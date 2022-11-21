Afterglow
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
This welcoming retail store and juice bar is your source for top fitness apparel and sportswear or a refreshing post-workout, fresh juice, smoothie, or acai bowl to get you glowing.
Location
5665 Village Glen Drive, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
