Agave 2 GoGo

3 Reviews

$$

606 Brakke Drive suite A

Hudson, WI 54016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chimichanga
1\2 Nacho
Street Tacos

Appetizers

Agave Twinkie

Agave Twinkie

$10.00

Fresh Jalapeno / Cream Cheese / Pork Carnitas / Cold Smoked Apple Bacon / Raspberry Chipotle

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.50

Fresh Ellsworth White Cheddar Cheese Curds / New Glarus Spotted Cow Beer Batter / Blackberry Ketchup

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$19.00

Hand Cut Steak / Garlic Pepper / Dijon Horseradish / Chimichurri

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo Pretzel Twist / Laredo Ranch / Tres Chiles Queso

Filet Slyders

Filet Slyders

$23.00

Beef Tenderloin Medallions / Caramelized Onions / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Queen Olive Skewer *Served Medium Rare (Cool Red Center)

Memphis Slyders

Memphis Slyders

$9.50

Pork Carnitas / House BBQ Sauce / Slaw / House Made Pickles

NOLA Fries

NOLA Fries

$9.50

Fresh Cut Fries / Buffalo Sauce / Bleu Cheese Dressing

1\2 Nacho

1\2 Nacho

$16.00

Local Yellow Corn Tortillas /Pico de Gallo / Roasted Sweet Corn Black Bean Salsa / Laredo Ranch / Local Hydro Greens / Sour Cream/ Roasted Jalapeno Salsa Choice of: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Straight Cut Garnet Sweet Potatoes / Laredo Ranch

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$13.50

Kosher Dill Pickles / Masa Coated / Ranch

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$16.75

Fresh Cut Fries / Bacon / Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / Pico de Gallo / Laredo Ranch / Sour Cream

Cajun Fries

$9.50

Fresh Cut Fries / Blackened Seasoning / Duke's Mayo

Old Bay Fries

$9.50

Fresh Cut Fries / Old Bay Seasoning / 1000 Island Dressing

Kitchen Fries

$9.50

Fresh Cut Fries / Black & Bleu Seasoning / Ranch

Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$20.00

Local All Natural Fresh Jumbo Whole Chicken Wings / Carrot Sticks / Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing

Skinny Wings

Skinny Wings

$15.00

Twin Char-Grilled All Natural Chicken Breast / Carrot Stick / Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Full Nacho

$25.00

Salads

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$14.75

Local Revol Spring Greens / Pico de Gallo / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Banana Peppers / Carrots / Red Onion / Tossed with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.50

Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl / Local Hydro Greens / Pico de Gallo / Roasted Sweet Corn Black Bean Salsa / Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / Laredo Ranch / Fire Roasted Jalapeno Salsa / Sour Cream Choose: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas

Santa Fe Salad

$15.75

Local Revol Mixed Spring Greens / Roasted Sweet Corn Black Bean Salsa / Hardwood Smoked Bacon Crumbles / Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / Tossed with Avocado Vinaigrette / Tortilla Crisps / Guacamole

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.75

Local Revol Hydro Crunch / Pico de Gallo / Asiago Cheese / Tortilla Crisps / Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing

Tacos

Chipotle Bacon Shrimp Tacos

Chipotle Bacon Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Pan Roasted Shrimp / Chipotle Bacon Salsa / Local Hydro Greens / Chipotle Aioli

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.00

Shredded Romaine Lettuce / Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / White Onion / Cilantro / Lime Wedges / Side of Laredo and Sour Cream Choice: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas

Cast Iron Fish Tacos

Cast Iron Fish Tacos

$19.50

Atlantic Cod / Roasted Sweet Corn Black Bean Corn Salsa / Local Hydro Greens / Laredo Ranch

Gaucho Steak Tacos

Gaucho Steak Tacos

$20.00

Garlic Pepper Cast Iron Steak Bites / Local Hydro Greens / White Onion / Cilantro / Chimichurri

Key West Tacos

Key West Tacos

$19.50

Cast Ironed Atlantic Cod / Local Hydro Greens / Pico de Gallo / Cilantro / Lime Wedges

Vegetarian Tacos

Vegetarian Tacos

$15.75

Local Hydro Greens / Port Wine Portabella Mushrooms / Caramelized Onions / Roasted Sweet Corn Black Bean Salsa / Cilantro / Creamy Dijon Horseradish

Burgers & Chicken

Americano

Americano

$16.75

Local Butter Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / American Cheese / Mayo

Angry Mushroom

Angry Mushroom

$16.75

Port Wine Portobella Mushrooms / Buffalo Sauce / Habanero Jack Cheese

Big Tex

Big Tex

$17.75

Habenero Jack Cheese / Fresh Jalapeños / Guacamole / Roasted Sweet Corn Black Bean Salsa / Chipotle Aioli

Black Jack

Black Jack

$16.75

Cajun Seasoned/ Caramelized Onions/ White Cheddar/ Chipotle Aioli

Bleu 'n Jalapeno

Bleu 'n Jalapeno

$16.75

Fresh Jalapenos / Swiss Cheese / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Chipotle Aioli

Cabo

Cabo

$20.00

Habanero Jack Cheese / Cheddar Cheese / Serrano Garlic Sauce / Cold Smoked Bacon / Caramelized Onions / Tomato / Guacamole / Cilantro

Godzilla

Godzilla

$17.75

Swiss Cheese / Port Wine Portabella Mushrooms / Secret Weapon Sauce / Chimichurri

Hudson Fire Fighter

Hudson Fire Fighter

$16.75

Fresh Jalapenos/ Siracha / Habanero Jack Cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$16.75

Port Wine Portabella Mushrooms / Swiss Cheese / Dijon Horseradish

My Boy Blue

My Boy Blue

$16.75

Caramelized Onions / Bleu Cheese Dressing / Local Hydro Greens

Old Dutch

Old Dutch

$16.75

White Cheddar / Sour Cream / Old Dutch Dill Pickle Chips

Peanut Butter & Jealous

Peanut Butter & Jealous

$17.75

Creamy Peanut Butter / Raspberry Chipotle / Munester Cheese

Plain Jane

$14.75
Raspberry Jammin

Raspberry Jammin

$17.75

White Cheddar / Raspberry Chipotle

Smoke

Smoke

$17.75

Smoked Gouda / Cold Smoked Bacon / Caramelized Onions / House BBQ Sauce

SoCal

$17.75

Local Hydro Greens / Guacamole / Tomato / Red Onion

Spiked Berry

Spiked Berry

$16.75

Fresh Jalapenos / Blackberry Ketchup / Smoked Gouda

Steen Burger

Steen Burger

$20.00

White Cheddar / Cold Smoked Bacon / Pork Carnitas / BBQ Sauce / Slaw

Triple Cheese & Bacon

Triple Cheese & Bacon

$17.75

Cold Smoked Bacon / American / Swiss / White Cheddar Cheese

Wham Bam

Wham Bam

$16.75

Banana Peppers / Muenster Cheese / Chipotle Aioli / Pico de Gallo

Wisco

$20.00

Port Wine Mushroom / Cold Smoked Bacon / White Cheddar / Mayo / House BBQ Sauce

Mango Tango

$17.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$16.50

Bacon Crumbles / Pico de Gallo / Local Hydro Greens / Laredo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Breast / Local Hydro Greens / Banana Peppers / Buffalo Sauce / Pico de Gallo / Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Breast / Local Hydro Greens / Pico de Gallo / Asiago Cheese / Caesar Dressing

Memphis Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

Memphis Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Carnitas / Carolina BBQ Sauce / Slaw

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$18.00

Flour Tortilla / Borracho Beans / Spanish Rice / Jack & Cheddar Cheeses / Sour Cream Choice of: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas

Pulled Kalbi Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Carnitas / OG Kalbi Sauce / Slaw / Cilantro

Keto

Keto Pork Tacos

Keto Pork Tacos

$16.75

Pork Carnitas / Guacamole / Sour Cream / Queso Fresco / Lettuce Wraps / Cilantro / Lime Wedges

Keto Buffalo Tacos

Keto Buffalo Tacos

$17.75

Grilled Chicken Breast / Buffalo Sauce / Bleu Cheese / Celery / Carrots / Garlic / Lettuce Wraps

Keto Grilled Chicken

Keto Grilled Chicken

$17.50

Twin Grilled Chicken Breasts / Avocado Vinaigrette / Habanero Jack Cheese / Pico de Gallo

Keto Mac

$9.00

Pork Tenderloin

$17.75

Sides

Beans & Rice

$4.00

House Salad

$5.00

Keto Side Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Carrots

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side NOLA

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato

$5.00

Slaw

$1.00

Sauces & Extras

Bacon

$4.00

Black Bean Corn Salsa

$2.00

Blackberry Ketchup

$0.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Bourbon Sauce

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Caramelized Onions

$3.00

Chimichurri

$0.25

Chipotle Aioli

$0.25

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Extra Pork

$4.00

Gold BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Horsey

$0.25

House BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.25

Laredo

$0.25

Large Black Bean Corn Salsa

$5.00

Large Bleu Cheese

$5.00

Large Guacamole

$6.00

Large Laredo

$3.00

Large Pico De Gallo

$5.00

Large Ranch

$2.00

Large Salsa

$2.00

Mango Habanero

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

OG Kalbi

$0.25

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Portabella Mushrooms

$3.00

Queso

$4.00

Ranch

$0.25

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Secret Weapo

$0.25

Serrano Garlic

$0.25

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Sriracha

$0.25

White BBQ

$0.25

Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Features

Green Beans

$12.00

Enchilada Feature

$16.00

Fried Chicken Tacos

$20.00

Burger Feature

$20.00

Full Rack Ribs

$42.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$26.00

Kids Meals

Kids Taco

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Nacho

$6.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Food Truck

Tacos

Tacos

$12.00

Flour Tortillas / Shredded Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / Pickled Red Onion / Cilantro / Fresh Lime Wedge Choice of: Pulled Pork, Shredded Chicken, Carne Asada Skirt Steak or Taco Spiced Quinoa (Vegetarian)

Bowls

Bowls

$15.00

Southwest Taco Cabbage Medley / Cilantro Lime Rice / Shredded Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / Pickled Red Onion / Cilantro / Fresh Lime Wedge / Sour Cream Choice of: Pulled Pork, Shredded Chicken, Carne Asada Skirt Steak or Taco Spiced Quinoa (Vegetarian)

Awesome Tots

Awesome Tots

$12.00

Tater Tots / Tres Chiles Queso

N\A BEVERAGES

KIDS WHITE MILK

$2.50

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Craft Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnie Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.95

To Go Fountain Soda

$1.50

Kid Pop

$1.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$2.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
All the food you know and love from downtown, now available to go or dine-in just off exit 4!

606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson, WI 54016

Directions

Agave 2 GoGo image
Agave 2 GoGo image
Agave 2 GoGo image
Agave 2 GoGo image

