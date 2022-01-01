Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Agave Bandido

831 Reviews

$$

14531 SW 5th St

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Churros
Mexican Rice

Aperitivos

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

Mahi-Mahi, Ginger Citrus Marinade, Onions, Peppers, & Crispy Tostones

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$12.00

Three Crispy Flautas, Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ancho Chili Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa, and Mexican Crema

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn Tortilla Chips served with our House Salsa & Spicy Salsa Verde

Elote Street Corn

Elote Street Corn

$9.00

Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, & Chili Powder

Veggie Flautas

Veggie Flautas

$12.00

Crispy Flautas, Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ancho Chili Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa, and Mexican Crema

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00
Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$17.00

Served on Three Wontons. Marinated in Fresno soy sauce and served over red cabbage and carrot slaw. Topped with black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, and sriracha Aioli.

Chicharrones Tocino

$13.00

Served on Three Tostones, Guava Tamarind Glazed Pork Belly, topped with pickled onions and chipotle aioli

Escabeche de Pulpo

Escabeche de Pulpo

$14.00

Served on Two Tostones, Agave Guava Glazed Octopus, Pickled Fresnos, Red Cabbage Slaw, and Spanish Chorizo

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00
Cheese Flautas

Cheese Flautas

$12.00

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Grilled Avocado

$15.00

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.00
Achiote Chicken Tacos

Achiote Chicken Tacos

$13.00
Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

House Hot sauce, pickled onions, radish. Corn Tortillas

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$13.00
Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Mahi-Mahi, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Slaw, Lime, Flour Tortillas

Combo Tacos

$15.00

Mix-N-Match Any 3 Tacos!

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$11.00
Adobo Chicken Tacos

Adobo Chicken Tacos

$13.00
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Citrus Poached, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, House Hot Sauce, Flour Tortillas

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$13.00

Pineapple Chutney, Pickled Fresnos, Flour Tortillas

Burritos

Adobo Chicken Burrito

Adobo Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Al Pastor Burrito

$15.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$14.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Carne Burrito

Carne Burrito

$16.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Achiote Chicken Burrito

Achiote Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$16.00

Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro

Chimichangas

Beef Chimichanga

$14.00

Adobo Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Achiote Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$15.00

Carne Chimichanga

$16.00

Barbacoa Chimichanga

$16.00

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.00

Veggie Chimichanga

$13.00

Ensaladas

Bandido Salad (House)

Bandido Salad (House)

$10.00

Fresh spring mix tossed with Cilantro Agave Vinaigrette. Topped with fresh pickled onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and tortilla strips. Add Shrimp $6 Add Steak $6 Add Chicken $4

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Queso Fresco. Served in a Crispy Tortilla Shell and Your Choice of Dressing: Cilantro Balsamic Vinaigrette or Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Entrees

Churrasco Steak

Churrasco Steak

$28.00

Fire roasted, hand-cut churrasco steak, Topped with our house chimichurri sauce. Served with Mexican rice, yucca fries, and cilantro garlic aioli

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00
Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.00
Pulpo Bandido

Pulpo Bandido

$24.00

Fire roasted octopus tentacle. Served over seasonal potato medley, Spanish chorizo, rainbow radishes, and pickled onions. Coated with Agave guava glaze

Mango Lime Mahi

Mango Lime Mahi

$24.00
Tocino Mezcal

Tocino Mezcal

$18.00

Bandido Taco Steak

$5.00

Bandido Taco Shrimp

$5.00

Bandido Taco Adobo Chicken

$5.00

Bandido Taco Achiote Chicken

$5.00

Bandido Taco Barbacoa

$5.00

Fajitas

Served over a bed of sizzling Onions and Peppers, with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, and shredded Cheese. Add your choice of 4 Flour or Corn Tortillas
Veggie Fajita

Veggie Fajita

$13.00

Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$17.00

Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.

Combo Fajita

$21.00

Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.

Triple Fajita

$25.00

Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$7.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid's Beef Taco

$7.99

Nachos

Corn Tortilla Chips, Ancho Cheese Sauce, Monterey & Colby Jack Cheese, Black Beans topped with Guac, Avocado Crema, & Pico de Gallo
Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips, ancho cheese sauce, Monterey & Colby jack cheese, black beans topped with guac, avocado cream, & pico de Gallo

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Ancho Cheese Sauce, Monterey & Colby Jack Cheese, Black Beans topped with guac, avocado cream, and Pico De Gallo

Barbacoa Nachos

Barbacoa Nachos

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, ancho cheese sauce, Monterey & Colby jack cheese, black beans topped with guac, avocado cream, & pico de Gallo

Steak Nachos

$16.00

Quesadillas

Stuffed with Monterey Colby-Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheese
Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses

Adobo Chicken Quesadilla

Adobo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses

Achiote Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00
Churros

Churros

$7.00
Churros Ice Cream Sandwich

Churros Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

4oz Guac

$4.00

Avocado Crema

$1.50

Black Beans

$4.00

Bottled Hot Sauce

$8.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Plantain Crisps

$4.00Out of stock

Refried Pinto Beans

$4.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Side Achiote Chicken

$6.00

Side Cilantro Balsamic

$1.00

Side Of Tortillas

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Yucca Fries

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We are Agave Bandido! Your new favorite Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar!

Website

Location

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Directions

Gallery
Agave Bandido image
Agave Bandido image
Agave Bandido image

Similar restaurants in your area

Havana 1957 Pembroke Pines - Havana - Pembroke
orange starNo Reviews
14571 SW 5TH ST PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte - Miramar
orange starNo Reviews
16283 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
12100 Miramar Parkway 33025, FL 33025
View restaurantnext
Esposito's New York & Coal Fried Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2221 South University Dr Davie, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.1 • 545
5822 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City, FL 33330
View restaurantnext
The Bend Bar- Flipside - 6844 NW 169th St.
orange starNo Reviews
6844 NW 169th St. Miami, FL 33015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pembroke Pines
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston