits on top of your latte before slowly sinking to the bottom.
Iced Mocha
Double espresso, with your choice of chocolate & milk.
Cold Foam Mocha
Cold frothed heavy whipping cream. It’s creamy, velvety, and fluffy so it sits on top of your mocha before slowly sinking to the bottom.
Iced Red Eye
Our Afro Spice blend cold brewed coffee and a double shot of espresso.
Frappe
Caramel or Cookies n' Cream flavor meet two shots of espresso, your choice of milk and ice for a party in the blender. Whipped cream and drizzle available to finish this frosty treat.
Tea & Others
Caramel Apple Cider
Hot apple cider mixed with our Cinnabon and caramel syrups create this tasty treat. Add whipped cream and caramel drizzle for the ultimate warm treat.
Iced Caramel Apple Cider
Apple Cider mixed with our Cinnabon and caramel syrups create this tasty treat served over ice. Add whipped cream and caramel drizzle for the ultimate treat.
Chai Latte
Tumeric Ginger: A combination of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and lemongrass used to create a tasty chai tea. Masala: A fragrant full bodied Masala Chai with wild grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamon and cinnamon are combined to create this balanced drink. Chaga: Chaga blends wild mushrooms with roasted dandelion root and chicory. A touch of cocoa nibs and a hint of sweetness round out this chai. All chai's are made with your choice of milk.
Iced Chai Latte
Tumeric Ginger: A combination of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and lemongrass used to create a tasty chai tea. Masala: A fragrant full bodied Masala Chai with wild grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamon and cinnamon are combined to create this balanced drink. Chaga: Chaga blends wild mushrooms with roasted dandelion root and chicory. A touch of cocoa nibs and a hint of sweetness round out this chai. All chai's are made with your choice of milk.
Matcha
Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with your choice of hot milk or water.
Iced Matcha
Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with your choice of milk or water.
Tea (sachet)
Blueberry Hibiscus (caffeine-free): Luscious blueberries with refreshing hibiscus, rich red rooibos and tasty elderberries. Peppermint (caffeine-free): Pure peppermint leaves refresh and soothe both palate and mind. Tangerine Ginger (caffeine-free): A juicy blend of rich red hibiscus, quenching citrus and warming ginger. Earl Grey (medium caffeine level): Full Bodied and smooth with floral notes of Calabrian bergamot citrus. Chamomile Medley (caffeine-free): Calming golden chamomile blossoms paired with smoothing lemon verbena, lemongrass and spearmint. Yuzu Peach Green (low caffeine level): Pure Green tea with real, sweet peaches and fragrant yuzu citrus.
Iced Tea
Cold brewed ice tea steeped to perfection. Can be sweetened or unsweetened.
Hot Chocolate
Made with Ghiradelli's silky smooth premium chocolate sauce and your choice of milk to create this warm treat. Add whipped cream and chocolate drizzle if you're feeling fancy!
No Caffeine
Chocolate Milk
Made with Ghiradelli's silky smooth premium chocolate sauce and your choice of milk to create this tasty treat. Add whipped cream and chocolate drizzle if you're feeling fancy!
Lemonade
Our house made lemonade which can be served without flavor or with any of our flavors.
Apple Juice
Milk
Whole milk served with ice. Can substitute an alternative milk.
Sparkling Water
Distilled Water
"The Victoria"
Lemonade infused with Strawberry and Lavender syrups.
Fruit Smoothie
Breakfast Pics
The Bronzeville Breakfast Sandwich*
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, Brioche bun and your choice of meat (sausage (turkey or pork) patty or bacon).
Bronzeville Meat Lover's
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, Brioche bun with a pork sausage patty & Applewood pork bacon.
Bronzeville Meat Lover's (Poultry)
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, Brioche bun with a turkey sausage patty & duck bacon.
Breakfast Sides
Afro Bowls
Afro Pics
Auburn Gres-Ham Panini
Prosciutto, spring mix, tomato and provolone on Sourdough bread grilled to perfection or served cold.
South Side Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese, Sourdough bread , Coca-Cola braised beef short ribs and pickled onions grilled to perfection.
Chatham Cheese
Cheddar Cheese & Sourdough Bread grilled to perfection.
Out West Wrap
Grilled chicken with kale lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons in a tortilla tossed with Caesar dressing and grilled panini style.
Ashburn Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, crumbled feta, everything seasoning and radish on Sourdough with tomato and cucumber salad.
Englewood Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast, provolone, tomato, chipotle mayo, applewood smoked bacon, spring mix lettuce and avocado on Sourdough bread and grilled panini style.
Beverly BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, spring mix lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on Sourdough bread grilled to perfection.
Afro Puffs
Apple Afro Puff
Mini apple pie just like grandma use to make.
Chocolate Brownie Puff
Decadent and rich chocolate brownie.
Cinnamon Afro Puff
Best cinnamon roll you've ever tasted!
Oatmeal Cookie
Oatmeal and rum raisin cookies taste just like your childhood.
Peach Afro Puff
If Grandma doesn't feel like getting in the kitchen #comethroughforapie. This peach cobbler won't disappoint!
Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie
Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie
Sweet Potato Pie Puff
A seasonal favorite sure to make you want to slap your Mama, but don't we are not trying to get put on the naughty list this year!
Sides
Coffee Beans
Afro Spice
A bold and full bodied with flavors of dark chocolate and nuts. Medium Roast
Harold Washington Blend
A delicate blend with floral and citrus notes. This amazingly refreshing blend of African coffees is a great introduction to flavors that lend themselves to a lighter, brighter cup. Medium/Light Roast
Dusable Blend
A bold decafinnated coffee with notes of dark chocolate and a nutty sweetness similar to almond milk.
Hats
Tumblers
Ovalware Cold Brewer
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Quality Coffee. Quality Service. On the Southside. Come through for a cup.
1818 West 99th Street, Chicago, IL 60643