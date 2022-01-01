Agave Azul: Kirkman 4750 South Kirkman Road

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Carne Asada
Street Corn
Chips / Salsa SM

Antojitos / Appetizers

Street Corn

$9.00

Fire Roasted Corn • Crema • Cotija Cheese • Tajin • Lime • Salt • Cilantro

Empanadas

$9.00

Braised Short Rib • Flash Fried • Garlic Potatoes • Queso Oaxaca • Cilantro Garlic Salsa • Crema

Taco Shooters

$8.50

Corn Tortillas • Avocado Salsa • Caramelized Onions • Queso Fresco.

Tijuana Tostadas

$11.00

2 Mini Tostadas • Crispy Chihuahua Cheese • Carne Asada • Pico de Gallo • Avocado • Lettuce • Tomatillo Arbol Salsa

Nachos Libre

$14.00

Seasoned Ground Beef • Chicken Tinga • Refried Beans • Jalapeños • Queso • Lettuce • Sour Cream • Pico de Gallo • Guacamole

Goat Cheese Jalapenos

$9.00

3 Blistered Jalapenos • Goat Cheese • Tequila Bacon • Cilantro Garlic Salsa • Balsamic • Queso Fresco

Blue Corn Sopes

$8.00

Blue Corn Masita Cakes • Chicken Tinga • Flash Fried • Refried Beans • Tomatillo Arbol Salsa • Lettuce • Crema • Queso Fresco

Queso Dip

$9.00

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese • Chorizo • Serrano Lime Salsa • Flour Tortillas

Guacamoles

Tradicional

$12.50

Avocado • Onions • Tomatoes • Cilantro • Lime • Serrano Chile • Sea Salt

Fuego

$13.00

House Made Chicharron • Avocado • Blistered Jalapenos • Tequila Bacon • Queso Fresco • Onions • Cilantro • Lime • Sea Salt.

Ceviches

Crudo

$14.50

Lime infused Shrimp • Onions • Cilantro • Serrano Chile • Tomatoes • Avocado • Sea Salt • Olive Oil • Crackers.

Ahi Ceviche Stack

$18.00

Mini Tostadas • Ahi Tuna • Scallions • Sesame • Jalapenos • Avocado • Chipotle Aioli • Cilantro • Chili Treads

Ensaladas & Sopas

Mexican Cobb Salad

$14.00

Guajillo Citrus Chicken • Baby Greens • Tequila Bacon • Eggs • Avocado • Cucumber • Pico de Gallo • Black Bean Salsa • Jack Cheese • Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy Tortilla Shell • Romaine Lettuce • Black Beans • Sour Cream • Jack Cheese • Roasted Corn Salsa • Guacamole • Salsa Roja • Jalapeno Ranch

Cancun Summer Salad

$15.00

Baby Greens • Pineapple • Red Grapes • Mandarin Oranges • Goat Cheese • Candied Walnuts • Cilantro Champagne Vinaigrette

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Zesty Broth • Chicken • Rice • Avocado • Seasonal Vegetables • Chihuahua Cheese • Crispy Tortilla Strips • Lime

Platos Principales

Margarita Chicken

$16.50

Tequila Chicken • Grilled Onions • Cilantro • Lettuce • Sour Cream • Pico de Gallo • Guacamole • Mexican Rice

Flautas

$15.50

Chicken Tinga • Flash Fried Corn Tortillas • Crema • Guacamole • Queso Fresco • Radish • Refried Beans • Mexican Rice • Tomatillo Arbol Salsa

Carnitas

$20.00

24hr Dos Equis Slow Braised Pork • Onions • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo • Jalapenos • Salsa Cruda • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Flour Tortillas • Sour Cream

Tamales

$15.50

Chicken Tinga Tamales • Salsa Roja • Salsa Verde • Queso Chihuahua • Crema • Mexican Rice & Refried Beans

Cali Rice Bowl

$15.00

Guajillo Citrus Chicken • Cilantro Rice • Black Beans • Lettuce • Pico de Gallo • Chihuahua Cheese • Cilantro Garlic Salsa • Crispy Cheese Quesadilla

Chile Rellenos

$13.50

Battered Roasted Poblano Peppers • Oaxaca Cheese • Salsa Ranchera • Crema • Green Onions • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans

Certified Angus Beef Carne Asada

$24.00

Char-Grilled Ribeye • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Knob Onion • Jalapenos • Avocado Salsa • Sour Cream • Pico de Gallo • Flour Tortillas.

Churrasco

$26.00

Hand Cut Certified Angus Beef Churrasco • Chimichurri • Yuca Frita • Cilantro Garlic Salsa • Cilantro Rice • Black Beans • Pickled Onions

Pancho Villa Chicken & Shrimp

$18.50

Guajillo Citrus Chicken • Blackened Shrimp • Salsa Cruda • Cilantro • Queso • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans

Burritos / Chimichangas

Chile Verde Burrito

$15.50

Salsa Verde • Refried Beans • Crema • Queso • Pickled Onions • Cilantro Rice. Slow Braised Pork

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$17.50

Blackened Citrus Shrimp • Cilantro Rice • Corn Salsa • Jack Cheese • Black Beans • Bell Peppers • Onions • Tomatoes • Smoky Chipotle Cream Sauce • Avocado Crema • Queso.

Chimichanga

$15.00

Flour Tortilla • Flash Fried • Queso • Mexican Rice • Lettuce • Sour Cream • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo

Fajita Burrito

$15.50

Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers • Lettuce • Sour Cream • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo • Queso • Mexican Rice

Burrito Loco

$15.50

Mexican Rice • Black Beans • Sour Cream • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo • Jack Cheese • Lettuce • Queso • Salsa Roja

Mariscos

Mahi Fernandez

$22.00

Center Cut Mahi • Serrano Lime • Blackened Shrimp • Guacamole • Cilantro Rice • Black Beans • Salsa De Arbol.

Chipotle Tequila Shrimp

$19.00

Tequila Shrimp • Chipotle Cream Sauce • Cilantro Rice • Black Beans

Chimichurri Shrimp Bowl

$17.50

Chimichurri Glazed Shrimp • Cilantro Rice • Roasted Corn • Queso Fresco • Pico de Gallo • Grilled Onions • Peppers • Black Beans • Avocados • Roasted Habanero Salsa • Crispy Cheese Quesdilla.

Diablo Shrimp

$19.00

Chile Negro Shrimp • Roasted Habanero Salsa • Onions • Tomatoes • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans

Mojo Shrimp

$19.00

Garlic Shrimp • Lemon Butter Sauce • Onions • Tomatoes • Cilantro Rice • Refried Beans

Raspberry Chipotle Salmon

$21.00

Norwegian Salmon • Raspberry Chipotle Glaze • Cilantro Rice • Seasonal Vegetables

Taqueria

Tacos Carne Asada

$16.00

3 Corn Tortillas • Char Grilled Steak • Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Avocado Salsa.

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.50

3 Corn Tortillas • Pineapple Adobo Pork • Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Tomatillo Arbol Salsa.

Tacos De Pollo

$15.50

3 Corn Tortillas • Guajillo Citrus Chicken • Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Black Beans • Cilantro Garlic Salsa

Tacos De Carnitas

$16.00

3 Corn Tortillas • 24hr Slow Braised Pork • Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Black Beans • Roasted Habanero Salsa

Mahi Tacos

$18.00

2 Puffy Tortillas • Serrano Lime Mahi • Guacamole • Chipotle Crema • Blue Crab • Red Onions • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • Black Beans

Monterrey Tacos

$16.00

2 Crispy Cheese Shells • Skirt Steak • Onions • Cilantro • Queso Fresco • Blistered Jalapenos • Guacamole • Cilantro Rice

Tex Mex

$14.00

3 Hard or Soft Tacos • Seasoned Ground Beef or Marinated Chicken • Lettuce • Cheese • Tomatoes • Sour Cream • Cilantro Rice

Yucatan Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

2 Flour Tortillas • Crispy or Grilled Shrimp • Yucatan Salsa • Queso Fresco • Red Onions • Lettuce • Guacamole • Cilantro Rice • Black Beans

Baja Fish

$16.00

2 Flour Tortillas • Battered or Grilled Tilapia • Cabbage • Pico de Gallo • Guacamole • Queso Fresco • Chipotle Aioli • Mexican Rice.

Tacos Chorizo

$15.00

3 Corn Tortillas • Smoky Chorizo • Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Tomatillo Arbol Salsa

Tacos de Birria

$20.00

3 Corn Tortillas • Certified Angus Beef Brisket • Jack Cheese • Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Consome

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.50

2 Corn Tortillas • Pineapple Guajillo Adobo • Cauliflower • Lettuce • Cilantro • Radish • Tomatillo Pico • Cilantro Rice • Avocado Salsa

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken

$19.00

Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas

Fajitas Steak

$21.00

Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas

Fajitas Chicken & Steak

$22.00

Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas

Fajitas Vegetables

$18.00

Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas

Trio Fajitas (Chicken, Steak, Shrimp)

$24.50

Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas

Fajitas Shrimp

$28.00

Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and Flour tortillas

Enchiladas & Quesadillas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$17.00

Slow Braised Carnitas • Grilled Onions • Bell Peppers • Chihuahua Cheese • Salsa Roja • Mexican Rice • Lettuce • Crema • Pico de Gallo • Guacamole.

Enchiladas Mixtas

$16.00

4 Enchiladas: (1)Ground Beef (2)Chicken Tinga (3)Cheese (4)Refried Beans • Salsa Ranchera • Lettuce • Crema • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo

Enchiladas Chicken & Spinach

$16.00

Grilled Chicken • Creamy Spinach • Queso • Poblano Crema • Red Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans

Enchiladas Cancun

$16.50

Citrus Grilled Shrimp • Grilled Onions • Bell Peppers • Queso • Lettuce • Crema • Mexican Rice • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Marinated Chicken • Chihuahua Cheese • Tomatillo Salsa • Mexican Rice • Lettuce • Crema• Pico de Gallo • Guacamole

Enchiladas de Mole

$16.00

Roasted Shredded Chicken • Salsa de Mole • Crema • Red Onions • Queso Fresco • Refried Beans • Mexican Rice • Chihuahua Cheese.

Enchiladas de Calabaza

$16.00

Roasted Butternut Squash • Poblano Peppers • Onions • Goat Cheese • Spicy Butternut Squash Crema • Queso Fresco • Cilantro Rice • Black Beans

Quesadilla Guadalajara

$15.00

Crispy Tortilla • Chihuahua Cheese • Sour Cream • Mexican Rice • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla Veracruz

$16.00

Serrano Lime Shrimp • Chihuahua Cheese • Onions • Peppers • Tomatoes • Mexican Rice • Lettuce • Sour Cream • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$15.00

Flour Tortilla • Oaxaca Cheese • Black Beans • Mushrooms • Peppers • Onions • Lettuce • Tomatoes • Sour Cream • Pico de Gallo • Cilantro Rice • Cilantro Garlic Salsa

Create Your Own Combo

2 Items

$13.00

Served With Mexican Rice & Refried Beans

3 Items

$16.00

Served With Mexican Rice & Refried Beans

Postres/ Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Ganache • Chocolate Butter Cream • Chocolate Mousse • Chocolate Fudge

Cheesecake Frito

$9.00

Flash Fried • Bananas Foster

Churros

$8.50

Cinnamon Sugar Sticks • Warm Cajeta Caramel

Flan

$7.50

Mas / Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.50

Cilantro Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Seasoned Yuca Frita

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Sweet Oaxacan Plantains

$6.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side of Crema

$1.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side of Queso Fresco

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$5.00

Raw Jalapeno

$1.50

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.50

Pickled Red Onion

$1.50

Side of Fresh Avocado

$3.50

Side of Tomato

$1.00

Side of French Fries

$3.50

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

8oz of Salsa

$4.50

Homemade Red Salsa

Salsa Trio

$4.00

Serrano Lime + Roasted Habanero + Tomatillo Arbol

Chips / Salsa SM

$3.50

Side of Cilantro

$1.00

Side of Chopped Onions

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$2.50

Little Amigos

Chicken Tender & Fries

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Taco

$10.00

Kids Enchilada

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Burrito

$10.00

Drinks

Sodas

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Voss Bottle Water

$4.50

Topochico Sparkling Water

$4.50

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$3.50

Water

Margaritas

Casa Agave

$9.50

Monte Alban Silver • Orange Curacao • Triple Sec • OJ • House Mix • Salted Rim

La Flaca

$13.00

The Rios Family Favorite • Monte Alban Silver • Organic Agave Nectar • Lime • Salted Rim

Sangria

Sangria Roja

$9.50

Sparkling White Sangria

$9.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana brings a highly stylized restaurant with a fun, high-energy vibe and flavorful menu that embodies traditional and modern elements to Orlando and its surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated. Established 1998.

Location

4750 South Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

