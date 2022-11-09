ATG Public House

Restaurant info

We are still offering carry-out service for both food and beer. For carry-out service, please call 502-409-9866 Sunday - Saturday | 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM 1576 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205 Orders take 15-20 minutes and guests should park in front of Public House with flashers on for free parking! Don’t forget this includes carry-out on packaged beer and cocktails! Must be 21+ to order beer. We check IDs upon pick-up.

