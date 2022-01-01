Agave 2 GoGo
3 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
All the food you know and love from downtown, now available to go or dine-in just off exit 4!
Location
606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson, WI 54016
Gallery