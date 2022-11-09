Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
ATG Public House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are still offering carry-out service for both food and beer. For carry-out service, please call 502-409-9866 Sunday - Saturday | 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM 1576 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205 Orders take 15-20 minutes and guests should park in front of Public House with flashers on for free parking! Don’t forget this includes carry-out on packaged beer and cocktails! Must be 21+ to order beer. We check IDs upon pick-up.
Location
1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville, KY 40205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Four Pegs Beer Lounge - 1053 Goss Avenue
No Reviews
1053 Goss Avenue Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurant