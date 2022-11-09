Agape Coffeehouse
299 Reviews
$
20 S 16th St
Payette, ID 83661
Popular Items
Frozen
House Chai Frozen
Big Train Chai Frozen
Cremosa Frozen
Hot Chocolate Frozen
Lemonade(Frozen)
Matcha Latte Frozen
Mocha Frozen
Cricket Mocha Frozen
Mexican Mocha Frozen
S'mores Mocha Frozen
Turtle Mocha Frozen
Velvet Mocha Frozen
White Alaska Frozen
Caramel Marble Frozen
Milky Way Mocha Frozen
Breve Frozen
Latte Frozen
Coffee
Breve
Rich, creamy, delicious. Comprised of our house Espresso and steamed Half and Half, this drink is a winner.
Milkyway
A popular choice! Crafted with our house espresso, white chocolate, chocolate, carmel, and steamed milk.
Turtle
An epic classic combination. The Turtle is made with our classic house crafted espresso, caramel, hazelnut, rich chocolate and silky steamed milk. A favorite among fellow Agape patrons!
White Alaska
The white chocolate version of the Mocha. This is creamy and dreamy. Made with our house espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate, an ever popular drink at our shop!
Mocha
Made up of our House roasted espresso, delicious rich gourmet chocolate and silky steamed milk, this drink is excellent! The chocolate and espresso make for a beautiful dark backdrop for our crisp white latte art, enjoy!
Mexican Mocha
The Mocha with an excellent twist, a dash of cayenne and cinnamon. Whether you enjoy a small amount of heat with your mocha or you wish to stop a heart attack this drink is for you!
Shot in the Dark
Our fresh brew of the day with shots of our house espresso. This drink is for serious coffee fanatic and caffiene seekers.
Latte
One of the flagship standards of the industry. The latte is a simple and very enjoyable beverage. Our house roasted espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of silky, smooth, and delicious microfoam which serves as our canvas for beautiful latte art hand crafted with love!
Cappuccino
One of the most ordered coffee drinks in America. This exciting beverage is made using our house crafted espresso topped with a thick layer of silky foam. It can come either as a wet cappuccino(Even proportions of steamed milk and foam with espresso) or Dry(Higher proportion of silky foam to milk, with espresso)
Pour Over
Our freshly roasted coffee of the day ground fresh and then expertly brewed with the pour over method just for you. This method brings out more clarity and a better complexity in each cup.
Flat White
This delicious cup is an 8 oz latte. Commonly called a Flat White in Australia. This option allows you to experience our espresso as it melds beautifully with the milk, developing many of the subtle flavors found in the espresso. A favorite among baristas!
Filter Coffee
Our freshly roasted brew of the day brewed to perfection in our Fetco Coffee brewer!
Americano
Our special hand crafted espresso in hot water, this classic option showcases the natural flavors in our espresso. The shots pulled to extract as many natural sugars and oils from the beans that we can while avoiding the "bitters" and then they are preserved immediately in either hot water or ice. A very popular choice.
Shot of espresso
Smoothies
Banana
Berry Good
The Berry Good smoothie is made with real strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries
BlackBerry
BlueBerry
Chocolate monkey
Crafted rich chocolate and real bananas
Honey Berry Hemp
Mango Smoothie
Peach Mango
Peaches N' Cream
Made with real peaches and cream.
Strawberry
Energize/Refresh
Hot Chocolate/Steamers
Gourmet Cocoa
Classic, comforting, rich and warming. A favorite among our young customers and those desiring chocolate without the coffee.
Velvet Dark Hot Chocolate
Wonderful rich dark cocoa! Great for chocolate lovers also works beautifully with espresso.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Rich Cocoa with cayenne.
White Elephant
Steamed milk with silky white chocolate.
Kids Hot Cocoa
Delicous hot cocoa made at a lower temp. Comes in 8 oz
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor
Tea and Wellness
House Chai
Our own house crafted Indian inspired Chai made with love right here in our kitchen.If you crave authentic chai, this is your drink!
Big Train Chai
A very popular choice for lovers of sweet chai. Some have requested us to rename this drink to Choo Choo Chai, what do you think?
Dirty Chai
Big Train chai with our house espresso. Sweet spices, creamy foam and just a hint of rich espresso.
Fresh Brewed Tea
A wide assortment of delicious teas
Golden Milk
An extremely flavorful combination of ginger, tumeric, honey, spices and coconut milk.
Traditional Matcha
Finely ground organic japanese tea whisked with the tradtional method in hot water
Matcha Latte
Organic Japanese matcha tea steamed with milk-- a delicious treat!
London Fog
A fantastic treat for tea drinkers. Earl grey tea and lavender with a layer of thick, silky foam.(Hot) or Iced earl grey with lavender infused with creamy half and half(Iced)
Loose Leaf Tea
Our loose leaf tea's are sourced from Certified organic farms and are fairtrade certified. They boast a wide array of certificates that are too many to list
Tea for Two
Snacks
Aussie bites
Banana nut Gluten Free
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans (Large)
Cookie Snickerdoodle
Fruit Leather
Giant Banana Crumble Muffin
Delicious Muffins!
Pouches
Orange Maple Muffin
Scone Peach Orange
Scone White Chocolate Almond
Simply Gum Coffee
Simply Mints Peppermint
Small Cookie bundle (2)
Bottled Beverages
Water
Bottled water
Idaho Kombucha
Locally hand crafted kombucha! Natural flavors with a hint of tart and sweet. Super tasty.
Humm Kombucha
Humm Kombucha
Red Bull
Red Bull
BuckSnort 4pk Root beer
BuckSnort 4pk Ginger Beer
BuckSnort Root beer
BuckSnort Ginger beer
Brew Dr. Kombucha Uplift
Brew Dr. Kombucha Superberry
Brew Dr. Clear Mind
Honest Kids Organic Juice Pink Lemonade
Honest Kids Organic Juice Apple
Honest Kids Organic Juice Fruit Punch
Bundaberg Australian Ginger beer
Sanpellegrino
Freshly roasted beans
Columbian
Burundi
A rich, full bodied brew with notes of decadent chocolate and a red current aroma. Happiness in a cup.
Papua New Guinea
Java
A creamy bodied coffee from the Java Islands. A sweet earthy aroma, malt character, top notes of citrus, and a sugar cane sweetness make this a perfectly balanced cup.
Ethiopian Sidamo
A light velvety coffee with an aroma of cashew and sweet pastry. Juicy and jammy mingled with cacao nibs and soft burnt sugar. Overall, a very balanced and enjoyable cup.
Organic Sumatra
Sumatra Big exotic flavors from this wild Indonesian coffee! Spicy notes of Red Rooibos tea, earth and dried date. A subtle floral overtone mixes with deep, dark chocolate ganache. A favorite amongst coffee lovers.
Monsooned Malabar
Monsoon Malabar Harvested during monsoon season, this single origin coffee has a strong forefront note of pipe tobacco, a touch of soft bergamot and a dry, dark chocolate finish.
Haitian Blue
Haitian Blue Mountain Baptiste Mellow, smooth and creamy body. Roasted almonds, buttery mouthfeel. Low acidity with a sweet, smooth finish. Astonishing balance.
Onyx Guatemala
Decaf
Natural Ethiopian Yirgacheffe
Organic Peru
Peru A single origin, organic coffee with notes of sweet toffee, hazelnut, clove spice, and malt character with a clean, earthy finish. A complex cup sure to please any coffee lover.
Agape 6 Bean Espresso
Agape Signature Espresso A rich and complex six bean blend with a nutty aroma, notes of smooth dark chocolate, and a delicate jasmine finish.
Guatemala
A delicious, well rounded single origin, sure to please any coffee lover. Notes of decadent chocolate and pecan are accompanied by a subtle blackberry acidity and followed by a smooth chamomile finish
Sawtooth Blend
Warm notes of rich chocolate, a subtle red currant acidity, and velvety body. A perfectly smooth cup.
Autumnal Blend
A deep and mysterious blend. Rustic and outdoorsy, like the cowboys of the Wild West.