Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers

ATG Public House

review star

No reviews yet

1576 Bardstown RD

Louisville, KY 40205

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Burger
New Mexico Burger
FF - Basket

Apps

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

A pound of chicken wings tossed in your choice of AtG BBQ, buffalo, buttery lemon pepper, cool ranch, or jerk rub served with house-made ranch or blue cheese crumbles and fresh celery

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Choice of ranch, house aioli, secret sauce or superfly spicy aioli.

Kitchen Sink Fries

$8.00

French fries loaded with ATG BBQ Sauce, beer cheese, and bacon crumbles.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.00

Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and Dusseldorf mustard

Burgers

Coal Miner's Burger

$13.00

Two beef patties grilled, white cheddar, bacon, fried egg, sweet maple aioli and blackberry jam.

Beyond Dirty

$11.00

Beyond Meat patty, USA cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles, and secret sauce.

Birria Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger patty topped with homemade birria, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, onion, and Rancho sauce.

Dirty Burger

$11.00

Two beef patties grilled, USA cheese, shredded lettuce, red onions, pickles, and secret sauce.

Dirty Single

$8.00

Single beef patty grilled, USA cheese, shredded lettuce, red onions, pickles, and secret sauce.

Filthy Burger

$16.00

Helene Burger

$12.00

Two beef patties grilled, feta, braised spinach, red onions, kalamata tapenade, and tzatziki.

Daebak Burger

$12.00

Two beef patties grilled, pepper jack, BBQ glaze, sesame slaw, kimchi-gochujang aioli.

New Mexico Burger

$13.00

Two beef patties grilled, pepper jack cheese, roasted hatch chilies, pickles, superfly adobo aioli,

Swayze Burger

$13.00

Two beef patties grilled, USA cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, ATG BBQ, house aioli.

Fatty Patty

$12.00

Two beef patties grilled, swiss cheese, pickles, kraut, Ukrainian dressing, on rye bread.

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Turkey burger grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and crema.

Sandos

BBLT Wrap

$8.00

Flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch.

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Flour tortilla with fried chicken, choice of BBQ or buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and ranch dressing.

Fish Sando

$11.00

Fried cod, shredded lettuce, pickles and tartar sauce.

Halara Wrap

$8.00

Flour tortilla wrap with braised beef, spinach, red onion, kalamata, feta, and tzatziki.

Cashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken sandwich with pickles and a pleasant heat.

Simkung Wrap

$10.00

Flour tortilla wrapped with fried chicken chopped, BBQ sauce, lettuce, sesame slaw, kimchi gochujang aioli.

Coney Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog, with Cincy chili, diced onion, shredded cheddar, and mustard.

Trash Panda Dog

$9.00

All beef hot dog with braised beef, beer cheese, and bacon crumbles.

Kids Grub

KIDS - Cheeseburger

$7.50

3 ounce burger with USA cheese and a side of fries.

KIDS - Grill Cheese

$7.50

Texas toast grilled with USA cheese and a side of fries.

KIDS - Hamburger

$7.50

3 ounce burger served with fries.

KIDS - Hot Dog

$7.50

All beef hot dog served with fries.

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

crispy sprouts tossed in our special house-made pickled garlic sauce

FF - Basket

FF - Basket

$6.00
FF - Side

FF - Side

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Extra $

Xrta Adobo $

$0.75

Xtra BBQ Sauce $

$0.75

Xtra House Aioli $

$0.75

Xtra Ranch $

$0.75

Xtra Rancho $

$0.75

Xtra Buffalo$

$0.75

Xtra Secret Sauce $

$0.75

Xtra Tzatziki $

$0.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are still offering carry-out service for both food and beer. For carry-out service, please call 502-409-9866 Sunday - Saturday | 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM 1576 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205 Orders take 15-20 minutes and guests should park in front of Public House with flashers on for free parking! Don’t forget this includes carry-out on packaged beer and cocktails! Must be 21+ to order beer. We check IDs upon pick-up.

Website

Location

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

