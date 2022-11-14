Restaurant header imageView gallery

Afuri Ramen & Dumplings

50 SW 3rd ave

Portland, OR 97204

Popular Items

hazelnut tantanmen (v)
yuzu shio (gfo)
yuzu ratan

Ramen

wagyu ramen

wagyu ramen

$25.00Out of stock

roasted wagyu beef, beef oil, chicken broth, menma, egg, leek, negi, grated ginger

yuzu shio (gfo)

yuzu shio (gfo)

$15.00

salt tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, nori

yuzu shoyu

yuzu shoyu

$15.00

shoyu tare, chicken broth, yuzu, bamboo shoots, egg, chashu pork, endive, fried garlic, nori

yuzu ratan

yuzu ratan

$16.00

spicy soy tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, leek, sesame seed, nori

tonkotsu tantanmen

tonkotsu tantanmen

$16.00

spicy sesame miso tare, pork broth, bok choy, leek, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, garlic, ginger pork crumbles

hazelnut tantanmen (v)

hazelnut tantanmen (v)

$16.00

vegan, spicy sesame miso tare, hazelnut broth, leek, bok choy, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, miso cashew crumbles

tonkotsu shio (gfo)

tonkotsu shio (gfo)

$15.00

shio tare, pork broth, chashu, pork, egg, black garlic oil, green onion, pickled ginger, kikurage mushroom, sesame (GFO)

ninniku shoyu

ninniku shoyu

$15.00

shoyu-based tonkotsu, topped with kikkurage, green onion, chashu, egg, and finished with garlic and chili paste.

kara tsuyu tsukemen

kara tsuyu tsukemen

$17.00

kara tsuyu tsukemen cold noodles, chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, Frisee, green onion, nori, chili powder, spicy soy tsuyu

yuzu tsuyu tsukemen

yuzu tsuyu tsukemen

$17.00

soy tsuyu, kakuni chashu, egg, endive, yuzu, bamboo shoot, chili, green onion, sesame seed, nori

ebi wantonmen ramen

ebi wantonmen ramen

$17.00

shoyu tare, chicken broth, five spice, pork crumbles, shrimp wonton, chili threads, sesame, green onion, thin noodle

Dumplings

buta gyoza 8 PC

buta gyoza 8 PC

$10.00

pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, sesame oil, soy

crispy pork gyoza 4 PC

crispy pork gyoza 4 PC

$7.00

pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, scallion, sesame oil, soy

miso cashew gyoza (v) 8 PC

miso cashew gyoza (v) 8 PC

$10.00

cashews, kimchi, carrot, miso, green onion, garlic, cabbage

steamed mushroom wonton

steamed mushroom wonton

$9.00

shiitake mushroom scallion, sesame, garlic chips, leeks, soy garlic ginger sauce

steamed ebi wonton

steamed ebi wonton

$8.00

pork, shrimp, ginger, scallion, sesame, garlic chips, leeks, soy garlic ginger sauce

spicy steamed ebi wonton

spicy steamed ebi wonton

$8.00

pork, shrimp, ginger, scallion, sesame, garlic chips, chili threads, spicy sauce

Gohan

mabo tofu donburi

mabo tofu donburi

$10.00

vegan meat, mabo sauce, tofu, bok choy, green onion, leeks sichuan pepper, fried garlic, rice

kakuni chashu donburi

kakuni chashu donburi

$10.00

braised kakuni pork, green onion, poached egg, pickled vegetables, kizami nori, shichimi togarashi, sesame, rice

karaage donburi

karaage donburi

$10.00

japanese fried chicken, sweet chili soy sauce, mayo, sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice

spicy karaage donburi

spicy karaage donburi

$10.00

japanese fried chicken, spicy sauce, spicy mayo sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice

aburi koro chashu

$10.00

grilled kakuni pork, green onion, grated daikon, yuzu shoyu sauce, pickled vegetables, rice

Small Plates

Soft Shell Crab Bun

Soft Shell Crab Bun

$9.00

soft shell crab bun - soft shell crab, spicy mayo, kimchi, cucumber

Kakuni Pork Bun

Kakuni Pork Bun

$7.00

kakuni pork bun - kakuni pork, sweet chili soy sauce, green onion, cucumber, pickled ginger

Spicy Chicken Bun

Spicy Chicken Bun

$7.00

spicy chicken bun - crispy chicken, green onion, yuzu kosho egg salad, pickled ginger, cucumber

Crispy Ramen Egg

Crispy Ramen Egg

$7.00

crispy panko-crusted ramen eggs, served with sweet sauce, frisee salad, green onion

Spicy Karaage

Spicy Karaage

$9.00

marinated fried chicken thigh, tossed in red chile, shichimi togarashi, and nori, served with spicy chili sauce, mayo, sesame, lemon, and green onion

Tori Karaage

Tori Karaage

$9.00

tori karaage - marinated fried chicken thigh, yuzu kosho egg salad, lemon

ringo kaiso salad

$7.00

apple, seaweed, shio dressing, fried wonton skin, green onion, sesame vg

yuzu shio edamame

yuzu shio edamame

$6.00

edamame, yuzu shio sauce, black pepper, garlic chips vg

ikageso karaage

ikageso karaage

$10.00

fried squid, sweet soy sauce, shishito, chili sesame, chili threads, lemon wedge

agedashi tofu

agedashi tofu

$8.00

fried tofu, veg dashi broth, grated daikon radish, shiitake mushroom, shishito pepper, sesame chili, nori seaweed vg

Sides

side kimchi (v)

side kimchi (v)

$4.00Out of stock

side vegan kimchi

side rice

side rice

$3.00

side steamed rice

NA Beverages

yuzu limeade

yuzu limeade

$5.00
housemade gingerale

housemade gingerale

$5.00
kyo-tansan

kyo-tansan

$2.00

extra carbonated soda water

Matcha Horchata

$7.00Out of stock

okinawa chai

$7.00Out of stock
BTL Coca-Cola

BTL Coca-Cola

$3.00Out of stock
BTL Sprite

BTL Sprite

$3.00
BTL Ocha Green Tea

BTL Ocha Green Tea

$5.00
BTL Ramune Soda - Original

BTL Ramune Soda - Original

$4.00Out of stock
BTL Ramune Soda - Lychee

BTL Ramune Soda - Lychee

$4.00Out of stock
BTL Ramune Soda - Melon

BTL Ramune Soda - Melon

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

AFURI yuzu lager can

AFURI yuzu lager can

$7.00

BTL asahi

$9.00
CAN non al crux no mo ipa

CAN non al crux no mo ipa

$6.00

12 ounce can non-alcoholic IPA contains less than 0.5% alcohol

DFT Afuri IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

underwood pinot noir (can)

$8.00
underwood pinot gris (can)

underwood pinot gris (can)

$8.00
underwood rose bubbles (can)

underwood rose bubbles (can)

$8.00

Sake

BTL - joto "clocks" daiginjo 1.8 L

BTL - joto "clocks" daiginjo 1.8 L

$126.00

green apple, apple yeast

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

$11.00

anise, tropical flowers, lush melon

CUP - hakutsuru "chika" Junmai 200 mL

CUP - hakutsuru "chika" Junmai 200 mL

$10.00

light aroma of honey and sugarcane with layers of toasted almonds and subtle hints of pear and grapefruit

BTL - hakasturu ukiyo "the samurai" daijinjo

BTL - hakasturu ukiyo "the samurai" daijinjo

$40.00Out of stock

bright melon, banana, mandarin oranges

BTL - "manga" junmai 720 mL

BTL - "manga" junmai 720 mL

$48.00

mixed berries, dried fruit, melon

BTL - watari bune "the 55" junmai ginjo 720 mL

BTL - watari bune "the 55" junmai ginjo 720 mL

$70.00

well balanced fruit flavors, honeydew, peaches, pineapple

CUP - hakutsuru "chika" Junmai 200 mL

CUP - hakutsuru "chika" Junmai 200 mL

$10.00

light aroma of honey and sugarcane with layers of toasted almonds and subtle hints of pear and grapefruit

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

CUP - AFURI "rainy mountain" tokubetsu honjozo 180 mL

$11.00

anise, tropical flowers, lush melon

GL - AFURI "guardian of the land" junmai kimoto

GL - AFURI "guardian of the land" junmai kimoto

$8.00

dried pear, spicy custard, jicama

AFURI "guardian of the land" junmai kimoto 720 mL

AFURI "guardian of the land" junmai kimoto 720 mL

$40.00

dried pear, spicy custard, jicama

BTL - eiko fuji "dry mountain" honkara 1.8 L

BTL - eiko fuji "dry mountain" honkara 1.8 L

$100.00

light mouthfeel, marshmallow sweetness, dry finish

BTL - Choryo "Cedar Country" Tarusake

BTL - Choryo "Cedar Country" Tarusake

$66.00Out of stock

light mouthfeel, marshmallow sweetness, dry finish

CUP - yuki tora "snow tiger" nigori 200ml

CUP - yuki tora "snow tiger" nigori 200ml

$12.00

Vanilla, Cream, Coconut and Spice 200 ml (cup)

BTL - hakutsuru sayuri "little lily" nigori 720 mL

BTL - hakutsuru sayuri "little lily" nigori 720 mL

$40.00

light, semi-sweet, cherry blossom, white grape.

BTL - rihaku "dreamy clouds" nigori 1.8 L

BTL - rihaku "dreamy clouds" nigori 1.8 L

$118.00
