Main picView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

review star

No reviews yet

1818 West 99th Street

Chicago, IL 60643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bronzeville Breakfast Sandwich*
South Side Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Ashburn Avocado Toast

FOOD SPECIALS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, bacon, spring mix salad, tomatoes and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla shell and grilled.

Salmon BLT

$15.50

Grilled Salmon with spring mix lettuce, tomato, Applewood Pork bacon topped with a garlic chive mayo on Sourdough bread, grilled to perfection.

The Ultimate BLT

$13.00Out of stock

Your favorite BLT just got upgraded! Grilled Challah bread, bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, tomatoes and sunny side up egg. *This sandwich is served uncut

Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake

$5.00+

The refreshing taste of strawberry and lemon come together in our Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake. It's like eating a slice of summer!

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$5.00+

The perfect combination of two of our favorite desserts, banana pudding and cheesecake.

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.00+

Oreo Cheesecake made with an Oreo crust, Oreo and cream cheese filling, and topped off with our homemade whipped cream.

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

$6.00+

If you love Butter Pecan Ice Cream this rich and decadent cheesecake will not disappoint.

Lemon Cheesecake

$5.00+

Lemon Cheesecake made with fresh lemons and topped off with our homemade whipped cream.

DRINK SPECIALS

Sweet Potato Pie Latte

$5.25

Sweet Potato Cold Foam Latte

$6.25

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.00

Cinnabon White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

White chocolate sauce and steamed milk mixed with Cinnamon Bun syrup topped with whipped cream chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Immunity Boost Chai Latte

$5.50

Apple Pie Latte

$5.00

Steamed milk with caramel apple butter syrup and a double shot of espresso topped with short bread cookie crumbles for that just out of the oven pie taste.

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Half of our cold brewed ice tea mixed with half of our house made lemonade.

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Finely ground Japanese Matcha powder mixed with our house made lemonade for a refreshing treat.

Barista’s Choice

$6.50

If you're feeling adventurous this is the drink for you. Let our barista's craft something yummy for your tastebuds. This is an espresso based drink and can be served hot or iced but that's all the customization you can get.

Matcha Frappe

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Our Espresso drinks contain a doppio or (2) shots of Espresso in all drinks.

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk of your choice.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Double shot of espresso and a thick layer of foam on top. Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.

Latte

$3.50+

Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk. Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.

Mocha

$4.00+

Double espresso, with your choice of chocolate & milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.35+

Double shot of espresso, foamed milk and caramel sauce. *Caramel sauce does contain dairy please select dairy allergy if you'd prefer it made with syrup instead.

Red Eye

$3.00+

Our Afro Spice blend coffee and a double shot of espresso.

Americano

$3.00+

Double shot of espresso and water.

Coffee Drinks

Cup Of Joe

$2.50+

Our daily brewed Afro Spice coffee made just the way you like it. Add-on's available upon request.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Our daily brewed Afro Spice coffee with your choice of steam cream to keep your temperature consistent.

Coffee Carrier

$22.00

Treat the team to coffee in the morning! A convenient carrier filled with 96 fl oz of our Afro Spice blend coffee (equivalent of eight 12 fl oz cups).

Cold Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.00

Our specialty house cold brewed coffee served over ice. Add-on's available upon request.

Iced Americano

$4.00

Double shot of espresso and water served over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.85

Double shot of espresso, foamed milk and caramel sauce served over ice. *Caramel sauce does contain dairy please select dairy allergy if you'd prefer it made with syrup instead.

Iced Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with cold foamed milk. Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.

Cold Foam Latte

$5.75

Cold frothed heavy whipping cream. It’s creamy, velvety, and fluffy so it sits on top of your latte before slowly sinking to the bottom.

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Double espresso, with your choice of chocolate & milk.

Cold Foam Mocha

$5.75

Cold frothed heavy whipping cream. It’s creamy, velvety, and fluffy so it sits on top of your mocha before slowly sinking to the bottom.

Iced Red Eye

$4.00

Our Afro Spice blend cold brewed coffee and a double shot of espresso.

Frappe

$5.00

Caramel or Cookies n' Cream flavor meet two shots of espresso, your choice of milk and ice for a party in the blender. Whipped cream and drizzle available to finish this frosty treat.

Tea & Others

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.15+

Hot apple cider mixed with our Cinnabon and caramel syrups create this tasty treat. Add whipped cream and caramel drizzle for the ultimate warm treat.

Iced Caramel Apple Cider

$3.65

Apple Cider mixed with our Cinnabon and caramel syrups create this tasty treat served over ice. Add whipped cream and caramel drizzle for the ultimate treat.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Tumeric Ginger: A combination of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and lemongrass used to create a tasty chai tea. Masala: A fragrant full bodied Masala Chai with wild grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamon and cinnamon are combined to create this balanced drink. Chaga: Chaga blends wild mushrooms with roasted dandelion root and chicory. A touch of cocoa nibs and a hint of sweetness round out this chai. All chai's are made with your choice of milk.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Tumeric Ginger: A combination of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and lemongrass used to create a tasty chai tea. Masala: A fragrant full bodied Masala Chai with wild grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamon and cinnamon are combined to create this balanced drink. Chaga: Chaga blends wild mushrooms with roasted dandelion root and chicory. A touch of cocoa nibs and a hint of sweetness round out this chai. All chai's are made with your choice of milk.

Matcha

$4.25+

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with your choice of hot milk or water.

Iced Matcha

$4.75

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with your choice of milk or water.

Tea (sachet)

$3.00+

Blueberry Hibiscus (caffeine-free): Luscious blueberries with refreshing hibiscus, rich red rooibos and tasty elderberries. Peppermint (caffeine-free): Pure peppermint leaves refresh and soothe both palate and mind. Tangerine Ginger (caffeine-free): A juicy blend of rich red hibiscus, quenching citrus and warming ginger. Earl Grey (medium caffeine level): Full Bodied and smooth with floral notes of Calabrian bergamot citrus. Chamomile Medley (caffeine-free): Calming golden chamomile blossoms paired with smoothing lemon verbena, lemongrass and spearmint. Yuzu Peach Green (low caffeine level): Pure Green tea with real, sweet peaches and fragrant yuzu citrus.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold brewed ice tea steeped to perfection. Can be sweetened or unsweetened.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with Ghiradelli's silky smooth premium chocolate sauce and your choice of milk to create this warm treat. Add whipped cream and chocolate drizzle if you're feeling fancy!

No Caffeine

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Made with Ghiradelli's silky smooth premium chocolate sauce and your choice of milk to create this tasty treat. Add whipped cream and chocolate drizzle if you're feeling fancy!

Lemonade

$3.00

Our house made lemonade which can be served without flavor or with any of our flavors.

Apple Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Whole milk served with ice. Can substitute an alternative milk.

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Distilled Water

$2.25

"The Victoria"

$3.85

Lemonade infused with Strawberry and Lavender syrups.

Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

Breakfast Pics

The Bronzeville Breakfast Sandwich*

The Bronzeville Breakfast Sandwich*

$6.25

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, Brioche bun and your choice of meat (sausage (turkey or pork) patty or bacon).

Bronzeville Meat Lover's

Bronzeville Meat Lover's

$8.25

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, Brioche bun with a pork sausage patty & Applewood pork bacon.

Bronzeville Meat Lover's (Poultry)

$8.75Out of stock

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, Brioche bun with a turkey sausage patty & duck bacon.

Breakfast Sides

Side of Turkey Sausage

$1.75

Side of Pork Sausage

$1.75

Side of Applewood Pork Bacon

$2.00

Side of Scrambled Egg

$1.25

Side of Sunny Side up Egg

$1.25

Hashbrown

$2.25

Afro Bowls

83rd Street Salad

$8.00

Kale, parmesan crisps tossed with Caesar dressing.

Afro Haus Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, tomatoes, scallions, grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Oatmeal

$3.75Out of stock

Gluten free oats.

Afro Pics

Auburn Gres-Ham Panini

Auburn Gres-Ham Panini

$12.00

Prosciutto, spring mix, tomato and provolone on Sourdough bread grilled to perfection or served cold.

South Side Short Rib Grilled Cheese

South Side Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, Sourdough bread , Coca-Cola braised beef short ribs and pickled onions grilled to perfection.

Chatham Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese & Sourdough Bread grilled to perfection.

Out West Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken with kale lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons in a tortilla tossed with Caesar dressing and grilled panini style.

Ashburn Avocado Toast

Ashburn Avocado Toast

$14.00

Smashed avocado, crumbled feta, everything seasoning and radish on Sourdough with tomato and cucumber salad.

Englewood Sandwich

Englewood Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted turkey breast, provolone, tomato, chipotle mayo, applewood smoked bacon, spring mix lettuce and avocado on Sourdough bread and grilled panini style.

Beverly BLT

$11.00

Applewood smoked bacon, spring mix lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on Sourdough bread grilled to perfection.

Afro Puffs

Apple Afro Puff

$3.00Out of stock

Mini apple pie just like grandma use to make.

Chocolate Brownie Puff

$4.00Out of stock

Decadent and rich chocolate brownie.

Cinnamon Afro Puff

$3.75Out of stock

Best cinnamon roll you've ever tasted!

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal and rum raisin cookies taste just like your childhood.

Peach Afro Puff

$3.00Out of stock

If Grandma doesn't feel like getting in the kitchen #comethroughforapie. This peach cobbler won't disappoint!

Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie

Sweet Potato Pie Puff

$4.00Out of stock

A seasonal favorite sure to make you want to slap your Mama, but don't we are not trying to get put on the naughty list this year!

Chips

Smokehouse BBQ Chips

$1.25

Jalapeno Chips

$1.25

Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.25

Sea Salt Chips

$1.25

Sides

Cucumber & Tomato Salad 4 oz.

$3.00

Cucumber & Tomato Salad 8 oz.

$6.00

Side of Applewood Pork Bacon

$2.00

Side of Sourdough

$1.25

Side of Brioche Bun

$1.25

Salmon

$6.00

Side of Duck Bacon

$2.50Out of stock

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.45

Coffee Beans

A delicate blend with floral and citrus notes. This amazingly refreshing blend of African coffees is a great introduction to flavors that lend themselves to a lighter, brighter cup. Medium/Light Roast

Afro Spice

$12.00

A bold and full bodied with flavors of dark chocolate and nuts. Medium Roast

Harold Washington Blend

$12.00

A delicate blend with floral and citrus notes. This amazingly refreshing blend of African coffees is a great introduction to flavors that lend themselves to a lighter, brighter cup. Medium/Light Roast

Dusable Blend

$12.00

A bold decafinnated coffee with notes of dark chocolate and a nutty sweetness similar to almond milk.

Hats

Black '47 Baseball Cap with Orange Logo

$25.00

Gray '47 Baseball Cap with White Logo

$25.00

Hot Pink '47 Baseball Cap with Black Logo

$25.00

Gray Beanie w/ Black Logo

$30.00

Navy Blue Beanie w/ Orange Logo

$30.00

Black Beanie w/ Orange Logo

$30.00

Tumblers

The Carter travel mug, by Fellow is designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit the most popular manual brewing devices. Unlike stainless steel, a ceramic interior keeps your brew free of odors, oils, and “old penny” tasting notes. Our 304 18/8 insulated stainless steel retains heat for 12 hours and stays cold for 24 hours. 16 oz., fits into most car cup holders.

Black

$30.00

Gray

$30.00

Ovalware Cold Brewer

1.0 Liters

$35.99

1.5 Liters

$39.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Quality Coffee. Quality Service. On the Southside. Come through for a cup.

Location

1818 West 99th Street, Chicago, IL 60643

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beverly Bakery & Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
10528 South Western Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park
orange starNo Reviews
5225 S Harper Ave Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Carver 47 - 1050 E 47th St
orange starNo Reviews
1050 E 47th St Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Lunges 'n Lattes
orange star5.0 • 444
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
MCM Protein Bar - 2019 S Laflin St
orange starNo Reviews
2019 S Laflin St Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Port Center Cafe @ UIC
orange starNo Reviews
601 S Morgan Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston