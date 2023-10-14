Food (3PO)

Taste of Oaxaca

$70.15

Tasajo, 2 molotes, 2 memelitas, 2 enmoladas, cecina carnitas mole, black beans, rice, chef's choice salad. Serves 2 guests

Botanas

Nachos

$14.95

Freshly homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted Monterey Jack cheese, jalapelaños, salsa Mexicana, sour cream, guacamole

Guacamole

$12.65

Fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, fresh lime juice

Quesadilla

$11.50

Grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with guacamole, sour cream on a whole wheat tortilla

Memelitas

$11.50

Three sopes, beans, salsa de tomatillo, queso fresco, microgreens

1/2 Dozen Molotes

$11.50

Corn masa, chorizo, epazote, potato, cabbage, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, salsa mexicana refried black beans

1 Dozen Molotes

$17.25

Corn masa, chorizo, epazote, potato, cabbage, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, salsa mexicana refried black beans

Fish Ceviche

$19.55

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.55

Del Mar

Al Ajo

$23.00

Giant prawns, marinated with fresh Gilroy garlic, onions, bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans, tortillas

La Diabla

$23.00

Sautéed giant prawns, diabla sauce, onions, peppers, rice, your choice of beans, tortillas

Rocas

$23.00

Puerto Nuevo

$16.10

Giant whole wheat tortilla, grilled cod fish,cabbage, salsa mexicana, cheese, mango, homemade chipotle sauce

Ceviche

$19.55

Seabass fish, onions, tomatoes, lime, cilantro avocado, homemade chips

Seafood soup

$23.00

Shrimp soup

$23.00

Cocktail

$23.00

Mole Negro De Oaxaca

Chicken Mole

$23.00

Our grandmother's recipe 20 secret ingredients, rocky chicken a la plancha, rice, beans, microgreens

Platos Fuertes Tradicionales

Carnitas

$21.85

Pork slow cooked with cinnamon clove, oranges, served with chopped onions, cilantro, fresh salsa, Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas

Cheese Chile Relleno

$24.15

Battered poblano chile, stuffed with cheese topped with our oaxacan mole, sliced avocado, queso fresco, black beans, rice

Enchiladas Plate

$18.40

Enmoladas

$20.70

Enchiladas Oaxacan style, Mary's braised chicken dipped in our carefully crafted mole de Oaxaca topped with queso fresco, rice, black beans

Fish Tacos

$20.70

Grilled cod fish, cabbage, mango, salsa Mexicana, rice, beans, onions, cheese, aioli dressing

Flautas

$18.40

Las Poblanas

$23.00

Grilled onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, choice of tortillas

Molcajete

$27.60

Sautéed prawns, steak, grilled chicken, cooked in a stone bowl with grilled peppers, chile chipotle, onions, nopal, queso fresco, rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas

Pollo Asado

$20.70

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with corn or flour tortillas, rice, refried beans

Steak Ranchero

$21.85

Grilled steak, tomatoes, potatoes, serrano, onions, ranchero sauce, rice, black beans, choice of tortillas

Tasajo

$21.85

Thin cut of steak, grilled onions, serrano peppers, seasonal mushrooms, Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of tortillas

Tiayuda

$21.85

Large organic tostada covered with refried black beans infused with avocado leafs, chile de arbol topped with cabbage, avocado, salsa fresca, queso fresco, served with our spicy tomatillo salsa

Burritos

Chimichanga

$16.10

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of meat topped with Monterey Jack cheese, salsa Mexicana, sour cream, guacamole

Coastal Burrito

$19.55

Whole wheat tortilla, grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa fresca, cheese, avocado, grilled cod fish

Diego's Burrito

$18.40

Our famous pastor, BBQ pork daily prepared in house, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole, melted Monterey Jack cheese

Oaxaca Burrito

$18.40

Whole flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, black beans, tasajo meat, cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, avocado

Torta

$13.80

Mexican sandwich style choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, letture, jalapeños, guacamole

Super Burrito

$14.95

Regular Burrito

$13.80

Beans & Rice Burrito

$9.20

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$9.20

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$9.20

Cheese Chile Relleno Burrito

$19.55

Cheese Chile Relleno Super burrito

$20.70

Chicken Chile Relleno Regular Burrito

$19.55

Chicken Chile Relleno Super Burrito

$20.70

Bowls

Coastal Burrito Bowl

$19.55

Whole wheat tortilla, grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa fresca, cheese, avocado, grilled cod fish

Diego's Burrito Bowl

$18.40

Our famous pastor, BBQ pork daily prepared in house, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole, melted Monterey Jack cheese

Oaxaca Burrito Bowl

$18.40

Whole flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, black beans, tasajo meat, cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, avocado

Super Burrito Bowl

$14.95

Regular Burrito Bowl

$13.80

Beans & Rice Burrito Bowl

$9.20

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito Bowl

$9.20

Beans & Cheese Burrito Bowl

$9.20

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$13.80

Tostada shell, iceberg letture, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese

Agave Salad

$17.25

Organic Romaine, black beans, grilled peppers, onions, tortilla strips, braised chicken, chipotle vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

$17.25

Mixed greens, spinach, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese avocado, toasted agave, pecans, amaranth seeds, seasonal tomatoes, green apples, dates, pomegranate, cilantro, jalapeño vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$19.55

Whole hearts of Romaine, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, toasted pumpkin seeds, grilled chicken marinated in fresh herbs

Farmers Market Salad

$17.25

Grilled chicken or steak, baby spinach, black beans, heirloom tomatoes, radish, avocado, grilled onios, grilled corn, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette

Fajita Salad

$19.55

Organic hearts of Romaine, avocado, grilled onios, tomatoes, bell peppers, chopped cilantro, toasted pumpkin seeds topped with queso fresco, salsa Mexicana, served with a chipotle vinaigrette, choice of meat

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.55

Sides

Rice

$5.75

Cheese

Side Guacamole

$1.73

Avocado

$1.73

Beans

$5.75

Rice & Beans

$6.90

Pico de Gallo

$1.73

meat

Grilled Serrano

$1.15

chapulines

$1.15

Grilled Onions

$1.73

Corn

$1.73

Tortilla

Side of Salsa

$5.00+

Butter

$0.86

Sour Cream

$1.73

Small Chips

$1.73

Large Chips

$3.45

Rice To-Go

$3.00+

Salsa To-Go

$3.00+

Sopas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$18.40

Seafood soup

$23.00

Shrimp soup

$23.00

Specials

Scallops Special

$23.00Out of stock

branzino

$27.60

seafood soup

$28.75

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$17.25

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Huevos Rancheros

$17.25

Chorizo w/ Eggs

$17.25

Combo Plate

Combo Enchilada

$20.70

Combo Tacos

$20.70

Taco w/Beans & Rice

$16.10

Taco & Enchilada

$20.70

Enchilada w/ Beans & Rice

$16.10

A la Carte

A la Carte Cheese Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Chicken Enchiladas

$8.05

A la Carte Green Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Red Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Mole Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Poblana Enchiladas

$5.75

A la Carte Cheese Chile Relleno

$11.50

A la Carte Chicken Chile Relleno

$11.50

A la Carte Tacos

$5.75

A la Carte hard Taco

$5.75

A la Carte Fish Taco

$6.90

A la Carte Shrimp Taco

$6.90

A la Carte Tostadas

$9.20

A la Carte Ceviche Tostada

$6.90

A la Carte Rice and Beans

$6.90

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$8.05

Kids Burrito

$8.05

Kids Nachos

$8.05

burrito ricebeanscheese

$6.90

burritobeanscheese

$6.90

Kids Juice

$4.60

Kids Milk

$4.60

Kids Soda

$4.60

Postres

Churros w/ice cream

$9.20

Flan

$8.05

Churros

$6.90

Platano macho

$11.50

Drinks (3PO)

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Aguas Frescas

$5.75

Coconut

$6.90

Vooss Water

$4.60

Emp Btl

$1.15

Medio Litro Coke

$4.03

Iced Tea

$5.18

Sparkling Water

$4.60

Tea

$3.45

Lemonade

$5.75

Arnold Palmer

$5.75

Juice

$5.75

Horchata

$5.75

Jarritos

$5.18

Mexican Coke

$5.18

Soft Drinks

$5.18

Coffee

$4.03

Beer

Aguamala Double IPA

$8.00

Cabotella Blonde

$8.00

Fauna Coffee Porter

$8.00

red Ale Harry P

$8.00

Marea Roja

$8.00

Fauna Belgian Blonde

$7.00

Fauna IPA

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Modelo Special

$7.00

Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Sirena Pilsner

$8.00

Pulque

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Rojas Rose

$8.00

Pulque 5 D Mayo

$6.00

Belgian Bottle 5 D Mayo

$6.00

Double IPA Bottle 5 D Mayo

$6.00

Perro Del Mar 5 D Mayo

$7.00

Mexican Ale 5 D Mayo

$7.00

Pale Ale 5 D Mayo

$7.00

Pilsner 5 D Mayo

$5.00

bottle N/A

$5.00

Del cielo Hazy IPA

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Henhouse IPA

$8.00

Seismic Pilsner

$8.00

Fogbelt IPA

$8.00

trimer

$8.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Clasic Cocktails

Mahattan

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Capireña

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Long Island

$13.00

Cocktails

House Margarita

$11.00

Fruit Margarita

$15.00

El Nopal

$12.00

Margarita Pitcher

$46.00

Hierbe El Agua

$13.00

Paloma Tequila

$13.00

La reina del sur

$15.00

St. Gertrudis

$13.00

Alebrije Sour

$12.00

Mestizo

$12.00

Una mas y nos vamos

$13.00

la oaxaqueña

$15.00

Fuerza Indigena

$12.00

Juquila

$12.00

Tea Of Maria Sabina

$13.00

La Mitotera

$12.00

Porfirio Diaz

$13.00

El Gallo Negro

$12.00

La Llorona

$11.00

La Milpa

$12.00

Mitla

$12.00

Mahatlan

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

$10.00

Pasion Silvestre

$13.00

Coqueta

$13.00

$12.00

La Charla

$11.00

$11.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Tiempo Apasionado

$13.00

Tierra Mezcalera

$13.00

Malteada Oaxaqueña

$12.00

Agave Sangria

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Passion Marg

$11.00

Uptown Revolution

$10.00

Union Flight

$16.00

Tamarind Mar

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

$12.00

Muscu Mule

$12.00

Tres Tiempos Mezcal Flight

$35.00

San Luis Amatlan

$13.00

Mezcal Margarita

$9.00

Aroma Romantico

$13.00

La Tuna Y El Cocchi

$12.00

5D Mayo Flight

$25.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$12.00

Me Llamo Raquel

$12.00

Dulca Vida Tequila Flight

$20.00

House Margarita

$10.00