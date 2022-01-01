Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Agave Taco Bar Hand Crafted Tortillas, Tacos & Margs

584 Reviews

$$

2217 E Mississippi Ave

Denver, CO 80210

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Carnitas
Chicken Tinga Con Papas

Starters

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00
Guac, Chips and Salsa

Guac, Chips and Salsa

$9.00
Guac and Chips

Guac and Chips

$7.00
Guac and Endive

Guac and Endive

$9.00
Guac Endive & Salsa

Guac Endive & Salsa

$9.00
Pork Green Chile

Pork Green Chile

$6.00
Nachos

Nachos

$8.00

pepper jack, black beans, arbol salsa, pico de Gallo, crema

Quesadilla Gringa

Quesadilla Gringa

$7.00
Chile con Queso y Elote

Chile con Queso y Elote

$9.00

Empanadas

$9.98Out of stock

Your choice of 3 Empanadas

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Con Papas

Chicken Tinga Con Papas

$3.50
Lengua

Lengua

$4.00
Rajas Con Queso Y Elote

Rajas Con Queso Y Elote

$3.50
Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.00
Quinoa y Calabaza

Quinoa y Calabaza

$3.50
Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.00
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$4.00

Bruselas

$4.00
Camaron Ala Parrilla

Camaron Ala Parrilla

$4.50

Entrees

Agave Ensalada

Agave Ensalada

$11.00

kale, quinoa, Brussels sprouts, avocado, corn, poblano peppers, onions, queso fresco, agave-cumin vinaigrette

Homemade Tamales De Pollo

$12.98

topped with cabbage and pico de Gallo, pork green Chile, Oaxaca cheese, side of beans and rice

Chicken Flautas

$12.00+Out of stock

Ninos

Two Kids Tacos

Two Kids Tacos

$6.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Salsa

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00
Mild Pico De Gallo

Mild Pico De Gallo

$1.00
Charred Tomato

Charred Tomato

$1.00
Chile De Arbol

Chile De Arbol

$1.00
Tomatillo-Cilantro

Tomatillo-Cilantro

$1.00
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$1.00
Habanero Pico De Gallo

Habanero Pico De Gallo

$1.00
Salsa Sampler

Salsa Sampler

$5.00

Sides

Rice

Rice

$4.00
Black Beans w/ Queso Fresco

Black Beans w/ Queso Fresco

$4.00
Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Rice/Black Beans

$4.00

Rice/Fruit

$7.00

Black Beans/Fruit

$7.00
SD Crema

SD Crema

$0.75
SD Guac

SD Guac

$1.75
Plate of Three

Plate of Three

$10.00

4 Tortillas

$2.00

SD Pork Grn Chili

$1.50
Bowl Of Guac

Bowl Of Guac

$5.00
SD Queso

SD Queso

$2.50

Cabbage / Pico SD

$1.00

Margaritas (On-line)

Traditional Marg

Traditional Marg

$9.50

Val's Marg

$11.00
Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$10.00

24oz Traditional - To-Go

$17.00

24oz Jalapeno - To-Go

$19.25

24oz Val's - To-Go

$20.00

11 Traditional Margs In a Bag - To-Go

$95.00

11 Val's Marg In a Bag - To-Go

$100.00

11 Jalapeno Margs In a Bag - To-Go

$99.00

Beer (On-line)

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$6.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Crank Yanker IPA

$8.00

Epic Day Double IPA

$8.00

Modelo Especial Can

$4.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$6.00

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

Soulcraft Chile Ale

$6.00

Tecate Can

$4.00

Epic Los Locos

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

NA Beverages (On-line)

Coke Classic

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda Water

$0.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

House Limeade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Watermelon AF

$4.00

Peach / Mango AF

$4.00

Mixed Berry AF

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade AF

$4.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

DATE NIGHT SPECIAL

*TO-GO ONLY* 4 tacos, rice and beans, chips and salsa. 2 traditional margaritas or 2 house wines or 4 tecates. *$1 upcharge tacos: Pescado, Camarón ala Parilla, Ox Tail;

DATE NIGHT TACOS

$45.00

SURF & TURF

*TO-GO ONLY FAMILY TACO KIT" Feeds 4-6 people (12 tacos) Includes 12 homemade corn tortillas, rajas, pico de gallo, tomatillo cilantro salsa, queso fresco, cilantro & onions, cabbage, rice & beans choose 1: Pescado or Camaron choose 1: Chicken Tinga, Carnitas, Al Pastor or Carne Asada

SURF AND TURF OPTIONS

$63.00

CROWD PLEASER

*TO-GO ONLY FAMILY TACO KIT" Feeds 4-6 people (12 tacos) Includes 12 homemade corn tortillas, rajas, pico de gallo, tomatillo cilantro salsa, queso fresco, cilantro & onions, cabbage, rice & beans choose 2 : Chicken Tinga, Carnitas, Al Pastor, Carne Asada

Crowd Pleaser Options

$58.00

Shirts n stuff

Tank

$20.00

Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hand Crafted Tequila, Tacos & Margs

Website

Location

2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80210

Directions

Gallery
Agave Taco Bar image
Agave Taco Bar image
Agave Taco Bar image
Agave Taco Bar image

Map
