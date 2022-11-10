Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banter - After Hours

114 Prospect Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

Impossibly Possible Burger
Lake City Bowl
All Time Bowl

Mains

All Time Bowl

All Time Bowl

$16.00

Brown Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Harissa-Tomato Chutney, Cilantro, Turmeric-Cashew Cream, Crispy Cauliflower, Fresno, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Lime, Tajin

Lake City Bowl

Lake City Bowl

$16.00

Fried Rice, Stir Fry, Shredded Cabbage, Fried Tofu, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallion

Impossibly Possible Burger

Impossibly Possible Burger

$17.00+

Toasted Avenue Bread Bun, Impossible Patty, Bread & Butter Pickles, Two x Cheese, Tomato Jam, Chipotle-Lime Aioli. Served w/ Waffle Fries and Heinz 57

Hiyashi Soba Bowl

Hiyashi Soba Bowl

$17.00+

Soba Noodle, Miso, Mushroom, Fresh Veggies, Tempura Bits

Golden Dragon Bowl

Golden Dragon Bowl

$16.00

Fried Rice, Stir Fry, Crispy Porkbelly, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Pickled Veg, Scallion

Market Bowl

Market Bowl

$8.00+

Kale, Arugula, Blueberry Vin, Sunflower Seeds, Maple Almonds, Goat Cheese, Blueberries

Pierogies

$15.00

Potato&Cheese Pierogies, pickled onion, fennel, radish, sour cream, zaatar chili crunch, curry

Share Plates

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00+

Served w/ Heinz 57 & Chipotle-Lime Aioli

Spiced Cauliflower

Spiced Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried and Tossed in Zaatar Chili Crunch w/ Pickled Fresno's & Fresh Herbs

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Fried Tofu Bites Served w/ Gochujang Sauce

Tostones

Tostones

$9.00

Fried Plantains w/ Mojo Verde Sauce

Shishitos

Shishitos

$8.00

Blistered Shishitos Served w/ Roasted Tomatillo Aioli

Fried Olives

$9.00

Panko breaded olives, sour cream, mojo verde

Porkbelly Bao

$14.00

Soft bao, five spice porkbelly, gochujang bbq, radish, green onion, pickled onion

Artichoke Salad

$9.00+

Artichoke heart, celery, olive, halloumi, pickles, herbs

Dessert

Sticky Date Cake

$7.00

Warm Sticky Date Cake w/ Rotating Lopez Island Ice Cream and Sea Salt

Chocolate Rum Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Theo's Chocolate Mousse, Cocktail Cherry, Angostura Tuile

Milk Tea Pannacotta

$6.00

Black tea infused panncotta, almond cookie crumble

Retail

Banter Coffe Cup

$30.00

Copal Incense

$14.00

Banter Drink Token

$5.00

T Shirt

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Get Amongst It!

114 Prospect Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Consumer pic
Main pic

