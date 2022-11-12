Agave Azul 6724 E Whitmore Ave
6724 E Whitmore Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
Popular Items
Appetizers
Agave Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & jalapeños.
Avocado Egg Rolls (3)
Avocado, bacon, red onion, sundried tomatoes & cilantro.
Bean Dip
Topped with green sauce & cheese.
Bean Dip Supreme
Topped with green sauce, cheese, sour cream, jalapenos and avocado
Boneless Wings
8 Wings 1 Sauce
Ceviche de Camaron🍤
Ceviche de Camarón y Pulpo
Ceviche de Pescado🐟
Chicharrones
Fried fresh in house
Chicken Wings🍗
8 Wings 1 Sauce
Chorizo Sliders
homemade chorizo, tomato, red onion, cheese & homemade sriracha mayo.
Empanadas de Rajas
Empanadas del Mar🍤
Empanadas de Chorizo
Filled with our homemade chorizo or omushrooms & Oaxaca cheese. Topped with sour cream & cotija cheese served in a mild red salsa.
Elote🌽
Street com in crema, lime, topped with cotija cheese & Mexican spices.
Flour Taquitos
3 taquitos filled with shredded chicken, black beans, com & cheese with a side of chipotle sauce.
Guacamole
Topped with Cotija Cheese
Mexican Pizza🍕
Our homemade flour tortilla topped with black refried pinto beans, Oaxaca & jack cheese, al pastor chicken, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños topped with an avocado aioli sauce.
Nachos
House made chips topped with black beans, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, jalapenos & green sauce. Choice of carne asada, shredded chicken or carnitas.
Sampler
Cheese quesadilla, avocado eggrolls, taquitos & jalapeno poppers
Spinach Dip
A dip made in a creamy sauce with cheese, cream cheese, garlic & spinach.
Steak Fries
French fries, carne asada, Topped with sour cream, guacamole, cheese, jalapenos, red onion & a spicy creamy Chile de arbol aioli ***
Brussels Sprouts
Chile Toreado Appetizer (6)
Sopas🍜
Chicken Enchilada Soup Cup
Chicken Enchilada Soup Bowl
a hearty soup made with red enchilada sauce, with chicken, rice, avocado, cheese, sour cream and tortilla strips.
Menudo
Pozole
Albondigas Cup
Albondogas Bowl
a traditional Mexican meatball soup, served in a light and healthy broth full of vegetables
Carne en su Jugo
A delicious green tomatillo spicy broth, carne asada, whole pinto beans & bacon
Pozole de Camaron
Poblano soup
Salads
Taco Salad
Served in a flour tortilla bowl, with beans, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & choice of carne asada, shredded chicken or carnitas.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tortilla strips & cotija cheese.
Tapatia
Crispy corn tostada layered with beans & salsa. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole & lettuce tossed in mayo dressing. Choice of carnitas, carne asada, al pastor or grilled chicken.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, red onion & tortilla strips. Served with a southwestern dressing.
Steak Salad
Grilled Arrachera, spring mix, roasted corn, cherry tomato, avocado & queso fresco. Served with a homemade chipotle honey vinaigrette.
Burritos🌯
Azteca Chicken Burrito
Handmade flour tortilla filled with Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken & queso Oaxaca smothered in Azteca sauce (spicy)
Supreme Burrito
Handmade flour tortilla with your Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, onions, cilantro, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Handmade flour tortilla filled with your Choice of chicken or steak. Grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, sour cream & cheese.
California Burrito
Handmade flour tortilla filled with carne asada, fries, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Sub for Al pastor, grilled chicken or pastor chicken.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with choice of meat filled with refried beans & cheese topped with sour cream & guacamole.
Healthy Burrito
Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled zucchini, mushrooms, corn & spinach wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Smothered in a green tomatillo sauce topped with cheese.
Shrimp Burrito
Handmade flour tortilla Filled with Shrimp sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce with bell peppers, onions, rice, black beans & cheese.
Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
Handmade flour tortilla filled with queso Oaxaca, \Shrimp sauteed in a butter garlic sauce served with a side of sour cream & guacamole.
Supreme Quesadilla
Handmade flour tortilla filled with queso Oaxaca & your choice of meat,carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, grilled chicken, Al pastor chicken, shredded chicken, shredded beef served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Fritta
Deep fried corn quesadillas filled with queso Oaxaca & Choice of one of the following carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, grilled chicken or Al pastor chicken, topped with cabbage, sour cream & cotija cheese.
Quesadilla Suiza
Filled with cheese, sour cream, avocado, cabbage & pico de gallo. Choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, grilled chicken or Al pastor chicken.
Tacos/Torta🌮🍔
Taco Truck taco
On a large corn homemade tortilla, choice of meat, topped with cilantro, onions & salsa.
Taco Supreme
Flour tortilla with choice of meat, topped with whole pinto beans, cilantro, onions & queso fresco.
Gringa
Flour tortilla with melted queso Oaxaca, al pastor, onions & cilantro.
Alambre
Make your own tacos! A combination of came asada, al pastor, bacon, bell peppers, onions & queso Oaxaca with corn or flour tortillas.
Regular Torta
Choice of meat, topped with beans, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, jalapenos
Seafood Torta
Grilled Shrimp, octopus, & breaded fish topped with melted cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & chipotle mayo.
Mar y Tierra Torta
Grilled Steak, shrimp, melted cheese, grilled onions, avocado, spring mix & Chipotle pesto mayo on a toasted telera roll served with garlic fries +No substitutions or additions
Molcajetes🔥😤
Fajitas🔥
Agave Specialties🌵
Agave Tacos🌮🔥
Flour tortillas dipped in red sauce stuffed with our homemade chorizo, carne asada, cilantro, onions & queso fresco served with rice & whole pinto beans.
Agave Enchiladas🌵
4 grilled Chicken & cheese enchiladas, dipped in red sauce & topped with cabbage, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream & cotija cheese.
Tacos Caseros
Crispy Corn tortillas filled with our creamy potato purée, topped with cabbage, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa & cotija cheese.
Las 3 Hermanas
Combination of carne asada, grilled chicken & grilled shrimp topped with melted queso Oaxaca & your choice of tortillas.
Azteca Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with cheese & grilled chicken topped with our Azteca sauce served with cilantro lime rice & black beans.
Mole Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with chicken & cheese in our traditional rich dark mole sauce with a hint of chocolate & spice Served with rice & beans.
Beef/Res🐄
Carne con Chile
Tender strips of steak in our homemade tomatillo sauce.
Carne Asada
A seasoned grilled steak served with green onions & a side of green sauce.
Arrachera
A tender grilled skirt steak served with grilled jalapeños, grilled nopales, side of guacamole.
Steak Milanesa
Breaded steak topped with green sauce.
Ribeye chimichurri
USDA choice 12oz rib-eye & grilled shrimp topped with grilled onions & mushrooms & served with grilled veggies & whole pinto beans (no rice).
Chicken/Pollo🐔🐣
Pollo con Chile
Grilled chicken strips in our homemade tomatillo sauce.
Mole
A delicious traditional Mexican dish of chicken cooked in a rich dark sauce with a hint of chocolate and a touch of spice.
Pollo con Crema
Grilled chicken strips in a rich creamy sauce with roasted pasilla peppers, onion, tomato and chipotle.
Chicken Milanesa
A breaded chicken breast topped with green sauce.
Pollo al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled chicken strips in a garlic butter cream sauce
Pollo a La Diabla
Grilled chicken strips in a spicy red diabla sauce sautéed with onions.
Azteca Chicken
Grilled chicken strips in a cream sauce with a touch of spice. Served with cilantro lime white rice & black beans.
Pollo a la Plancha
A grilled chicken breast with a touch of lime juice served with a side of guacamole.
Arroz con Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms sautéed in chipotle sauce served over a bed of rice topped with cheese & avocado slices (no beans).
Pork/ Puerco🐽
Vegetariano🌱
Veggie Quesadillas
Filled with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini & corn.
Veggie Enchiladas
Corn tortillas with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, corn, zucchini, cheese & choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice & whole beans.
Avocado Tacos
2 corn or flour tacos with fresh avocado slices, queso fresco, cabbage & pico de gallo. Served with rice & whole beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with a creamy spinach dip & jack cheese. Choice of red or green sauce. Served with whole pinto beans & rice.
Seafood/Mariscos🍤
Camarones al Tequila
Shrimp sautéed in tequila, fresh garlic, lemon & chile guajillo. No beans.
Arroz con Camaron al Chipotle
Shrimp sautéed with onions, mushrooms & bell peppers in a chipotle sauce over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese & avocado slices. (No beans).
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp🍤
Large shrimp wrapped with bacon sautéed in a chipotle sauce with bell peppers, onions & mushrooms.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sautéed with onions in our garlic butter cream sauce.
Camarones en Salsa Azteca
Shrimp in a cream sauce with a touch of spice.
Camarones con crema y rajas
Grilled shrimp in a rich creamy sauce with roasted pasilla peppers, onion, tomato, and chipotle.
Camarones a la diabla
Shrimp sautéed with onion, fresh garlic and your choice of mild, medium or extra spicy homemade ala diabla sauce.
Enchiladas de Camaron
2 Shrimp & cheese enchiladas in a green or red sauce topped with sour cream.
Camarones Empanizado
Breaded shrimp served with a dipping sauce.
Pescado
A breaded fish fillet topped with our pesto chipotle cream sauce.
Shrimp tacos (2)
Soft tacos with grilled or breaded shrimp on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de Gallo, avocado & chipotle mayo dressing
Fish tacos (2)
Soft tacos with your choice of grilled or breaded fish on flour tortillas. Topped with cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo & a chipotle mayo.
Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh shrimp with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, & lime juice in a tomato juice.
Salmon
pan seared salmon with an ancho Chile rub served with jalapeno mash potatoes and mixed veggies
Tacos el Patron
Shrimp & Octopus marinated in spicy Chile the arbol sauce sautéed with onion & cilantro topped with chipotle mayo avocado slices & micro greens on flour tortillas.
Authentic Mexican Dishes
Kids Meals👶
A la Carte
Desserts🍮🎂
Sides
Side Sour Cream
Beans 16oz
Side Chile arbol aioli🔥
Beans 32oz
Beans 8oz
Rice 16oz
Rice 32oz
Rice 8oz
Rice & Beans
Corn Tortilla (4)
Flour Tortilla (4)
Flour Tortilla Dozen
Corn Tortilla Dozen
Mixed Tortillas
Butter
Limes
Chile Toreado
chipotle mayo
Egg (1)
Fries🍟
Guacamole 16oz
Guacamole 32oz
Guacamole 8oz
Habanero 2oz
Side avocado
Italian Dressing
Large Bag Chips to go
Chips (2 paper bags)
Salsa 16oz
Salsa 32oz
Salsa 8oz
side of nopales
Side Caesar
Side Chipotle Sauce 4oz
side empanada sauce 4 oz
Side grilled mushrooms
Side Guacamole
Side Hominy
Side Lettuce
Side Mixed Veggies
side of avocado aoli
Side of Azteca
Side of Bacon (2)
side of cilantro
Side of Diabla
Side of Egg
side of fruit
Side of Green Enchilada
side of grilled onion
Side of Ham
Side of Jack cheese
side of meat
side of mexican cheese
Side of Molcajete Sauce
Side of Mole
side of onion
side of raddish
Side of Red enchilada
Side of Taco salsa
Side of Toast
side of tomato
Side Pico
Side Potatoes
Side ranch
Side Salad
Side Shrimp (4)
Side Southwest Ranch
Side Rice
Side Jalapenos En Vinagre
Side Tostadas (2)
Garlic Fries
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra mist
Dr Pepper
Raspberry tea
Pink lemonade
Mt Dew
Ice tea
Horchata
Jamaica
Oj
Milk
Mexican coke
Apple juice
Kids drink
Med Togo
Large togo
Pelegrino
Water
Coffee
Hot tea
Red bull
Aguas Fresca Refill
Cafe de Olla
Cafe de Olla w/tequila
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
6724 E Whitmore Ave, Hughson, CA 95326