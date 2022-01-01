Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Agave Bandido
831 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
We are Agave Bandido! Your new favorite Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar!
Location
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
