Agave Azul 6724 E Whitmore Ave

No reviews yet

6724 E Whitmore Ave

Hughson, CA 95326

Popular Items

Supreme Burrito
Taco Truck taco
Supreme Quesadilla

Appetizers

Agave Guacamole

$13.00

Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & jalapeños.

Avocado Egg Rolls (3)

$14.00

Avocado, bacon, red onion, sundried tomatoes & cilantro.

Bean Dip

$4.50

Topped with green sauce & cheese.

Bean Dip Supreme

$7.00

Topped with green sauce, cheese, sour cream, jalapenos and avocado

Boneless Wings

$13.00Out of stock

8 Wings 1 Sauce

Ceviche de Camaron🍤

$8.00

Ceviche de Camarón y Pulpo

$9.00

Ceviche de Pescado🐟

$8.00

Chicharrones

$8.00

Fried fresh in house

Chicken Wings🍗

$13.00

8 Wings 1 Sauce

Chorizo Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

homemade chorizo, tomato, red onion, cheese & homemade sriracha mayo.

Empanadas de Rajas

$14.00

Empanadas del Mar🍤

$16.00

Empanadas de Chorizo

$14.00

Filled with our homemade chorizo or omushrooms & Oaxaca cheese. Topped with sour cream & cotija cheese served in a mild red salsa.

Elote🌽

$8.00

Street com in crema, lime, topped with cotija cheese & Mexican spices.

Flour Taquitos

$13.00

3 taquitos filled with shredded chicken, black beans, com & cheese with a side of chipotle sauce.

Guacamole

$11.00

Topped with Cotija Cheese

Mexican Pizza🍕

$15.00

Our homemade flour tortilla topped with black refried pinto beans, Oaxaca & jack cheese, al pastor chicken, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños topped with an avocado aioli sauce.

Nachos

$15.00

House made chips topped with black beans, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, jalapenos & green sauce. Choice of carne asada, shredded chicken or carnitas.

Sampler

$16.00

Cheese quesadilla, avocado eggrolls, taquitos & jalapeno poppers

Spinach Dip

$12.00

A dip made in a creamy sauce with cheese, cream cheese, garlic & spinach.

Steak Fries

$14.50

French fries, carne asada, Topped with sour cream, guacamole, cheese, jalapenos, red onion & a spicy creamy Chile de arbol aioli ***

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Chile Toreado Appetizer (6)

$4.00

Sopas🍜

Chicken Enchilada Soup Cup

$8.00

Chicken Enchilada Soup Bowl

$15.00

a hearty soup made with red enchilada sauce, with chicken, rice, avocado, cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips.

Menudo

$16.00

Pozole

$16.00

Albondigas Cup

$9.60

Albondogas Bowl

$18.00

a traditional Mexican meatball soup, served in a light and healthy broth full of vegetables

Carne en su Jugo

$17.00

A delicious green tomatillo spicy broth, carne asada, whole pinto beans & bacon

Pozole de Camaron

$18.00Out of stock

Poblano soup

$12.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$14.00

Served in a flour tortilla bowl, with beans, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & choice of carne asada, shredded chicken or carnitas.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tortilla strips & cotija cheese.

Tapatia

$14.00

Crispy corn tostada layered with beans & salsa. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole & lettuce tossed in mayo dressing. Choice of carnitas, carne asada, al pastor or grilled chicken.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, red onion & tortilla strips. Served with a southwestern dressing.

Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled Arrachera, spring mix, roasted corn, cherry tomato, avocado & queso fresco. Served with a homemade chipotle honey vinaigrette.

Burritos🌯

Azteca Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Handmade flour tortilla filled with Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken & queso Oaxaca smothered in Azteca sauce (spicy)

Supreme Burrito

$14.00

Handmade flour tortilla with your Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, onions, cilantro, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$15.00

Handmade flour tortilla filled with your Choice of chicken or steak. Grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, sour cream & cheese.

California Burrito

$15.00

Handmade flour tortilla filled with carne asada, fries, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Sub for Al pastor, grilled chicken or pastor chicken.

Chimichanga

$12.50

Deep fried burrito with choice of meat filled with refried beans & cheese topped with sour cream & guacamole.

Healthy Burrito

$14.00

Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled zucchini, mushrooms, corn & spinach wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Smothered in a green tomatillo sauce topped with cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Handmade flour tortilla Filled with Shrimp sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce with bell peppers, onions, rice, black beans & cheese.

Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Handmade flour tortilla filled with queso Oaxaca, \Shrimp sauteed in a butter garlic sauce served with a side of sour cream & guacamole.

Supreme Quesadilla

$13.50

Handmade flour tortilla filled with queso Oaxaca & your choice of meat,carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, grilled chicken, Al pastor chicken, shredded chicken, shredded beef served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Fritta

$14.00

Deep fried corn quesadillas filled with queso Oaxaca & Choice of one of the following carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, grilled chicken or Al pastor chicken, topped with cabbage, sour cream & cotija cheese.

Quesadilla Suiza

$14.50

Filled with cheese, sour cream, avocado, cabbage & pico de gallo. Choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, grilled chicken or Al pastor chicken.

Tacos/Torta🌮🍔

Taco Truck taco

$3.50

On a large corn homemade tortilla, choice of meat, topped with cilantro, onions & salsa.

Taco Supreme

$6.00

Flour tortilla with choice of meat, topped with whole pinto beans, cilantro, onions & queso fresco.

Gringa

$6.00

Flour tortilla with melted queso Oaxaca, al pastor, onions & cilantro.

Alambre

$17.00

Make your own tacos! A combination of came asada, al pastor, bacon, bell peppers, onions & queso Oaxaca with corn or flour tortillas.

Regular Torta

$15.00

Choice of meat, topped with beans, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, jalapenos

Seafood Torta

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp, octopus, & breaded fish topped with melted cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & chipotle mayo.

Mar y Tierra Torta

$17.00

Grilled Steak, shrimp, melted cheese, grilled onions, avocado, spring mix & Chipotle pesto mayo on a toasted telera roll served with garlic fries +No substitutions or additions

Molcajetes🔥😤

2 Meat Molcajete

$30.00

3 Meat Molcajete

$35.00

Arrachera Agave Molcajete

$32.00

Molcajete

$27.00

Seafood Molcajete🍤

$35.00

Fajitas🔥

Fajitas

$20.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

2 Meat Fajitas

$23.00

All Meat Fajitas

$26.00

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Agave Specialties🌵

Agave Tacos🌮🔥

$15.00

Flour tortillas dipped in red sauce stuffed with our homemade chorizo, carne asada, cilantro, onions & queso fresco served with rice & whole pinto beans.

Agave Enchiladas🌵

$18.50

4 grilled Chicken & cheese enchiladas, dipped in red sauce & topped with cabbage, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream & cotija cheese.

Tacos Caseros

$16.00

Crispy Corn tortillas filled with our creamy potato purée, topped with cabbage, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa & cotija cheese.

Las 3 Hermanas

$23.00

Combination of carne asada, grilled chicken & grilled shrimp topped with melted queso Oaxaca & your choice of tortillas.

Azteca Enchiladas

$17.00

Corn tortillas filled with cheese & grilled chicken topped with our Azteca sauce served with cilantro lime rice & black beans.

Mole Enchiladas

$17.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken & cheese in our traditional rich dark mole sauce with a hint of chocolate & spice Served with rice & beans.

Beef/Res🐄

Carne con Chile

$16.50

Tender strips of steak in our homemade tomatillo sauce.

Carne Asada

$16.50

A seasoned grilled steak served with green onions & a side of green sauce.

Arrachera

$18.00

A tender grilled skirt steak served with grilled jalapeños, grilled nopales, side of guacamole.

Steak Milanesa

$16.00

Breaded steak topped with green sauce.

Ribeye chimichurri

$34.00

USDA choice 12oz rib-eye & grilled shrimp topped with grilled onions & mushrooms & served with grilled veggies & whole pinto beans (no rice).

Chicken/Pollo🐔🐣

Pollo con Chile

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips in our homemade tomatillo sauce.

Mole

$17.00

A delicious traditional Mexican dish of chicken cooked in a rich dark sauce with a hint of chocolate and a touch of spice.

Pollo con Crema

$17.50

Grilled chicken strips in a rich creamy sauce with roasted pasilla peppers, onion, tomato and chipotle.

Chicken Milanesa

$17.00

A breaded chicken breast topped with green sauce.

Pollo al Mojo de Ajo

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips in a garlic butter cream sauce

Pollo a La Diabla

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips in a spicy red diabla sauce sautéed with onions.

Azteca Chicken

$17.50

Grilled chicken strips in a cream sauce with a touch of spice. Served with cilantro lime white rice & black beans.

Pollo a la Plancha

$16.00

A grilled chicken breast with a touch of lime juice served with a side of guacamole.

Arroz con Pollo Chipotle

$17.50

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms sautéed in chipotle sauce served over a bed of rice topped with cheese & avocado slices (no beans).

Pork/ Puerco🐽

Chile Verde

$15.50

Tender chunks of lean pork in a mild green sauce.

Chile Colorado

$15.50

Tender chunks of lean pork in a mild red sauce.

Carnitas🐽

$15.50

Tender chunks of pulled pork.

Vegetariano🌱

Veggie Quesadillas

$12.00

Filled with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini & corn.

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.00

Corn tortillas with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, corn, zucchini, cheese & choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice & whole beans.

Avocado Tacos

$14.00

2 corn or flour tacos with fresh avocado slices, queso fresco, cabbage & pico de gallo. Served with rice & whole beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Corn tortillas filled with a creamy spinach dip & jack cheese. Choice of red or green sauce. Served with whole pinto beans & rice.

Seafood/Mariscos🍤

Camarones al Tequila

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed in tequila, fresh garlic, lemon & chile guajillo. No beans.

Arroz con Camaron al Chipotle

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with onions, mushrooms & bell peppers in a chipotle sauce over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese & avocado slices. (No beans).

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp🍤

$18.50

Large shrimp wrapped with bacon sautéed in a chipotle sauce with bell peppers, onions & mushrooms.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with onions in our garlic butter cream sauce.

Camarones en Salsa Azteca

$18.50

Shrimp in a cream sauce with a touch of spice.

Camarones con crema y rajas

$18.50

Grilled shrimp in a rich creamy sauce with roasted pasilla peppers, onion, tomato, and chipotle.

Camarones a la diabla

$17.50

Shrimp sautéed with onion, fresh garlic and your choice of mild, medium or extra spicy homemade ala diabla sauce.

Enchiladas de Camaron

$18.00

2 Shrimp & cheese enchiladas in a green or red sauce topped with sour cream.

Camarones Empanizado

$18.00

Breaded shrimp served with a dipping sauce.

Pescado

$17.00

A breaded fish fillet topped with our pesto chipotle cream sauce.

Shrimp tacos (2)

$17.00

Soft tacos with grilled or breaded shrimp on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de Gallo, avocado & chipotle mayo dressing

Fish tacos (2)

$17.00

Soft tacos with your choice of grilled or breaded fish on flour tortillas. Topped with cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo & a chipotle mayo.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Fresh shrimp with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, & lime juice in a tomato juice.

Salmon

$24.00

pan seared salmon with an ancho Chile rub served with jalapeno mash potatoes and mixed veggies

Tacos el Patron

$21.00

Shrimp & Octopus marinated in spicy Chile the arbol sauce sautéed with onion & cilantro topped with chipotle mayo avocado slices & micro greens on flour tortillas.

Authentic Mexican Dishes

Enchiladas (2)

$15.00

Gorditas (2)

$15.00

Sopes (2)

$15.00

Flautas (3)

$14.50

Chile Rellenos (2)

$16.50

Crispy Tacos (2)

$14.50

Kids Meals👶

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Enchilada

$8.00

1 red or green enchilada

Mini Burrito

$8.00

Soft Taco

$8.00

Plain Chicken or Beef Taco

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

KIDS BREAKFAST

$7.00

A la Carte

Chile Relleno

$5.75

Crispy Flour Taco

$5.00

Crispy Taco

$4.75

Enchilada

$5.00

Flauta

$3.75

Gordita

$5.00

Shrimp taco

$6.00

Sope

$5.00

Taco Casero

$4.00

Enchilada de Camaron

$6.50

Fish taco

$6.00

Desserts🍮🎂

Buñuelo Stack

$8.00

Choco Flan

$5.99

Flan

$5.00

Churros

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Pumpkin Flan

$8.00

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Beans 16oz

$5.00

Side Chile arbol aioli🔥

$2.00

Beans 32oz

$8.00

Beans 8oz

$2.50

Rice 16oz

$5.00

Rice 32oz

$8.00

Rice 8oz

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Corn Tortilla (4)

$2.50

Flour Tortilla (4)

$3.00

Flour Tortilla Dozen

$7.50

Corn Tortilla Dozen

$5.50

Mixed Tortillas

$3.00

Butter

$0.50

Limes

$0.75

Chile Toreado

$0.40

chipotle mayo

$1.00

Egg (1)

$2.00

Fries🍟

$4.00

Guacamole 16oz

$10.00

Guacamole 32oz

$20.00

Guacamole 8oz

$5.00

Habanero 2oz

$2.00

Side avocado

$2.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Large Bag Chips to go

$10.00

Chips (2 paper bags)

$5.00

Salsa 16oz

$5.50

Salsa 32oz

$8.00

Salsa 8oz

$3.50

side of nopales

$3.00

Side Caesar

$1.00

Side Chipotle Sauce 4oz

$2.50

side empanada sauce 4 oz

$2.50

Side grilled mushrooms

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Hominy

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$3.00

side of avocado aoli

$2.00

Side of Azteca

Side of Bacon (2)

$2.50

side of cilantro

$0.50

Side of Diabla

$3.00

Side of Egg

$2.00

side of fruit

$3.00

Side of Green Enchilada

$2.50

side of grilled onion

$2.00

Side of Ham

$3.50

Side of Jack cheese

$2.00

side of meat

$5.00

side of mexican cheese

$2.00

Side of Molcajete Sauce

Side of Mole

side of onion

$0.50

side of raddish

$0.50

Side of Red enchilada

$2.50

Side of Taco salsa

Side of Toast

$2.50

side of tomato

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Potatoes

$2.00

Side ranch

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Shrimp (4)

$8.00

Side Southwest Ranch

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Jalapenos En Vinagre

$0.50

Side Tostadas (2)

$2.50

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Sierra mist

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Raspberry tea

$3.75

Pink lemonade

$3.75

Mt Dew

$3.75

Ice tea

$3.75

Horchata

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Oj

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mexican coke

$4.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Kids drink

$2.00

Med Togo

$3.75

Large togo

$4.50

Pelegrino

$5.00

Water

Coffee

$3.25

Hot tea

$3.00

Red bull

$3.00

Aguas Fresca Refill

$1.00

Cafe de Olla

$4.25

Cafe de Olla w/tequila

$7.25

Food

QuesaBirrias

$17.00

BIRRIA

$17.00

Tacos de Suadero 2

$9.00

Brisket tacos, onion, cilantro & salsa

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
6724 E Whitmore Ave, Hughson, CA 95326

