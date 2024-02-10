AFURI ramen + dumpling: Culver City
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Our menu centers around our signature bowl of Yuzu Shio ramen; a light, delicate broth built upon a reduction made from local chicken, dry fish"niboshi" "katsuobushi", dry konbu seaweed, and vegetables to produce a layer of umami flavors, and hints of refreshing yuzu citrus. Our kitchen uses the same techniques employed in our central kitchen at the foot of AFURI mountain.
9300 CULVER BLVD, UNIT 117, CULVER CITY, CA 90232
