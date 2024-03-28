Agave Bandido Lakewood Ranch Agave Bandido Lakewood Ranch
No reviews yet
1550 Lakefront Drive
Sarasota, FL 34240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Aperitivos
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Warm corn tortilla chips served with our house salsa and spicy salsa verde
- Ceviche$16.00
Mahi-Mahi, Ginger Citrus Marinade, Onions, Peppers, & Crispy Tostones
- Chicken Flautas$12.00
Three Crispy Flautas, Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ancho Chili Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa, and Mexican Crema
- Elote Street Corn$9.00
Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, & Chili Powder
- Veggie Flautas$12.00
Crispy Flautas, Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ancho Chili Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa, and Mexican Crema
- Chicharrones + Tostones$15.00
Served on Three Tostones, Guava Tamarind Glazed Pork Belly, topped with pickled onions and chipotle aioli
- Escabeche de Pulpo$16.00
Served on Two Tostones, Agave Guava Glazed Octopus, Pickled Fresnos, Red Cabbage Slaw, and Spanish Chorizo
- Grilled Avocado$15.00
Seasoned and grilled avocado. Corn Salsa. Chipotle Aioli. Mexican Crema. Cotija Cheese.
- Grilled Avocado w/ Chicken$19.00
Seasoned and grilled avocado. Corn Salsa. Chipotle Aioli. Mexican Crema. Cotija Cheese.
- Grilled Avocado w/ Steak$20.00
Seasoned and grilled avocado. Corn Salsa. Chipotle Aioli. Mexican Crema. Cotija Cheese.
- Grilled Avocado w/ Shrimp$20.00
Seasoned and grilled avocado. Corn Salsa. Chipotle Aioli. Mexican Crema. Cotija Cheese.
- Tuna Tower$17.00
- Side of Chips$2.00
Fajitas
- Veggie Fajita$14.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita$17.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$18.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
- Steak Fajita$20.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
- Combo Fajita$24.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
- Triple Fajita$27.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
- Adobo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
- Achiote Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
- Beef Quesadilla$15.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
- Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
Ensaladas
- Taco Salad - No Protein$14.00
Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Queso Fresco. Served in a Crispy Tortilla Shell and Your Choice of Dressing: Cilantro Balsamic Vinaigrette or Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- Taco Salad - Chicken$14.00
Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Queso Fresco. Served in a Crispy Tortilla Shell and Your Choice of Dressing: Cilantro Balsamic Vinaigrette or Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- Taco Salad - Beef$14.00
Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Queso Fresco. Served in a Crispy Tortilla Shell and Your Choice of Dressing: Cilantro Balsamic Vinaigrette or Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- Bandido Salad (House)$10.00
Fresh spring mix tossed with Cilantro Agave Vinaigrette. Topped with fresh pickled onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and tortilla strips. Add Shrimp $6 Add Steak $6 Add Chicken $4
Specialties
- Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Three Corn Tortillas Baked in Ranchero Sauce. Accompanied by Pico De Gallo. Lettuce. Avocado & Avocado Crema. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.
- Veggie Enchiladas$15.00
Three Corn Tortillas Baked in Ranchero Sauce. Accompanied by Pico De Gallo. Lettuce. Avocado & Avocado Crema. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.
- Churrasco Chimichurri$30.00
Fire roasted, hand-cut churrasco steak, Topped with our house chimichurri sauce. Served with Mexican rice, yucca fries, and cilantro garlic aioli
- Pulpo Bandido$26.00
Fire roasted octopus tentacle. Served over seasonal potato medley, Spanish chorizo, rainbow radishes, and pickled onions. Coated with Agave guava glaze
- Pollo Al Carbon$21.00
Char-broiled Citrus Chicken. Topped with Grilled Onions and Pico de Gallo. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans and Sweet Plantains.
- Cotija Crusted Mahi$24.00
- Torta Mexicana$16.00
Burritos
- Adobo Chicken Burrito$15.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
- Achiote Chicken Burrito$15.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
- Beef Burrito$15.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
- Barbacoa Burrito$17.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
- Carnitas Burrito$17.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
- Carne Burrito$18.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
- Shrimp Burrito$17.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
- Veggie Burrito$14.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
Chimichangas
- Adobo Chicken Chimichanga$15.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
- Achiote Chicken Chimichanga$15.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
- Beef Chimichanga$15.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
- Barbacoa Chimichanga$17.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
- Carnitas Chimichanga$16.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
- Carne Chimichanga$18.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
- Shrimp Chimichanga$17.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
- Veggie Chimichanga$14.00
Deep fried & stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro.
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$11.00
Corn tortilla chips, ancho cheese sauce, Monterey & Colby jack cheese, black beans topped with guac, avocado cream, & pico de Gallo
- Adobo Chicken Nachos$14.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Ancho Cheese Sauce, Monterey & Colby Jack Cheese, Black Beans topped with guac, avocado cream, and Pico De Gallo
- Barbacoa Nachos$17.00
Corn tortilla chips, ancho cheese sauce, Monterey & Colby jack cheese, black beans topped with guac, avocado cream, & pico de Gallo
- Steak Nachos$18.00
Tacos
- Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
Pineapple Chutney, Pickled Fresnos, Flour Tortillas
- Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
Pickled Onion. Radish. Chimichurri. Cilantro. Corn Tortillas.
- Achiote Chicken Tacos$14.00
Pico De Gallo. Avocado Crema. Cilantro. Flour Tortillas.
- Adobo Chicken Tacos$14.00
Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde, Pico, Radish. Corn Tortillas.
- Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Pickled Onion. Radish. Chimichurri. Cilantro. Corn Tortillas.
- Beef Tacos$15.00
Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Pico De Gallo. Corn Tortillas.
- Barbacoa Tacos$16.00
House Hot sauce, Pickled Onions, Radish. Corn Tortillas
- Fish Tacos$15.00
Crispy Mahi-Mahi, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Slaw, Lime, Flour Tortillas
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Citrus Poached, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, House Hot Sauce, Flour Tortillas
- Veggie Tacos$13.00
Roasted Cauliflower. Corn. Mushrooms. Poblano Peppers and Queso Fresco. Corn Tortillas.
- COMBO Tacos$17.00
Mix-N-Match Any 3 Tacos!
- Birria Tacos$15.00
Achiote Barbacoa, Oaxaca Cheese, and House Consome. *not sold with rice and beans and not included with combo
- Taquiza$45.00
- Bandido Taco Steak$5.00
- Bandido Taco Shrimp$5.00
- Bandido Taco Adobo Chicken$5.00
- Bandido Taco Achiote Chicken$5.00
- Bandido Taco Barbacoa$5.00
- Bandido Taco Carnitas$5.00
- Bandido Taco Beef$5.00
- Bandido Taco Fish$5.00
- Bandido Taco Pork Belly$5.00
Sides
- 4oz Guac$4.00
- Avocado Crema$1.50
- Black Beans$4.00
- Cilantro Rice$4.00
- Corn Tortillas$1.00
- Flour Tortillas$1.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Mexican Rice$4.00
- Refried Beans$4.00
- Roasted Vegetables$4.00
- Side Achiote Chicken$6.00
- Side Cilantro Balsamic$1.00
- Side Of Tortillas$1.00
- Side Shrimp$10.00
- Side Steak$12.00
- Sweet Plantains$4.00
- Tostones$4.00
- White Rice$4.00
- Yucca Fries$4.00
- Side of Veggies$4.00
- Side Of Consomme$2.00
- Side Avocado$5.00
- Side of Pickled Onions$1.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1550 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota, FL 34240
Photos coming soon!