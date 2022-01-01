  • Home
Afters Dessert Bar at Durham Food Hall

No reviews yet

530 Foster Street

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Popular Items

Flight
Chocolate Box
Tasting

Features

Frequently rotated, single-serving dessert course (though large enough to share) highlighting seasonal, often locally sourced ingredients.
Roasted Banana Pie

Roasted Banana Pie

$8.00

Caramel, Whip, Graham Cracker Crust

Brioche Toast

Brioche Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Toasted Brioche, Lemon Ice Cream, Blueberry Jam, Cornmeal Cookie Butter

Caramel Brownie

Caramel Brownie

$8.00

Gluten Free Brownie, Warm Caramel, Milk Chocolate Ganache, Candied Peanuts

Ice Cream Cake!

Ice Cream Cake!

$8.00

Select one of 2 flavors of ice cream cake! Each single-serving features a layer of cake, fresh ice cream, whipped frosting & sprinkles! Choose from Funfetti or Peppermint Bark

Cookie a la Mode

Cookie a la Mode

$6.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Shell

Flight

Three Small Tastes! Chocolate Cremeuex, Basil Creme Brulee, Cornmeal Pound Cake with Watermelon and Jalapeno. All Gluten Free.
Flight

Flight

$9.00

Bake Sale Flight! Red Velvet Cake (GF), Lemon Square with Basil (GF), and Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding with Pomegranate.

Cookies

Chocolate Thunk

Chocolate Thunk

$5.00+

Bite size cookies with manmade chocolate Thunks.

Salt and Sugar

$5.00

Sugar Cookies made with Backyard Eggs and finished with Outer Banks Salt

Tasting

Tasting

$6.00

Two each of Thunks, Salt and Sugars, and Gingersnap Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies

Oatmeal Sandwich

$6.00

Four Oatmeal Cookies with Marshmallow Cream Filling

Cookie Cakes

Cookie Cake with Chocolate Glaze and Vanilla Buttercream
10"

10"

$40.00

Cookie Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Vanilla Buttercream Please allow 24 hours for Gluten or Dairy Free

8"

8"

$32.00Out of stock

Cookie Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Vanilla Buttercream Please allow 24 hours for Gluten or Dairy Free

6"

$25.00

Cookie Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Vanilla Buttercream Please allow 24 hours for Gluten or Dairy Free

Slice

Slice

$6.00

A slice of our 10" Cookie Cake. Served with Vanilla Bean Dipping Sauce

Man Made Chocolates

A selection of five seasonally rotating chocolates.
Chocolate Box

Chocolate Box

$10.00

A selection of five rotating chocolates. Ask for current selections.

Hot Box

$12.00

Locally grown pepper varieties preserved as "hot pepper jelly" then encased in complimentary chocolate shells

Mascots

$1.00

Our Milk and Semisweet Chocolate Dinosaurs and assorted other figures.

Best Friends

Dehydrated Beef Liver with Celery, Carrots, Parsley, Mint
Tiny Dawg Bits

Tiny Dawg Bits

$2.50

Dehydrated Beef Liver with Celery, Carrots, Parsley, Mint. 1 oz of noms.

Peanut Butter Bacon Bits

Peanut Butter Bacon Bits

$2.50

Red Tail Whole Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter, Bacon Fat, Oats. Dehydrated and delicious. 1 oz of noms

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Providing elegant, approachable desserts and pastries for all. Also, Cookie Cakes! Order online OR in person for takeout dining.

Location

530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Afters Dessert Bar image
Afters Dessert Bar image
Afters Dessert Bar image
Afters Dessert Bar image

