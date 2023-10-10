FOOD MENU

Botanas

CALAMARI ROJO

$18.00

"Breaded calamari steak strips. Topped with jalapeño wheels, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli."

CEVICHE FRESCO

"Choice of fresh seafood marinated in fresh lime juice. Served with fresh plantain chips and agua chile salsa. "

GUACAMOLE

$13.00

HERMOSA TOSTADA

$22.00

Seasonal sashimi quality fish, watermelon, avocado, cucumber, serrano and citrus aguachile

PULPO ASADO

$26.00

"Spanish grilled octopus sautèed in guajillo oil sauce, served over baby organic greens, tossed with champagne vinaigrette dressing, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. "

LA TAQUERIA

$18.00

"Four of our famous mini street-style tacos served with green & red salsa."

TAQUITOS

manchego cheese rolled in corn tortillas served crispy over greens, salsa topped with crema, guacamole. choice: pork chile or beef chile rojo

TAQUITOS DE CAMARON

$18.00

Mexican shrimp stuffed with a creamy garlic herb filing wrapped with crispy corn tortilla. Served with roasted pepper aioli & cilantro sauce.

LOADED FRIES

$14.00

Taqueria All Steak

$20.00

Ensaladas y Sopas

MARENA BOWL

$14.00

Organic chopped kale, frijoles de la olla, rice, aioli, guacamole, pico, queso, roasted peppers

AGAVE Y FRUTAS

$16.00

organic kale, fresh berries, organic cherry tomatoes, queso, peach, organic agave azul vinaigrette

SOPA DEL DIA

$14.00

MERCADO SALAD

$13.00

chopped lettuce, roasted corn, pepitas, tomato, onions, cucumbers, jicama, radishes, queso, cilantro dressing. options chicken, carnitas or steak.

EL CLASICO

$17.00

carnitas taco, chicken enchilada, rice and beans

Clasicos

Crispy Tacos

$16.00

two crispy tacos, cheese, lettuce, pico, choice of carnitas or chicken

Enchiladas TINGA

$17.00

Tacos De Pastor

$18.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$14.00

Mercado Del Chef

CAMARONES ALA YO

$32.00

"Jumbo Mexican prawns, sautèed with your choice of sauce. Served with charro beans and Veracruz white rice. "

CHILE ROJO

$28.00

"Slow-braised prime short ribs in our red roasted chile and beer sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice and a choice of tortillas. "

CHILE VERDE

$23.00

"Slow-cooked pork in our chef's special tomatillo sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice, onion- cilantro, and a choice of tortillas."

Enchiladas De Mariscos

$32.00

lobster and shrimp sauteed with roasted onions & peppers, garlic butter sauce, cheese. Topped with roasted tomato cream sauce, avocado. Served with white rice.

HERMOSA SEABASS

$38.00

"Pan seared Chilean sea bass with chef's chile de arbol crema sauce. Served over Veracruz white rice and sautèed organic baby vegetables."

OUR "FAMOUS" CARNITAS

$23.00

"Chef's ""famous"" all natural Mexican braised pork. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa cruda, and choice of tortillas."

POLLO AL GUSTO

$23.00

"All natural chicken breast, served with a grilled cheese chile relleno, white rice, avocado fan, topped with choice of sauce."

RANCHERO

"Sautèed peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried beans & choice of tortillas."

TACOS DE PESCADO

$19.00

"Fresh blackened Mahi-Mahi in yellow corn tortillas, chipotle aioli, mango relish , shredded greens & avocado. Served with Veracruz white rice and frijoles de la olla."

TAMPIQUENA

$42.00

"14oz bone-in NY served with chorizo mashed potatoes, salsa morita & sautéed organic baby vegetables."

Vegetarian Menu

AVOCADO TACOS

$16.00

"Three mini corn tortillas filled with a layer of black bean pureé, sauteêd spinach-epazote, hass avocado, raspberry, pickled onion. Served with white rice."

AZTEC QUESADILLA

$17.00

"Two hand-made corn tortillas, filled with crispy melted cheese, salsa ""troka"", sauteéd veggies. Served with olla beans & white rice."

VEGETARIAN CHILE RELLENOS

$18.00

"Two stuffed cheese chile rellenos, topped with red salsa and pico. Served with olla beans & white rice."

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$20.00

"Sauteéd peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, white rice, olla beans. Served with hand-made corn tortillas."

GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD

$14.00

"Fresh grilled romaine heart served with cilantro pepita dressing, roasted corn, roasted pepitas, pico & queso fresco."

JALAPEŃO SOUP

$14.00

Award wining jalapeño cream soup.

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$17.00

"Two enchiladas filled with sauteéd spinach-veggies, topped with chile arbol crema sauce, hass avocado, pico & sour cream. Served with olla beans & white rice."

VEGGIE BOWL

$20.00

"Organic mixed greens, frijoles de la olla, white rice, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico, queso fresco. Topped with organic zuchinni, squash, & grilled peppers."

VEGGIE BURRITO

$17.00

"Large flour tortilla filled with veggies, cheese, guacamole, pico, salsa verde, white rice, olla beans, served wet."

Kids Menu

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$10.00

Served with rice, beans or papas.

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Served with rice, beans or papas.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

served with rice, beans or papas.

KIDS NY STEAK

$16.00

5oz NY steak, served with papas.

KIDS SALMON

$16.00

5oz scottish salmon, served with rice.

KIDS TACO COMBO

$10.00

"one taco, served with cheese, choice of meats, rice & beans. carnitas, chicken or NY steak."

Desserts

Birthday Dessert

CARAMEL CHURROS

$12.00

cajeta filled churros, served with vanilla ice cream.

LA CARLOTA

$10.00

"Sponge wet cake made with three different types of milk, drenched with grand marnier liqour and roasted marshmallows."

Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

sabrodulce de chocolate

$12.00

Off The Menu Items

A-Taco

$8.00

A-Enchilada

$5.00

A-Chile Relleno

$9.00

A-Seafood Soft Taco

$9.00

A-Prawn Shrimp

$6.00

Adult Quesadilla

Buritto Mojado

Nachos

Chicken Flautas

$14.00

Sides

Side of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Frijoles Charros

$5.00

Side of Chorizo mashed potatoes.

$8.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Guacamole 2oz

$3.50

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Chiles Torreados

$6.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Sautéed Veggies

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Plantain Chips

$4.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Breakfast

Marena Chilaquiles

$16.00

"choice ofred or green salsa crispy tortillas, sour cream, pico, guacamole, eggs your way."

Carnitas & Eggs

$19.00

"Famous carnitas, eggs your way, pinto beans, pico, ranchera sauce & cheese. Served with abuelitas potatoes, avocado fan."

Chile Verde Omelet

$16.00

Choice of 4 toppings. Choice of fruit or home-made hash browns.

Marena Skillet

$22.00

"Two eggs your way, bacon, chorizo, sausage,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, pico, homemade hash browns,ranchera sauce, black beans, cheese, sour cream & avocado. "

Sopes Benendicts

$17.00

"Crispy home-made pinched dough, black beans, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise sauce & choice fresh fruit or hash browns."

El Americano

$16.00

"Two eggs your way, home-made hash browns, french toast. Served with bacon and sausage."

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

"Scrambled eggs, chorizo, sausage, bacon, home-made hash browns,ranchera salsa, cheese,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, and avocado."

Avocado Toast & Bacon

$16.00

"Wheat bread, arugula salad, eggs your way, guajillo chile oil, apple wood bacon."

Tres Leches French Toast

$14.00

Fresh berries, bacon or sausage.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

"Two crispy corn tortillas, eggs your way, black beans, cheese,ranchera sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico."

Buffet Adult

$35.00

Buffet Child

$20.00

DRINK MENU

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$8.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

Cafe de la olla

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

diet pepsi

$4.00

ginger ale

$4.00

ginger beer

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

Mexican Coke Btl

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

pepsi

$4.00

sierra mist

$4.00

soda water

$4.00

VIRGIN Margarita

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

REFILL

Margaritas

MARENA MARGARITA

$11.00

BOCA LINDA

$16.00

CADILLAC

$17.00

CHICA FRESA

$18.00

COCO FRIO

$16.00

El Matador

$16.00

HERMOSA

$16.00

LA SANDIA

$16.00

Mango Margarita

$13.00

MEZCALITA

$14.00

SEÑORA EN AZUL

$15.00

SMOKEY TAMARINDO

$16.00

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

VIOETA

$18.00

Paloma HERMOSA

$16.00

FLIGHT MARGARITA

$30.00

SOTOL MARGARITA

$15.00

LOS 3 COMPADRES

$25.00

De La Casa

MARENA OLD FASHIONED

$23.00

MARENA MEXICAN COFFEE

$18.00

"hornitos black barrel añejo tequila, kahlua, baileys, café de olla. (flamed tableside!)"

CANTARITO

$16.00

OAXACA OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

ORO DE MEXICO

$16.00

CLASSIC OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

JEFES OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

Beer

STELLA

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

House Blonde

$8.00

House IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Modelo Special

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

XX Amber

$8.00

Wine

GLS Poema

$11.00

BTL Poema

$38.00

GLS The Beach Rose

$12.00

BTL The Beach Rose

$42.00

GLS Gigi

$10.00

BTL Gigi

$36.00

GLS El Caporal 2017

$16.00

BTL El Caporal 2017

$62.00

GLS Herencia Del Valle Merlot

$16.00

BTL Herencia Del Valle Merlot

$62.00

GLS Herencia Del Valle Cabernet

$16.00

BTL Herencia Del Valle Cabernet

$68.00

GLS Austin Hope

$22.00

GLS Angeline Cab

$10.00

GLS Terrazas Reserva

$12.00

GLS Orin Swift 8 Years

$19.00

GLS Dierberg

$18.00

BTL Austin Hope

$84.00

BTL Angeline Cab

$36.00

BTL Terrazas Reserva

$42.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 Years

$72.00

BTL Dierberg

$68.00

GLS Angeline Chard

$10.00

GLS Matua

$13.00

GLS Santa Margherita

$14.00

GLS Sonoma Cutter

$13.00

GLS Star Lane

$16.00

BTL Angeline Chard

$33.00

BTL Matua

$46.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$52.00

BTL Sonoma Cutter

$48.00

BTL Star Lane

$48.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$14.00

Negroni

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cosmo Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Liquor

Astral

$12.00+

Casa Noble

$14.00+

Casamigos

$14.00+

Cazadores

$13.00+

Chinaco

$12.00+

Cincoro

$22.00+

Corralejo

$12.00+

Don Julio

$13.00+

El Tesoro

$12.00+

Herradura

$13.00+

Hornitos

$11.00+

Jimador

$13.00+

Lobos

$14.00+

Mandala

$18.00+

Patron

$13.00+

Siete Leguas

$12.00+

SOTOL

$12.00+

LUNA AZUL SILVER

$8.00

LOS ARANGO Reposado

$15.00

LOS ARANGO AÑEJO

$17.00

CRISTIANO SILVER

$20.00

CRISTIANO REPOSADO

$30.00

CRISTIANO AÑEJO

$42.00

CLASE AZUL SILVER

$22.00

ULTRA PREMIUM GOLD CLASE AZUL

$52.00

CLASE AZUL REPO

$35.00

GHOST SILVER

$12.00

CLASE AZUL MEZCAL

$25.00

1942 ANEJO

$35.00

1942 ROSADO REPOSADO

$25.00

1942 PRIMAVERA REPOSADO

$30.00

CRISTIANO EXTRA ANEJO

$50.00

CASA AMIGOS MEZCAL

$25.00

VOLCAN BLANCO

$12.00

VOLCAN REPO

$14.00

VOLCAN ANEJO

$17.00

DON JULIO 70

$18.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Absolute

$10.00

Absolute Mandarin

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Brokers

$10.00

Chopin Vodka

$12.00

Ciroc Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Henderson

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

House Gin

$8.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Options

$12.00

Skyy

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00

Tanquerray

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

TEELING WHISKEY

$13.00

WOODENVILLE Rye

$15.00

Highwest Renderous Rye

$17.00

MAKERS MARK

$14.00

GEORGE DICKET SOUR MARSH

$18.00

Red Breast 21yr

$29.00

George Dickel Bourbon

$13.00

George Dickel Rye

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$17.00

Macallan15yr

$39.00

Macallan 18yr

$57.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 14yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$29.00

Hibiki Harmony

$13.00

Hibiki Suntori

$27.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Blue Label JW

$35.00

Booker's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

ELIJAH CRAIG Rye

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Chevas Regal

$13.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dalmore 12yr

$16.00

Dewars

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

House Whiskey

$8.00

J&B

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jameson Caskmate

$10.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED LABEL

$13.00

Johnny Walker BLK

$15.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creeek Rye

$15.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Macallan 15 yr

$28.00

Macallan 12yr

$15.00

Pendleton Canadian

$11.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Ritten House

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Suntory

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$15.50

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Pappy Van Winkle

$45.00

VO Seagrams

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$11.00

WP 12

$16.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$14.00

HENNESSY

$15.00

COURVOISIER

$17.00

400 Conejos Espadin-Tobola

$17.00

400 Conejos joven

$13.00

Casamigos joven

$18.00

ClaseAzul Durango añejo

$57.00

ClaseAzul Guerrero añejo

$67.00

Illegal Anejo

$29.00

Illegal espadin

$18.00

Illegal joven

$14.00

LosJavis Reposado

$16.00

LosJavis Tobala

$29.00

VICTORIOSO

$16.00

Union Mezcal Joven

$13.00

Union Mezcal Viejo

$18.00

Xisco's Mezcal Taster

$30.00

1800 MILLENNIUM añejo

$22.00

CLASEAZUL GOLD añejo

$57.00

CLASEAZUL reposado

$32.00

DON JULIO 1942 extra añejo

$42.00

DON JULIO 70 añejo

$26.00

HERRADURALEGEND añejo

$32.00

HORNITOSBLACKBARREL añejo

$19.00

MANDALA Extra añejo

$46.00

RESERVE DELAFAMILIA extra añejo

$36.00

SELECCION SUPREMA extra añejo

$52.00

Bacardi Mango chile

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva

$9.00

House Rum

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Southourn Comfort

$9.00

Crema De cacao

$8.00

Midori

$9.00

Gran Manier

$10.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Flight

$21.00

Champagne Bottle

$32.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Brunch Old Fashioned

$16.00

Brunch Punch

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

HAPPY HOUR MENU

Happy Hour Food

HH Ceviche

HH Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

HH Taquiza

$16.00

HH T-Taquiza

HH Chile Verde Taquitos

$13.00

HH Cazuela de Queso

$14.00

HH Loaded Nachos

HH Calamari

$12.00

HH Chicken Flautas

$13.00

HH Glazed Ribs

$14.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Beer - Draft

$6.00

HH House Marg

$9.00

HH Skinny Marg

$11.00

HH Dealer's Choice

$13.00

HH Classic Old Fashioned

$15.00

HH Chard Gl

$9.00

HH Cab Gl

$9.00

HH Marg Flight

$23.00