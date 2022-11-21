Restaurant header imageView gallery

Afterglow

5665 Village Glen Drive, Suite 110

Dallas, TX 75206

Order Again

Popular Items

PB Protein Punch- Mixed Berry
Ultimate Greens
Immunity

Made To Order Juice

Cleanse

Cleanse

$9.00

Metabolism boosting fresh made juice including all of your greens and slightly sweetened flavor. Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Apple

Immunity

Immunity

$9.00

Immunity boosting fresh made juice high in Vitamins A and C to give you support you need to get through your day Carrot, Orange, Sweet Bell Pepper, Apple, Lemon

Refresh

Refresh

$9.00

Summer time hydrating freshly made juice, filled with electrolytes from fruits. Strawberry, Mint, Apple, Orange

Boost

Boost

$9.00

Cleansing and refreshing spiced apple lemonade Apple, Cinnamon, Ginger, Honey, Lemon

Detox

Detox

$9.00

Energize

$9.00

Get ready with our beet powered juice, high in antioxidants and serves as a great pre-workout energizer. Beet, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon, Apple

Smoothies

PB Protein Punch Banana

PB Protein Punch Banana

$8.00

Post workout meal replacement. Includes PBFit, Banana, and your choice of plant or whey protein. Boost your smoothie with any of our enhancements!

PB Protein Punch- Mixed Berry

PB Protein Punch- Mixed Berry

$8.00

Post workout meal replacement. Includes PBFit, Strawberry and Blueberry, and your choice of plant or whey protein. Boost your smoothie with any of our enhancements!

The Classic

The Classic

$8.00

Refreshing fruit based smoothie including Strawberry, Banana, Goji Berries, Citrus Base Boost your smoothie with any of our enhancements!

Ultimate Greens

Ultimate Greens

$8.00

Give yourself a boost with this green smoothie, includes Kale, Mango, Banana, Ginger, Citrus Base Boost your smoothie with any of our enhancements!

Matcha Protein

$8.00

Antioxidant powered premium matcha powder mixed with sweet and tangy mangoes and vanilla yogurt, includes your choice of whey or plant protein.

Berry Berry

$8.00

Berry-loving combination of strawberry and blueberries. Completed with fiber rich chia seeds, and made with our citrus base.

Specialty

Chai Spiced Tea Latte

$6.50

Spiced Chai Latte topped with Sweet Coconut Cold Foam. Served Iced or Hot

Honey Mint Hibiscus Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot and Soothing Lemon Mint Tea with Hibiscus Floral notes, sweetened with Honey.

Spiced Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Cinnamon and Cacao Spiced Cold Brew. Topped with Sweet Coconut Cold Foam.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Refreshing Harney and Sons Hot Tea. Your choice of Mint, Chai Rooibos, or Raspberry Herbal.

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Refreshing acai sorbet topped with Seasonal Berries, Kiwi, Banana, Hemp Hearts, Granola, Coconut, Honey

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Sweet Dragon Fruit sorbet topped with Pineapple, Kiwi, Banana, Granola, Coconut Shavings, Chia Seeds, Strawberry Drizzle

Coconut Bowl

$11.00

Creamy Coconut Sorbet topped with Seasonal Berries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Chia Seeds, Granola, Coconut Flakes, and Strawberry Drizzle

Toasts

Almond Butter & Fruit

Almond Butter & Fruit

$6.00

Heavily seeded sourdough bread topped with a layer of almond butter and fresh fruits, chia seeds, and honey.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Heavily seeded sourdough bread topped with cream cheese, signature avocado mash, everything bagel seasoning, and lemon zest

Hazelnut Chocolate

$6.00

Heavily seeded sourdough bread topped with a hazelnut chocolate spread, sliced bananas, cacao nibs, and drizzled with honey

Kid's Menu

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Orange Juice

$5.00
Kids Smoothie

Kids Smoothie

$5.00

Kid's size 9 oz smoothie, made with milk Choose from our smoothie options below.

Kids Acai

Kids Acai

$6.00
Kids Dragon Fruit

Kids Dragon Fruit

$6.00

Kids Coconut

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

This welcoming retail store and juice bar is your source for top fitness apparel and sportswear or a refreshing post-workout, fresh juice, smoothie, or acai bowl to get you glowing.

Website

Location

5665 Village Glen Drive, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

