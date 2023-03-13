  • Home
  • Frederick
  • AGAVE 137 TEQUILA BAR & KITCHEN - 137 North Market Street
AGAVE 137 TEQUILA BAR & KITCHEN 137 North Market Street

No reviews yet

137 North Market Street

Frederick, MD 21701

APPS

BLISTERED SHISHITOS

$10.00

garlic aioli, black salt

STREET CORN

$10.00

ancho chili crema, cotija cheese, gochugaru

YUCA FRIES

$7.00

garlic aioli

THE GREEN CONGREJO

$16.00

fried avocado, crab salad, pickled red onion, lime vinaigrette

CHESAPEAKE CEVICHE

$16.00Out of stock

rockfish, crab, shrimp, lime, jalapeño, grapefruit, avocado, tortilla chips

QUESO FUNDITO

$12.00

chorizo, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla chips

QUESADILLA AMERICANA

$10.00

monterey jack, crema, pico de gallo

KOREAN QUESADILLA

$12.00

NACHOS

CHICKEN NACHOS

$16.00

chicken, jalapeño, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crema, guacamole

BRISKET NACHOS

$19.00

slow braised brisket, jalapeno, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crema, guacamole

SWEET POTATO NACHOS

$16.00

black bean, sweet potato, jalapeño, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, guacamole

SOUP & SALADS

*** CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$8.00

BRISKET CHORIZO CHILI

$13.00

brisket, chorizo, corn, cotija cheese, crema, avocado

CASA

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, cotija cheese, lime vinaigrette

RUCULA

$9.00

arugula, orange, charred corn, shaved manchego, avocado, lime vinaigrette

MEXICAN CAESER

$8.00

romaine, tortilla "croutons", shaved manchego

TACOS

***CHICKEN AL PASTOR***

$6.00

CHICKEN TINGA

$4.00

diced white onion, cotijta cheese, cilantro, crema

KOREAN BEEF

$6.00

kimchi, kewpie mayo, sesame, gochugaru

CHORIZO

$4.50

crema, cojita cheese, cilantro

CARNITAS

$4.00

pulled pork, pickled red onion, crema, cilantro

JERK CHICKEN

$5.00

jicama slaw

PORK BELLY

$6.00

mango salsa, coffee dust, pickled fresnos

ZANEY

$6.00

slow braised brisket, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, cellar sauce

CITRUS SHRIMP

$6.00

cilantro, pico de gallo, crema, avocado

BUTTERMILK FRIED ROCKFISH

$5.00

ancho chili crema, jicama slaw

LA BATATA

$4.50

sweet potato, curry aioli, black bean, pickled red onion, cilantro

LOCO MUSHROOM

$6.50

chef's pick of local mushrooms, chimichurri, ponzu, pickled fresnos

12 TACOS FAMILY STYLE

$52.00

chef's choice, served with chips, salsa and, guacamole

24 TACOS FAMILY STYLE

$96.00

chef's choice, served with chips, salsa and, guacamole

ENTREES

**SPECIAL** SEARED MAHI MAHI

$23.00

COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP

$22.00

golden rice, plantains

POLLO

$19.00

chicken breast, aji amarillo cream, smashed plantain, rendered pork belly

SIZZLIN' BRISKET

$24.00

pickled red onion, golden rice, au jus, ancho chili crema

PESCADO FRITO

$18.00

buttermilk fried rockfish, salsa romanesco, fried yuca, garlic aioli, jicama slaw

BISTEC CON YUCA

$28.00

hanger steak, chimichurri, salsa romanesco, fried yuca, garlic aioli, jicama slaw

SIDES

SIDE STREET CORN

$5.00

SIDE FRIED PLANTAINS

$4.00

SIDE GOLDEN COCONUT RICE

$4.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$4.00

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CASA SALAD

$4.00

Side Chip Basket

$3.00

Side Guac

$5.00

Side Salsa

$4.00

Side Queso

$5.00

CHIPS & DIPS

ENDLESS CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CHIPS & BLUE CRAB SALSA

$13.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$12.00

CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO

$10.00

CHIPS & DIP TRIO

$16.00

CHIP REFILL (FREE)

SALSA REFILL

CHIPS AND SALSA REFILL

DESSERT

CHURRO BASKET

$7.00

dark chocolate, caramel, cinnamon sugar

DECADANTE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

flourless, whipped cream, fresh berries

KIDS MENU

CORN DOG

$8.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

SIDE OF KIDS FRIES

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Our restaurant offers delicious Tacos & Tequila in the heart of Downtown Frederick. Stay updated on our website to see our Specials, Entertainment, and more!

137 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

