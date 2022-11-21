Restaurant header imageView gallery

Afuri Los Angeles



No reviews yet

688 Mateo street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tori Karaage Gohan
tonkotsu tantanmen
yuzu shoyu

Ramen

wagyu ramen

wagyu ramen

$25.00Out of stock

roasted wagyu beef, beef oil, chicken broth, menma, egg, leek, negi, grated ginger

yuzu shio (gfo)

yuzu shio (gfo)

$15.00

salt tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, nori

yuzu shoyu

yuzu shoyu

$15.00

shoyu tare, chicken broth, yuzu, bamboo shoots, egg, chashu pork, endive, fried garlic, nori

yuzu ratan

yuzu ratan

$16.00

spicy soy tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, leek, sesame seed, nori

tonkotsu tantanmen

tonkotsu tantanmen

$17.00

spicy sesame miso tare, pork broth, bok choy, leek, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, garlic, ginger pork crumbles

hazelnut tantanmen (v)

hazelnut tantanmen (v)

$17.00

vegan, spicy sesame miso tare, hazelnut broth, leek, bok choy, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, miso cashew crumbles

tonkotsu shio (gfo)

tonkotsu shio (gfo)

$16.00

shio tare, pork broth, chashu, pork, egg, black garlic oil, green onion, pickled ginger, kikurage mushroom, sesame (GFO)

ninniku shoyu

ninniku shoyu

$17.00

shoyu-based tonkotsu, topped with kikkurage, green onion, chashu, egg, and finished with garlic and chili paste.

kara tsuyu tsukemen

kara tsuyu tsukemen

$17.00

kara tsuyu tsukemen cold noodles, chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, Frisee, green onion, nori, chili powder, spicy soy tsuyu

yuzu tsuyu tsukemen

yuzu tsuyu tsukemen

$17.00

soy tsuyu, kakuni chashu, egg, endive, yuzu, bamboo shoot, chili, green onion, sesame seed, nori

Dumplings

buta gyoza 8 PC

buta gyoza 8 PC

$11.00

pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, sesame oil, soy

crispy pork gyoza 4 PC

crispy pork gyoza 4 PC

$8.00

pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, scallion, sesame oil, soy

miso cashew gyoza (v) 8 PC

miso cashew gyoza (v) 8 PC

$11.00

cashews, kimchi, carrot, miso, green onion, garlic, cabbage

gyoza soup

gyoza soup

$10.00

pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, chicken broth, sesame, chili threads, lemon

gyoza spicy soup

gyoza spicy soup

$11.00Out of stock

pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, chicken broth, sesame, chili threads, lemon

steamed gyoza 4 PC

steamed gyoza 4 PC

$8.00

buta gyoza, steamed and served in a spicy sauce, with green onion, fried garlic, sesame, chile.

ebi spring roll

ebi spring roll

$10.00Out of stock

3 spring rolls, filled with a whole shrimp, buta pork mix, fried crispy, gyoza sauce

Gohan

Kakuni Chasu Gohan

Kakuni Chasu Gohan

$11.00

kakuni chashu gohan (gf) - chashu pork, bamboo shoots, frisee, green onion, slow cooked egg, pickled ginger, shichimi togarashi, nori

Spicy Tori Karaage Gohan

Spicy Tori Karaage Gohan

$11.00

spicy chicken karaage, chili sauce, spicy mayo, frisee, green onion, pickled ginger, nori, sesame, bamboo

Karaage Tori Gohan

Karaage Tori Gohan

$11.00

karaage gohan - karaage, sweet chili soy sauce, Japanese mayo, sesame, bamboo shoots, frisee, green onion, pickled ginger, nori

Tantanmen Gohan

Tantanmen Gohan

$11.00

ginger pork crumbles, green onion, bamboo shoots, slow cooked egg, pickled ginger, togarashi, nori, sesame, frisee

Kimchi Gohan

Kimchi Gohan

$10.00Out of stock

kimchi gohan (v) - kimchi, wakame, sesame, green onion, cucumber, spicy sauce, garlic chips, nori

Small Plates

Soft Shell Crab Bun

Soft Shell Crab Bun

$10.00

soft shell crab bun - soft shell crab, spicy mayo, kimchi, cucumber

Kakuni Pork Bun

Kakuni Pork Bun

$7.00Out of stock

kakuni pork bun - kakuni pork, sweet chili soy sauce, green onion, cucumber, pickled ginger

Spicy Chicken Bun

Spicy Chicken Bun

$7.00

spicy chicken bun - crispy chicken, green onion, yuzu kosho egg salad, pickled ginger, cucumber

Crispy Ramen Egg

Crispy Ramen Egg

$7.00

crispy panko-crusted ramen eggs, served with sweet sauce, frisee salad, green onion

Spicy Karaage

Spicy Karaage

$9.00

marinated fried chicken thigh, tossed in red chile, shichimi togarashi, and nori, served with spicy chili sauce, mayo, sesame, lemon, and green onion

Tori Karaage

Tori Karaage

$9.00

tori karaage - marinated fried chicken thigh, yuzu kosho egg salad, lemon

Kaiso Salad (V)

$6.00Out of stock

kaiso seaweed salad - mixed seaweeds, sesame dressing, green onion, lemon

Sides

side kimchi (v)

side kimchi (v)

$4.00

side vegan kimchi

side rice

side rice

$3.00

side steamed rice

NA Beverages

yuzu limeade

yuzu limeade

$6.00
housemade gingerale

housemade gingerale

$6.00
kyo-tansan

kyo-tansan

$3.00

extra carbonated soda water

sokai

sokai

$8.00

blackberry puree, giffards orgeat, lemon, soda

taiyo

taiyo

$8.00

rhubarb bitters, grapefruit, lime, ginger, hibiscus, soda

BTL Coca-Cola

BTL Coca-Cola

$3.50
BTL Sprite

BTL Sprite

$3.50
BTL Ocha Green Tea

BTL Ocha Green Tea

$5.00
BTL fiji water

BTL fiji water

$3.00
BTL kimino ringo juice

BTL kimino ringo juice

$6.00
BTL kimino mikan juice

BTL kimino mikan juice

$6.00
BTL kimino yuzu juice

BTL kimino yuzu juice

$6.00
CAN kimino ringo sparkling

CAN kimino ringo sparkling

$5.00
CAN kimino yuzu sparkling

CAN kimino yuzu sparkling

$5.00

Beer

CAN non al crux no mo ipa

CAN non al crux no mo ipa

$6.00Out of stock

12 ounce can non-alcoholic IPA contains less than 0.5% alcohol

CAN yoho "sorry" umami ipa

CAN yoho "sorry" umami ipa

$12.00
CAN yoho wednesday cat white

CAN yoho wednesday cat white

$12.00Out of stock
CAN yoho nippon citrus yuzu salt ale

CAN yoho nippon citrus yuzu salt ale

$12.00
CAN santa monica 310 california blonde

CAN santa monica 310 california blonde

$8.00
CAN hitachino yuzu lager

CAN hitachino yuzu lager

$11.00

CAN sapporo pure

$7.00
BTL kyoto matcha japanese ipa

BTL kyoto matcha japanese ipa

$12.00

Wine

BTL- chalk hill chardonnay

$48.00

BTL- roth cabernet sauvignon

$54.00

Sake

BTL - joto "clocks" daiginjo 1.8 L

BTL - joto "clocks" daiginjo 1.8 L

$195.00

green apple, apple yeast

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

$12.00

anise, tropical flowers, lush melon

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

$12.00

anise, tropical flowers, lush melon

BTL- dassai 45 "otter festival" daiginjo

BTL- dassai 45 "otter festival" daiginjo

$70.00

orange, clove, toasted malt

BTL- kubota "rice patty" junmai daiginjo

BTL- kubota "rice patty" junmai daiginjo

$80.00

smooth, light, pear, melon

BTL- kubota suijyu "water ryu" daiginjo nama

BTL- kubota suijyu "water ryu" daiginjo nama

$95.00

unpasteurized, delicate, fresh, vibrant

BTL - eiko fuji "dry mountain" honkara 1.8 L

BTL - eiko fuji "dry mountain" honkara 1.8 L

$165.00

light mouthfeel, marshmallow sweetness, dry finish

BTL- hakuto "deep faith" tokubetsu junmai daiginjo

BTL- hakuto "deep faith" tokubetsu junmai daiginjo

$85.00

full-bodied, earthy, umami, maple syrup, pound cake

BTL - rihaku "dreamy clouds" nigori 1.8 L

BTL - rihaku "dreamy clouds" nigori 1.8 L

$165.00

hana "sparkling flower" awaka ozeki

$10.00

peach, lychee, crisp and refreshing

Retail

Ramen Like No Other (white) Small

Ramen Like No Other (white) Small

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE SMALL

Ramen Like No Other (white) Medium

Ramen Like No Other (white) Medium

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE MEDIUM

Ramen Like No Other (white) Large

Ramen Like No Other (white) Large

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE LARGE

Ramen Like No Other (white) X-Large

Ramen Like No Other (white) X-Large

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE X-LARGE

Ramen Like No Other (black) Small

Ramen Like No Other (black) Small

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE SMALL

Ramen Like No Other (black) Medium

Ramen Like No Other (black) Medium

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE MEDIUM

Ramen Like No Other (black) Large

Ramen Like No Other (black) Large

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE LARGE

Ramen Like No Other (black) X-Large

Ramen Like No Other (black) X-Large

$44.00

limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE X-LARGE

AFURI LA Small

AFURI LA Small

$25.00

LA AFURI shirt Small

AFURI LA Medium

AFURI LA Medium

$25.00

LA AFURI shirt Medium

AFURI LA Large

AFURI LA Large

$25.00

LA AFURI shirt Large

AFURI LA X-Large

AFURI LA X-Large

$25.00

LA AFURI shirt X-Large

AFURI + Juice Apron (black)

AFURI + Juice Apron (black)

$95.00

limited addition afuri and juice collaboration aprons, get them while they last

AFURI + Juice Apron (white)

AFURI + Juice Apron (white)

$95.00

limited addition afuri and juice collaboration aprons, get them while they last

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

688 Mateo street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

