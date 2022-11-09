Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agape Coffeehouse

299 Reviews

$

20 S 16th St

Payette, ID 83661

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
White Alaska
Breve

Special

$3 special

$3.00

$4 special Maple Spice

$4.00

$5 special

$5.00

Frozen

House Chai Frozen
$4.75

$4.75

Big Train Chai Frozen
$4.75

$4.75

Cremosa Frozen
$3.50

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Frozen
$3.15

$3.15

Lemonade(Frozen)
$4.50

$4.50

Matcha Latte Frozen
$4.95

$4.95

Mocha Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

Cricket Mocha Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

Mexican Mocha Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

S'mores Mocha Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

Turtle Mocha Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

Velvet Mocha Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

White Alaska Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

Caramel Marble Frozen
$5.25

$5.25

Milky Way Mocha Frozen
$6.00

$6.00

Breve Frozen
$5.10

$5.10
Caramel Marble Frozen

Caramel Marble Frozen

$5.25

Latte Frozen
$4.65

$4.65

Coffee

Breve

Breve

$4.25

Rich, creamy, delicious. Comprised of our house Espresso and steamed Half and Half, this drink is a winner.

Milkyway

Milkyway

$4.45

A popular choice! Crafted with our house espresso, white chocolate, chocolate, carmel, and steamed milk.

Turtle

$4.20

An epic classic combination. The Turtle is made with our classic house crafted espresso, caramel, hazelnut, rich chocolate and silky steamed milk. A favorite among fellow Agape patrons!

White Alaska

White Alaska

$4.35

The white chocolate version of the Mocha. This is creamy and dreamy. Made with our house espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate, an ever popular drink at our shop!

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00

Made up of our House roasted espresso, delicious rich gourmet chocolate and silky steamed milk, this drink is excellent! The chocolate and espresso make for a beautiful dark backdrop for our crisp white latte art, enjoy!

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$4.05

The Mocha with an excellent twist, a dash of cayenne and cinnamon. Whether you enjoy a small amount of heat with your mocha or you wish to stop a heart attack this drink is for you!

Shot in the Dark

$3.55

Our fresh brew of the day with shots of our house espresso. This drink is for serious coffee fanatic and caffiene seekers.

Latte

$3.50

One of the flagship standards of the industry. The latte is a simple and very enjoyable beverage. Our house roasted espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of silky, smooth, and delicious microfoam which serves as our canvas for beautiful latte art hand crafted with love!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

One of the most ordered coffee drinks in America. This exciting beverage is made using our house crafted espresso topped with a thick layer of silky foam. It can come either as a wet cappuccino(Even proportions of steamed milk and foam with espresso) or Dry(Higher proportion of silky foam to milk, with espresso)

Pour Over

$2.80

Our freshly roasted coffee of the day ground fresh and then expertly brewed with the pour over method just for you. This method brings out more clarity and a better complexity in each cup.

Flat White

Flat White

$2.85

This delicious cup is an 8 oz latte. Commonly called a Flat White in Australia. This option allows you to experience our espresso as it melds beautifully with the milk, developing many of the subtle flavors found in the espresso. A favorite among baristas!

Filter Coffee

Filter Coffee

$2.25

Our freshly roasted brew of the day brewed to perfection in our Fetco Coffee brewer!

Americano

Americano

$2.15

Our special hand crafted espresso in hot water, this classic option showcases the natural flavors in our espresso. The shots pulled to extract as many natural sugars and oils from the beans that we can while avoiding the "bitters" and then they are preserved immediately in either hot water or ice. A very popular choice.

Shot of espresso

$0.80

Smoothies

Banana

$5.50
Berry Good

Berry Good

$5.50

The Berry Good smoothie is made with real strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries

BlackBerry

$5.50

BlueBerry

$5.50

Chocolate monkey

$5.50

Crafted rich chocolate and real bananas

Honey Berry Hemp

$5.50
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

The Berry Good smoothie is made with real strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries

Peach Mango

$5.50

Peaches N' Cream

$5.50

Made with real peaches and cream.

Strawberry

$5.50Out of stock

Energize/Refresh

Infused Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull infused with your choice of flavor

Italian Soda

$2.50

Club soda with your choice of flavor. Please include flavor desired in the notes

Infused Kombucha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate/Steamers

Gourmet Cocoa

Gourmet Cocoa

$2.60

Classic, comforting, rich and warming. A favorite among our young customers and those desiring chocolate without the coffee.

Velvet Dark Hot Chocolate

$2.70

Wonderful rich dark cocoa! Great for chocolate lovers also works beautifully with espresso.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$2.70

Rich Cocoa with cayenne.

White Elephant

$3.15

Steamed milk with silky white chocolate.

Kids Hot Cocoa

$1.70

Delicous hot cocoa made at a lower temp. Comes in 8 oz

Steamer

$2.50

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Tea and Wellness

House Chai

$3.85

Our own house crafted Indian inspired Chai made with love right here in our kitchen.If you crave authentic chai, this is your drink!

Big Train Chai

$3.75

A very popular choice for lovers of sweet chai. Some have requested us to rename this drink to Choo Choo Chai, what do you think?

Dirty Chai

$4.80

Big Train chai with our house espresso. Sweet spices, creamy foam and just a hint of rich espresso.

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.05

A wide assortment of delicious teas

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$4.35

An extremely flavorful combination of ginger, tumeric, honey, spices and coconut milk.

Traditional Matcha

Traditional Matcha

$2.50

Finely ground organic japanese tea whisked with the tradtional method in hot water

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Organic Japanese matcha tea steamed with milk-- a delicious treat!

London Fog

$2.75

A fantastic treat for tea drinkers. Earl grey tea and lavender with a layer of thick, silky foam.(Hot) or Iced earl grey with lavender infused with creamy half and half(Iced)

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.05

Our loose leaf tea's are sourced from Certified organic farms and are fairtrade certified. They boast a wide array of certificates that are too many to list

Tea for Two

$5.50

Snacks

Aussie bites

$1.99Out of stock
Banana nut Gluten Free
$3.75

Banana nut Gluten Free

$3.75

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans (Large)

$3.65

Cookie Snickerdoodle

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Leather

$0.80

Giant Banana Crumble Muffin

$3.75

Delicious Muffins!

Pouches

$1.50

Orange Maple Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Scone Peach Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Scone White Chocolate Almond

$3.50

Simply Gum Coffee

$2.99

Simply Mints Peppermint

$2.99Out of stock

Small Cookie bundle (2)

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

Water

$1.00

Bottled water

Idaho Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Locally hand crafted kombucha! Natural flavors with a hint of tart and sweet. Super tasty.

Humm Kombucha

$3.75

Humm Kombucha

Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull

BuckSnort 4pk Root beer

$6.99

BuckSnort 4pk Ginger Beer

$6.99

BuckSnort Root beer

$2.50

BuckSnort Ginger beer

$2.50

Brew Dr. Kombucha Uplift

$4.50

Brew Dr. Kombucha Superberry

$4.50

Brew Dr. Clear Mind

$4.50

Honest Kids Organic Juice Pink Lemonade

$1.25

Honest Kids Organic Juice Apple

$1.25

Honest Kids Organic Juice Fruit Punch

$1.25

Bundaberg Australian Ginger beer

$2.10Out of stock

Sanpellegrino

$1.80

Freshly roasted beans

Columbian

Columbian

$15.99

Burundi

$17.99

A rich, full bodied brew with notes of decadent chocolate and a red current aroma. Happiness in a cup.

Papua New Guinea

$15.99Out of stock

Java

$17.99Out of stock

A creamy bodied coffee from the Java Islands. A sweet earthy aroma, malt character, top notes of citrus, and a sugar cane sweetness make this a perfectly balanced cup.

Ethiopian Sidamo

Ethiopian Sidamo

$17.99

A light velvety coffee with an aroma of cashew and sweet pastry. Juicy and jammy mingled with cacao nibs and soft burnt sugar. Overall, a very balanced and enjoyable cup.

Organic Sumatra

$18.99

Sumatra Big exotic flavors from this wild Indonesian coffee! Spicy notes of Red Rooibos tea, earth and dried date. A subtle floral overtone mixes with deep, dark chocolate ganache. A favorite amongst coffee lovers.

Monsooned Malabar

$17.99

Monsoon Malabar Harvested during monsoon season, this single origin coffee has a strong forefront note of pipe tobacco, a touch of soft bergamot and a dry, dark chocolate finish.

Haitian Blue

$24.99

Haitian Blue Mountain Baptiste Mellow, smooth and creamy body. Roasted almonds, buttery mouthfeel. Low acidity with a sweet, smooth finish. Astonishing balance.

Onyx Guatemala

$17.99

Decaf

$17.99

Natural Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$17.99
Organic Peru

Organic Peru

$15.99

Peru A single origin, organic coffee with notes of sweet toffee, hazelnut, clove spice, and malt character with a clean, earthy finish. A complex cup sure to please any coffee lover.

Agape 6 Bean Espresso

$16.99

Agape Signature Espresso A rich and complex six bean blend with a nutty aroma, notes of smooth dark chocolate, and a delicate jasmine finish.

Guatemala

$15.99

A delicious, well rounded single origin, sure to please any coffee lover. Notes of decadent chocolate and pecan are accompanied by a subtle blackberry acidity and followed by a smooth chamomile finish

Sawtooth Blend

Sawtooth Blend

$16.99

Warm notes of rich chocolate, a subtle red currant acidity, and velvety body. A perfectly smooth cup.

Autumnal Blend

Autumnal Blend

$17.99Out of stock

A deep and mysterious blend. Rustic and outdoorsy, like the cowboys of the Wild West.

Honey Nicaragua

$17.99

Kenya

$17.99

Fireside Blend

$16.99

Brioche Donuts

Brioche Donuts

An epic French style rendition of the classic donut! Enjoy these rich, buttery and delicious treats with your favorite tea, coffee, and friends!!
Chocolate Sea Salt Brioche Donut Bar
$3.00

Chocolate Sea Salt Brioche Donut Bar

$3.00Out of stock
Chai Brioche Donut
$3.00

Chai Brioche Donut

$3.00Out of stock
Day Old Brioche Donut( Variety)
$1.50

Day Old Brioche Donut( Variety)

$1.50Out of stock
Apple Spice donut
$3.00

Apple Spice donut

$3.00Out of stock

Smoked Maple And Cinnamon

$3.00

Chocolate Cherry Almond

$3.00Out of stock

Brioche Donut Lime Cardamom

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sprinkle

$3.00Out of stock

Day Old Cinnamon Bun

$2.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

Brioche Cinnamon Roll
$4.50

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

Veggie

Veggie

$9.00Out of stock

Bacon, cheese, potatoes, pico de galló.

Bacon burrito

Bacon burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Ham, bacon, potatoes, cheese, pico de galló.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Chorizo, cheese, potato,

Runamok Maple Syrup

Maple 250ML

$17.99

Agape Hoodies

District V.I.T. Fleece Hoodie

$45.99

New Era Hoodie

$65.99

District children's hoodie

$42.99

Zip up hoodie

$59.99

Agape Mugs

Agape Hand Made Mug

$30.00

Coffee Brewing Equipment

The double-wall vacuum-insulated walls give you a worry-free mind knowing your favorite beverages are kept icy cold or piping hot for hours. Made of lightweight 18/8 food-grade stainless steel that is non-leaching and will not retain taste or odor. The double-wall technology prevents condensation on the outside for those hot sunny days while maintaining the prime temperature of your beverage.

Pour Over Coffee Maker Ovalware

$33.99

Electric Gooseneck Kettle Ovalware

$79.99

Socks

Good Luck Sock (Crew)

$11.50

Good Luck Sock (Active Fit)

$14.95

UGears

Ufidjet

$9.99

Ugears 20 Minute Timer

$39.99Out of stock

Ugears 460 Steam Locomotive w/ tender

$76.99Out of stock

Ugears Amber Box

$59.99

Ugears Antique Box

$44.99

Ugears Aviator

$76.99

UGears Bike

$29.99

Ugears Butterfly

$39.99

Ugears Card Holder

$44.99

Ugears Carousel

$49.99

Ugears Cash Register

$64.99

Ugears Combination Lock

$19.99

Ugears Combine Harvester

$39.99

Ugears Counter

$19.99

Ugears Date Navigator

$9.99

Ugears Deck Box

$19.99

Ugears Dice Keeper

$15.99

Ugears Dice Tower

$39.99

Ugears Differential

$19.99

Ugears Dream Cabriolet

$76.99

Ugears Dynamometer

$19.99

Ugears Flexi-Cubus

$9.99

Ugears Flight Starter

$37.99

Ugears Gamemaster’s Screen

$54.99

Ugears Globe

$39.99

UGears Grand Prix Car

$44.99

Ugears Grand Prix Car

$44.99

UGears Heavy Boy Truck VM-03

$76.99

UGears Heavy Boy Truck’s Trailer

$32.99

Ugears Horse Mechanoid

$44.99

Ugears Hurdy-Gurdy

$69.99