AFURI Izakaya - Beaverton 12555 SW 1st St,

AFURI Izakaya - Beaverton

review star

No reviews yet

12555 SW 1st St,

Beaverton, OR 97005

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Tanatanmen
Yuzu Shio
Yuzu Shoyu

Cold

Kaisen Sunomono

Kaisen Sunomono

$11.00

Cucumber, Mozuku, Ikura & Sesame

Hot

Karaage

Karaage

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Yuzu Kosho Egg Salad & Lemon

Buta Gyoza

Buta Gyoza

$10.00Out of stock

Pork, Green Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Cabbage, Sesame Oil & Soy

Miso Cashew Gyoza (V)

Miso Cashew Gyoza (V)

$10.00

Cashews, Kimchi, Carrot, Miso, Green Onion, Garlic & Cabbage

Jaga Bata

Jaga Bata

$11.00

Smoked Yukon Gold Potatoes, Maitake, Pickled Ramps, Cured Jidori Egg & Sudachi Aioli

Ramen

Yuzu Shio

Yuzu Shio

$15.00

Salt Tare, Chicken Broth, Chashu Pork, Egg, Endive, Bamboo Shoot, Yuzu, Garlic & Nori

Yuzu Shoyu

Yuzu Shoyu

$15.00

Shoyu Tare, Chicken Broth, Chashu Pork, Egg, Endive, Bamboo Shoot, Yuzu, Garlic & Nori

Yuzu Ratan

Yuzu Ratan

$16.00

Spicy Soy Tare, Chicken Broth, Chashu Pork, Egg, Endive, Bamboo Shoot, Yuzu, Garlic, Leek, Sesame Seed & Nori

Tonkotsu Tanatanmen

Tonkotsu Tanatanmen

$16.00

Spicy Sesame Miso Tare, Pork Broth, Bok Choy, Leek, White Soy Mushroom Mix, Sesame Chili Oil, Garlic & Ginger Pork Crumbles

Yasai Yuzu Shio (V)

Yasai Yuzu Shio (V)

$15.00

Shio Tare, Vegan Broth, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables And Greens, Negi Oil, Yuzu, Dried Tomato & Fried Farlic

Yuzu-Kara Tsukemen

Yuzu-Kara Tsukemen

$16.00

Yuzu Spicy Shoyu Tsuyu, Kakuni Chashu, Egg, Frisee, Shili-Sesame, Bamboo Shoot, Scallion & Nori

Kid's Shoyu

Kid's Shoyu

$6.00

Smaller Portion Of Shoyu Ramen, Designed For Kids Under 12 Years. The Only Garnish Is Diced Chashu.

Sushi

Fresh wasabi

$6.00
Afuri Roll

Afuri Roll

$25.00

1st: Bluefin Tuna, Pickled Daikon. 2nd: Salmon, Cumcumber. Topped With House Marinated Ikura, Tobiko & Chives

Toro Maki

Toro Maki

$23.00
Hotate Roll

Hotate Roll

$15.00

hokkaido scallop, charred scallion, watermelon radish, lime, kaiware, tobiko

Yasai (GF, V)

Yasai (GF, V)

$13.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Ginger-Pickled Carrorts, Turnip Greens & Kaiware

Sake (GF)

Sake (GF)

$15.00

King Salmon, Lemon, Avocado, Cucumber & Kaiware

Ume Shiso

$7.00

Pickled Plum & Shiso

Oshinko (V)

Oshinko (V)

$7.00

House Made Pickled Daikon

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Cucumber Maki

$6.00

Tekka Maki

$11.00

Negi-Toro Maki

$12.00

Sake Maki

$10.00
Akami Nigiri (GF)

Akami Nigiri (GF)

$8.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna

Chu-Toro Nigiri (GF)

Chu-Toro Nigiri (GF)

$9.00

Medium Fatty Tuna Belly

O-Toro Nigiri (GF)

O-Toro Nigiri (GF)

$10.00

Fatty Tuna Belly

Sake Nigiri (GF)

Sake Nigiri (GF)

$5.00

King Salmon,

Ikura Nigiri

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

House Cured Salmon Roe

Inari Nigiri (V)

Inari Nigiri (V)

$3.00

House Marinated Tofu Pouch

Hotate Nigiri

$5.00

hokkaido scallop

Enoki Nigiri (V)

$4.00

Kanpachi Nigiri

$6.00

Bluefin Flight

$21.00

3pc. Akami, Chu-Toro, O-Toro

Chef's Flight

$23.00

5pc. Chef's Choice

Akami Sashimi (GF)

Akami Sashimi (GF)

$24.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna

Chu-Toro Sashimi (GF)

Chu-Toro Sashimi (GF)

$27.00

Medium Fatty Tuna Belly

O-Toro Sashimi (GF)

O-Toro Sashimi (GF)

$30.00

Fatty Tuna Belly

Sake Sashimi (GF)

Sake Sashimi (GF)

$15.00

King Salmon

Hotate Sashimi (GF)

$15.00

hokkaido scallop

Kanpachi Sashimi (GF)

$18.00
Sashimi Moriawase Small (GFO)

Sashimi Moriawase Small (GFO)

$35.00
Sashimi Moriawase Large (GFO)

Sashimi Moriawase Large (GFO)

$70.00

Don

Chirashi Don (GFO)

$38.00

Chef's Choice Sashimi & Sushi Rice

Unagi Don

$27.00Out of stock

Grilled Freshwater Eel, Sansho, Chives, House Pickle & Steamed Rice

Sides

Side Add Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side Add Bread

$2.00

Side Bamboo Shoots

$1.00

Side Bok Choy

$1.00

Side Egg Half 1 PC

$1.00

Side Egg Whole 2 PC

$2.00

Side Garlic Chips Fried

$1.00

Side Mushrooms Shiitake

$2.00

Side Nori

$1.00

Side Onion Green

$1.00

Side Pork Chashu

$2.00

Side Pork Chashu 2 PC

$4.00

Side Pork Crumbles

$2.00

Side Pork Kakuni Chashu

$2.00

Side Noodles Gluten Free

$2.00Out of stock

Side add sushi rice

$5.00

Spicy Chili Paste

$1.00

NA Beverages

Yuzu Limeade

Yuzu Limeade

$5.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$5.00
Sugi

Sugi

$7.00

Kyo-Tansan

$2.00
BTL Coca-Cola

BTL Coca-Cola

$4.00
BTL Sprite

BTL Sprite

$4.00

BTL Ocha Green Tea

$5.00

Large Pelligrino

$8.00Out of stock

Perrier small

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$4.00

Beer

CAN Asahi Super Dry

$10.00

Can AFURI Yuzu Lager

$7.00

CAN Asahi Super Dry

$10.00

Can Crux No Mo

$6.00

Can Sapporo

$5.00

DFT Fuzztail Hefeweizen

$8.00

DFT Reuben's Porter

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

12555 SW 1st St,, Beaverton, OR 97005

