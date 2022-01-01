Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal

review star

No reviews yet

6048 W 159th St

Oak Forest, IL 60452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SINGLE TACO

TACO - SINGLE

TACO DINNER

TACO DINNER

BURRITOS- SINGLE

BURRITO POLLO

$13.00

BURRITO PASTOR

$13.00

BURRITO GROUND BEEF

$13.00

BURRITO CHORIZO

$13.00

BURRITO VEGGIE

$13.00

BURRITO STEAK

$15.00

BURRITO SHRIMP

$15.00

AGAVE BURRITO DINNER

AGAVE BURRITO DINNER

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS VERDES

Three enchiladas covered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, or pulled chicken. Served with rice and refried beans w/ cheese.

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

Three rolled up corn tortillas with your choice of filling: ground beef, pulled chicken or cheese. Topped with our traditional enchilada red sauce, melted cheese, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with rice and beans w/ cheese.

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE NEGRO

KID’S MENU

LITTLE AMIGOS TACOS

(Children 10 Years Old or Under) Kids meals are served with rice and beans or french fries. Includes a soft drink, milk, or selected juice. Choice of one Enchilada: cheese, chicken, or ground beef, one Taco: ground beef or chicken, one Quesadilla: cheese, chicken, or ground beef, Chicken Nuggets or Chicken Tenders

KIDS QUESADILLA

CHICKEN NUGGETS WITH FRIES

$10.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS DINNER

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$10.00

SIDE ORDERS

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Guacamole- Small (2 oz)

$2.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Chips Y Salsa- Small (2 oz)

$2.99

Chips Y Salsa Large 4 Oz

$5.99

Seasoned fries

$3.00

Avocado slices

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$0.99

Sour cream

$1.00

Side Zanahoria Y Jalapeno

$2.50

Side De Zanahorias Only

$1.00

Roasted Jalapenos

$1.00

Chihuahua cheese

$2.00

Spicy avocado sauce

$1.00

Cebollitas

$2.50

Mexican Corn

$6.00

Sd De Jalapenos Frescos

$0.50

Pico De Gallo Sm

$3.00

Pico De Gallo Lrg

$6.00

Sd Limones

$0.50

GORDITAS

GORDITAS

HUARACHES

HUARACHES

MINI SOPES

MINI SOPES

QUESABIRRIAS

QUESABIRRIAS

$15.95

Three crispy corn tortilla stuffed with guajillo-braised beef and gueso chihuahua with consome, and mexican salad served with rise.

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA- SINGLE

TOSTADA DINNER

TORTAS

TORTA- SINGLE

TORTA- WITH FRIES

TAMALES

TAMAL

$5.99

ONE TAMAL WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING.

TAMAL DINNER

$15.99

3 TAMALES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.

SOFT DRINKS

Medium Soft Drinks

$2.99

Large Soft Drinks

$4.25

JARRITOS

$3.50

MEXICAN BOTTLES

HORCHATA

$2.99+

TAMARINDO

$2.99+

JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA

$2.99+

LEMONADE

$2.99+

Soda Can

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Hand Made Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99+

Plastic Bottled Lemonade

$3.50

Plastic Bottled Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Pepsi Plastic Bottle

$3.50

Kid Horchata (8-10 Oz)

$1.99

Pinapple Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

APPETIZERS

EMPANADAS- GROUND BEEF

$12.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.00

QUESO FUNDIDO CON CHORIZO

$11.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

FRESH GUACAMOLE 16 OZ

$12.00

CHEESE DIP

PULLED MEAT NACHOS

NACHOS LOCOS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

MINI CHIMIS

$13.00

3 FLAUTAS APPETIZER

MEXICAN FRESH CORN

$6.00

SALADS

ENSALADA AGAVE

$12.00

TACO SALAD

CALDOS

POZOLE

$10.00

MENUDO

$11.99

CHICKEN SOUP

$8.99

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.99

CARNE EN SU JUGO

$16.00

Small pieces of flank steak are cooked in their juices, then mixed with whole beans and crispy crumbled bacon

CALDO DE CAMARON

$16.00

CALDO DE RES

$14.95

CALDO DE POLLO

$14.95

DESSERTS

FLAN

$8.95

TRES LECHES

$8.95

FRIED ICECREAM

$8.95

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.95

CHURROS

$8.95

TIRAMISU

$8.95

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$8.95

CARROT CAKE

$8.95

CARNES AS YOUR FAVORITE STYLE

AGAVE TAMPIQUENA

$27.99

Grilled skirt steak, cheese enchilada, cebollitas, jalapeños, and fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and pico de gallo.

AGAVE PARILLADAS FOR TWO

$40.00

Tender grilled steak, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo and queso panela, seryed on a bed of grilled vegetables

AGAVE PARILLADAS FOR FOUR

$80.00

CIELO MAR Y TIERRA

$28.99

FAJITAS FOR ONE

FAJITAS FOR TWO

FAJITAS SUPREMAS ALL THREE- FOR ONE

$26.00

FAJITAS SUPREMAS ALL THREE- FOR TWO

$36.00

STEAK RANCHERO

$18.99

AGAVE DINNER

$20.99

Grilled sirloin, one chicken empanada, chile relleno with tomato salsa on top, making this the most delicious meal. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

MAKE IT A DINNER

FLAUTAS DINNER

CHILE RELLENO DINNER

$18.95

CARNITAS PLATTER

$15.99

QUESADILLA DINNER

AGAVE SEAFOOD

SHRIMP TACO DINNER

$17.99

FISH TACO DINNER

$17.99

FILETE DE TILAPIA

$15.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$18.99

COCTELES/ COCKTAIL

$15.99

CEVICHES

CEVICHE TOSTADA

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.99

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER WITH FRIES

$8.00

DRINK SPECIALS

MARGARITA- MED

$4.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Like us on Facebook "Agave Tacos" show it to us before ordering on your next visit and get a Free Medium Guacamole.

Website

Location

6048 W 159th St, Oak Forest, IL 60452

Directions

Gallery
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal image
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal image
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal image

Similar restaurants in your area

FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
orange starNo Reviews
16703 S Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - - Tinley Park
orange starNo Reviews
16703 Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Avocado Theory - 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Simply Slices - Crestwood
orange starNo Reviews
14208 S Cicero Ave Crestwood, IL 60445
View restaurantnext
Barrenzo's
orange starNo Reviews
4142 W 167th St #2 Oak Forest, IL 60452
View restaurantnext
Docks - Country Club Hill
orange starNo Reviews
4011 W. 167th Country Club Hills, IL 60478
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Oak Forest
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston