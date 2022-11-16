A map showing the location of Aftermath 1534 E Bethany Home RdView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Gastropubs

Aftermath 1534 E Bethany Home Rd

No reviews yet

1534 E Bethany Home Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Aftermath Meatballs

$28.00

AFTERMATH BURGER

$21.00

SHORT RIB

$40.00

Steak Frites

$48.00

Carbonara

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$36.00

AFTERMATH SINGLE

$17.00

Chicken Agrodolce

$38.00

Shareables

AFTERMAC

$16.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

CAESAR

$16.00

Bread Service

$5.00

BRUSSELS

$16.00

FRITES

$9.00

WILD SHRIMP

$24.00

Shrimp Add

$5.00

Salmon Add

$12.00

All Sauces

$2.00

CHEESEBOARD

$25.00

Bisque

$18.00

Desserts

KEY LIME BARS

$11.00

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Aftermath S'mores

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Add Ons

add foie gras

$21.00

add fried egg

$3.00

Features

Foie Gras Feature

$26.00Out of stock

Bucatini

$26.00

Trout Schnitzel

$32.00

Oysters

Oysters Half Shell

$16.00

Oysters Aftermath

$18.00

Add Oyster Half Shell

$4.00

Add Oyster Aftermath

$4.50

Lunch

Benedict

$16.00

French Toast

$15.00

Short Rib Fried Rice

$18.00

Aftermath BLT

$18.00

Cubano Dip

$18.00

Aftermath Caesar

$15.00

Valley Wings

$14.00

Aftermac

$15.00

Frites

$7.00

Aftermath Double

$19.00

Aftermath Single

$15.00

BEER

Valley Beer

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Left Hand Oktoberfest

$7.00

Red Trolley Ale

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA

$7.00

Wrenovation IPA

$8.00

Spellbinder Hazy

$8.00

BLONDE LAGER CAN

$8.00

SURLY COFFE BROWN ALE CAN

$8.00

BIG BLUE VAN CAN

$6.00

NA BEER

$7.00

Emp Beer

$5.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$13.00

The Bully

$14.00

Black Manhattan

$16.00

Sparkling Negroni

$14.00

Sonoma Spritz

$13.00

Tiki Time Bomb

$14.00Out of stock

Yuzu in Trouble

$12.00

Free At Last

$13.00

The Big Easy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Pumpkin Daiquiri

$10.00

Skinny Marg

$12.00

Bartenders choice

$15.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Perfect Tequila Manhattan

$14.00

Emp Shift Drink

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel

$12.00

Goose

$12.00

Hansons Meyer Lemon

$10.00

Hansons Mandarin

$10.00

Hansons Cucumber

$10.00

Arcadia Cucumber

$10.00

Stoli Elite

$16.00

EG Rosemary Lavender

$10.00

EG Earl Grey & Sage

$10.00

Roxx Vodka

$12.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blackened

$10.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Pendleton

$10.00

EH Taylor

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Pappy 10yr

$40.00

George Stagg Jr

$15.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Wattie & Boone Bourbon

$18.00

Limavady Single Malt Irish

$14.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Maker'sMark

$10.00Out of stock

Michters 10yr RYE

$75.00

Pikesville Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Russell Reserve Private Barrell

$18.00

Russells 10

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

High West Rendevous Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Weller 12

$20.00

Weller SB

$28.00Out of stock

Yellowstone

$12.00

Weller Special Reserved 7yr

$16.00

Weller Antique

$18.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$75.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Well Bartons

$8.00

Kikori Japanese Whiskey

$12.00

Del Bac Classic

$12.00

Del Bac Dorado

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Ezra Brooks Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Bottled in Bond

$10.00

Tommy Rotter

$16.00Out of stock

Well/ Brokers

$9.00

Awayuki Strawberry Gin

$12.00

Bols Genever

$12.00

Botanist

$11.00Out of stock

Citadelle

$10.00

Fords

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$12.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irsish

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$10.00Out of stock

Diega Ginebra

$10.00

Highland Park 15 Viking

$20.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

St. George Baller

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Blue

$48.00

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Oban 14

$14.00Out of stock

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

Well/Dobel Silver

$9.00

Well Mezcal/400 Conejos

$9.00

Claze Azul Repo

$24.00

1942 Don Julio

$24.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Repo

$11.00Out of stock

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$13.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Humito

$10.00

Gran Centenario Silver

$11.00

Gran Centenario Repo

$13.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$15.00

Dulce Vida Silver

$10.00

Dulce Vida Repo

$12.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$14.00

Dulce Vida Pine Jalapeno

$9.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$11.00

Chamucos Repo

$13.00Out of stock

Chamucos Anejo

$15.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$12.00

Codigo Rosa

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$10.00Out of stock

Naran Mezcal

$10.00

Carreno Tobasiche

$15.00

Carreno Ensamble

$20.00

El Tesoro Silver

$12.00

El Tesoro Repo

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Tawny 10yr Port

$10.00

Tawny 20yr Port

$12.00

Ruby Port

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Menta

$12.00

Dow's White Port

$9.00

Peychauds

$9.00

Ramazotti Amaro

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00Out of stock

Emotions Sauternes

$12.00

Lucano Amaro

$12.00

Brugal 1888

$12.00

Well/Don Q

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Kuleana Nanea

$12.00

Kuleana Hawaiin Agricole

$12.00

Dn Q Anejo

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Borghetti Coffee

$9.00

Dry Sack Sherry

$9.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Green Chartruese

$14.00

Ramazotti Amaro

$9.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Meukow Cognac

$10.00

Amaro Lucano

$10.00

Creme De Noyaux

$10.00

Sake

Sayuri Nigori

$10.00

Joto graffiti cup glass

$10.00

Sodas/Ice Tea

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Mineragua

$4.00

BENEDETTO STILL

$8.00

BENEDETTO SPARKLING

$8.00

Root beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Sprite

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Wine by the Bottle

SA Prum ‘Essence’ Riesling Mosel, Germany

$40.00

Louis Jadot Pouilly Fuisse Burgundy, France

$82.00

Far Niente Chardonnay Napa Valley, CA

$135.00

Naonis Sparkling Rose

$37.00

Naonis Prosecco

$37.00

Dom Perignon

$450.00

Taittinger Rose

$138.00

Frank Family Zin

$80.00

Prisoner

$88.00

J Davies Cab

$118.00

Martiana Pinot Noir

$145.00Out of stock

Vaso Cab

$150.00

Chateau La Nerthe

$154.00

Sokol Blosser 'Big Tree' Pinot Noir

$195.00

Silver Oak

$238.00

Wayfarer Estate Pinot Noir

$250.00

Heitz 'Martha's Vineyard' Cab

$475.00

Opus One

$650.00

Sassicaia

$700.00

Caymus 1LITER

$185.00Out of stock

Wine by the Glass

Santa marina pinot Grigio Veneto, Italy

$9.00+

Villa Maria SB

$11.00+

Trimbach Pinot Blanc France

$14.00+

La Crema Chard

$15.00+

Villa Wolf Rose

$12.00+

Naonis Sparkling Rose

$10.00+

Naonis Prosecco

$10.00+

Chandon Brut Split

$14.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$14.00+

DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, CA

$14.00+

Harvey & Harriet Blend

$18.00+

Meiomi PN

$14.00+Out of stock

Beronia Rioja

$11.00+

Jackson Estate Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Wine Feature

Caymus

$25.00

sandwhich

burger

$12.00

Food

Party Steak

Party Salmon

Party Pasta

Party Caesar

$65.00

Party Chopped

$65.00

Party Bread Pudding

Party Budino

Bar

Caymus glass

Cutrer Glass

AZ Wilderness Honey Blonde

Mother Road Tower Station IPA

Big Eazy

Party Beverage

$15.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1534 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85248

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

