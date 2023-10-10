- Home
AGAVE AZUL HERMOSA BEACH
1320 Hermosa Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
FOOD MENU
Botanas
CALAMARI ROJO
"Breaded calamari steak strips. Topped with jalapeño wheels, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli."
CEVICHE FRESCO
"Choice of fresh seafood marinated in fresh lime juice. Served with fresh plantain chips and agua chile salsa. "
GUACAMOLE
HERMOSA TOSTADA
Seasonal sashimi quality fish, watermelon, avocado, cucumber, serrano and citrus aguachile
PULPO ASADO
"Spanish grilled octopus sautèed in guajillo oil sauce, served over baby organic greens, tossed with champagne vinaigrette dressing, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. "
LA TAQUERIA
"Four of our famous mini street-style tacos served with green & red salsa."
TAQUITOS
manchego cheese rolled in corn tortillas served crispy over greens, salsa topped with crema, guacamole. choice: pork chile or beef chile rojo
TAQUITOS DE CAMARON
Mexican shrimp stuffed with a creamy garlic herb filing wrapped with crispy corn tortilla. Served with roasted pepper aioli & cilantro sauce.
LOADED FRIES
Taqueria All Steak
Ensaladas y Sopas
MARENA BOWL
Organic chopped kale, frijoles de la olla, rice, aioli, guacamole, pico, queso, roasted peppers
AGAVE Y FRUTAS
organic kale, fresh berries, organic cherry tomatoes, queso, peach, organic agave azul vinaigrette
SOPA DEL DIA
MERCADO SALAD
chopped lettuce, roasted corn, pepitas, tomato, onions, cucumbers, jicama, radishes, queso, cilantro dressing. options chicken, carnitas or steak.
EL CLASICO
carnitas taco, chicken enchilada, rice and beans
Clasicos
Mercado Del Chef
CAMARONES ALA YO
"Jumbo Mexican prawns, sautèed with your choice of sauce. Served with charro beans and Veracruz white rice. "
CHILE ROJO
"Slow-braised prime short ribs in our red roasted chile and beer sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice and a choice of tortillas. "
CHILE VERDE
"Slow-cooked pork in our chef's special tomatillo sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice, onion- cilantro, and a choice of tortillas."
Enchiladas De Mariscos
lobster and shrimp sauteed with roasted onions & peppers, garlic butter sauce, cheese. Topped with roasted tomato cream sauce, avocado. Served with white rice.
HERMOSA SEABASS
"Pan seared Chilean sea bass with chef's chile de arbol crema sauce. Served over Veracruz white rice and sautèed organic baby vegetables."
OUR "FAMOUS" CARNITAS
"Chef's ""famous"" all natural Mexican braised pork. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa cruda, and choice of tortillas."
POLLO AL GUSTO
"All natural chicken breast, served with a grilled cheese chile relleno, white rice, avocado fan, topped with choice of sauce."
RANCHERO
"Sautèed peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried beans & choice of tortillas."
Taco & Enchilada
"carnitas taco, chicken enchilada, rice and beans"
TACOS DE PESCADO
"Fresh blackened Mahi-Mahi in yellow corn tortillas, chipotle aioli, mango relish , shredded greens & avocado. Served with Veracruz white rice and frijoles de la olla."
TAMPIQUENA
"14oz bone-in NY served with chorizo mashed potatoes, salsa morita & sautéed organic baby vegetables."
Vegetarian Menu
AVOCADO TACOS
"Three mini corn tortillas filled with a layer of black bean pureé, sauteêd spinach-epazote, hass avocado, raspberry, pickled onion. Served with white rice."
AZTEC QUESADILLA
"Two hand-made corn tortillas, filled with crispy melted cheese, salsa ""troka"", sauteéd veggies. Served with olla beans & white rice."
VEGETARIAN CHILE RELLENOS
"Two stuffed cheese chile rellenos, topped with red salsa and pico. Served with olla beans & white rice."
VEGGIE FAJITAS
"Sauteéd peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, white rice, olla beans. Served with hand-made corn tortillas."
GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD
"Fresh grilled romaine heart served with cilantro pepita dressing, roasted corn, roasted pepitas, pico & queso fresco."
GUACAMOLE
Made fresh daily! served with plantains & home-made chips.
JALAPEŃO SOUP
Award wining jalapeño cream soup.
SPINACH ENCHILADAS
"Two enchiladas filled with sauteéd spinach-veggies, topped with chile arbol crema sauce, hass avocado, pico & sour cream. Served with olla beans & white rice."
VEGGIE BOWL
"Organic mixed greens, frijoles de la olla, white rice, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico, queso fresco. Topped with organic zuchinni, squash, & grilled peppers."
VEGGIE BURRITO
"Large flour tortilla filled with veggies, cheese, guacamole, pico, salsa verde, white rice, olla beans, served wet."
Kids Menu
KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Served with rice, beans or papas.
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
Served with rice, beans or papas.
CHICKEN TENDERS
served with rice, beans or papas.
KIDS NY STEAK
5oz NY steak, served with papas.
KIDS SALMON
5oz scottish salmon, served with rice.
KIDS TACO COMBO
"one taco, served with cheese, choice of meats, rice & beans. carnitas, chicken or NY steak."
Desserts
Off The Menu Items
Sides
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Beans
Side Rice
Side Frijoles Charros
Side of Chorizo mashed potatoes.
Side Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole 2oz
Side of Salsa
Side of Chiles Torreados
Side of French Fries
Side of Sautéed Veggies
Side Fruit
Side Plantain Chips
Side Bacon
Side Hash Browns
Side Sausage
Breakfast
Marena Chilaquiles
"choice ofred or green salsa crispy tortillas, sour cream, pico, guacamole, eggs your way."
Carnitas & Eggs
"Famous carnitas, eggs your way, pinto beans, pico, ranchera sauce & cheese. Served with abuelitas potatoes, avocado fan."
Chile Verde Omelet
Choice of 4 toppings. Choice of fruit or home-made hash browns.
Marena Skillet
"Two eggs your way, bacon, chorizo, sausage,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, pico, homemade hash browns,ranchera sauce, black beans, cheese, sour cream & avocado. "
Sopes Benendicts
"Crispy home-made pinched dough, black beans, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise sauce & choice fresh fruit or hash browns."
El Americano
"Two eggs your way, home-made hash browns, french toast. Served with bacon and sausage."
Breakfast Burrito
"Scrambled eggs, chorizo, sausage, bacon, home-made hash browns,ranchera salsa, cheese,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, and avocado."
Avocado Toast & Bacon
"Wheat bread, arugula salad, eggs your way, guajillo chile oil, apple wood bacon."
Tres Leches French Toast
Fresh berries, bacon or sausage.
Huevos Rancheros
"Two crispy corn tortillas, eggs your way, black beans, cheese,ranchera sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico."
Buffet Adult
Buffet Child
DRINK MENU
Beverages
Margaritas
MARENA MARGARITA
BOCA LINDA
CADILLAC
CHICA FRESA
COCO FRIO
El Matador
HERMOSA
LA SANDIA
Mango Margarita
MEZCALITA
SEÑORA EN AZUL
SMOKEY TAMARINDO
Strawberry Margarita
VIOETA
Paloma HERMOSA
FLIGHT MARGARITA
SOTOL MARGARITA
LOS 3 COMPADRES
De La Casa
Beer
Wine
GLS Poema
BTL Poema
GLS The Beach Rose
BTL The Beach Rose
GLS Gigi
BTL Gigi
GLS El Caporal 2017
BTL El Caporal 2017
GLS Herencia Del Valle Merlot
BTL Herencia Del Valle Merlot
GLS Herencia Del Valle Cabernet
BTL Herencia Del Valle Cabernet
GLS Austin Hope
GLS Angeline Cab
GLS Terrazas Reserva
GLS Orin Swift 8 Years
GLS Dierberg
BTL Austin Hope
BTL Angeline Cab
BTL Terrazas Reserva
BTL Orin Swift 8 Years
BTL Dierberg
GLS Angeline Chard
GLS Matua
GLS Santa Margherita
GLS Sonoma Cutter
GLS Star Lane
BTL Angeline Chard
BTL Matua
BTL Santa Margherita
BTL Sonoma Cutter
BTL Star Lane
Cocktails
Liquor
Astral
Casa Noble
Casamigos
Cazadores
Chinaco
Cincoro
Corralejo
Don Julio
El Tesoro
Herradura
Hornitos
Jimador
Lobos
Mandala
Patron
Siete Leguas
SOTOL
LUNA AZUL SILVER
LOS ARANGO Reposado
LOS ARANGO AÑEJO
CRISTIANO SILVER
CRISTIANO REPOSADO
CRISTIANO AÑEJO
CLASE AZUL SILVER
ULTRA PREMIUM GOLD CLASE AZUL
CLASE AZUL REPO
GHOST SILVER
CLASE AZUL MEZCAL
1942 ANEJO
1942 ROSADO REPOSADO
1942 PRIMAVERA REPOSADO
CRISTIANO EXTRA ANEJO
CASA AMIGOS MEZCAL
VOLCAN BLANCO
VOLCAN REPO
VOLCAN ANEJO
DON JULIO 70
Belvedere
Absolute
Absolute Mandarin
Beefeater
Cosmo Martini
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Brokers
Chopin Vodka
Ciroc Vodka
Grey Goose
Henderson
Hendricks
House Gin
House Vodka
Ketel One
Options
Skyy
Smirnoff
Stoli
Tanquerray
Titos
TEELING WHISKEY
WOODENVILLE Rye
Highwest Renderous Rye
MAKERS MARK
GEORGE DICKET SOUR MARSH
Red Breast 21yr
George Dickel Bourbon
George Dickel Rye
Macallan 12yr
Macallan15yr
Macallan 18yr
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenlivet 14yr
Glenlivet 18yr
Hibiki Harmony
Hibiki Suntori
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Blue Label JW
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
ELIJAH CRAIG Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Canadian Club
Chevas Regal
Crown Royal
Dalmore 12yr
Dewars
Fireball
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
House Whiskey
J&B
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmate
JOHNNY WALKER RED LABEL
Johnny Walker BLK
Knob Creek
Knob Creeek Rye
Laphroaig
Macallan 15 yr
Macallan 12yr
Pendleton Canadian
Remy Martin
Ritten House
Seagrams 7
Suntory
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Pappy Van Winkle
VO Seagrams
Whistle Pig
WP 12
EVAN WILLIAMS
HENNESSY
COURVOISIER
400 Conejos Espadin-Tobola
400 Conejos joven
Casamigos joven
ClaseAzul Durango añejo
ClaseAzul Guerrero añejo
Illegal Anejo
Illegal espadin
Illegal joven
LosJavis Reposado
LosJavis Tobala
VICTORIOSO
Union Mezcal Joven
Union Mezcal Viejo
Xisco's Mezcal Taster
1800 MILLENNIUM añejo
CLASEAZUL GOLD añejo
CLASEAZUL reposado
DON JULIO 1942 extra añejo
DON JULIO 70 añejo
HERRADURALEGEND añejo
HORNITOSBLACKBARREL añejo
MANDALA Extra añejo
RESERVE DELAFAMILIA extra añejo
SELECCION SUPREMA extra añejo
Bacardi Mango chile
Bacardi Silver
Baileys
Captain Morgan
Frangelico
Godiva
House Rum
Kahlua
Malibu
Myers
Southourn Comfort
Crema De cacao
Midori
Gran Manier
Brunch Drinks
HAPPY HOUR MENU
Happy Hour Food
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
1320 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254