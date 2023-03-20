  • Home
  Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant 1104 E Oklahoma Ave

No reviews yet

1104 East Oklahoma Avenue

Ulysses, KS 67880

Agave Azul

Appetizers

Fiesta Plate

$16.99

Guacamole small

$4.99

Guacamole Large

$9.99

Cheese Dip Small

$4.99

Cheese Dip Large

$9.99

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Super Nachos

$10.99

Supreme Quesadilla

$9.99

Ceviche Dish (small)

$7.99

Chicken Taquitos

$9.99

Agave Azul Favorites

Fajitas Trio

$17.99

Molcajete Jalisco 1

$19.99

Molcajete Jalisco 2

$29.99

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Chicken En Mole

$13.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.99

Carne Asada

$15.99

Taco Flight

$14.99

Botaneros Lula

$19.99

Sour Cream & Guac

$2.25

Rice & Beans

$1.00

Los Tacos

Your Choice Tacos

$10.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.99

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Al Pastor Tacos

$9.99

Enchiladas

Enchilada Ranchera

$11.99

Enchilada Suiza

$11.99

Enchilada Blancas

$10.99

Mole Enchiladas

$11.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$12.99

Trio Enchiladas

$11.99

Supreme Enchiladas

$12.99

Steak, Adovada, or fajita chicken

$2.00

Las Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Fajitas Trio

$17.99

On The Grill

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Alambre Agave Azul

$16.99

Tampiquena Don Ric

$16.99

Trio Mexicano

$18.99

Steak Jalisco

$16.99

Steak Torero

$16.99

Chicken Plates

Pollo Ranchero

$10.99

Pollo A La Crema

$12.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Los Burritos

Agave Azul Burrito

$13.99

Macho Burrito

$12.99

Fajitas Burrito

$12.99

Burrito Colorado

$12.99

Burrito Pacifico

$13.99

Sour Cream and Guac

$2.25

Rice & Beans

$1.00

Seafood

Arroz Con Camarones

$14.99

Camarones Apretalados

$13.99

Ceviche Plate

$12.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Coctel De Camarones

$14.99

American Favorites

Wings 8 PC

$9.99

Wings 12 PC

$13.99

Classic Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Guacamole

$1.00

For The Kids

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Bean Burrito

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Agave Azul Desserts

Churros

$3.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Extras

1/2 Asada

$4.99

1/2 Guacamole

$1.00

1/2 Sour Cream

$0.75

Asada

$9.99

Avocado Slices

$1.25

Bacon

$1.00

Beans

$1.00

Bell Peppers

$1.00

Burrito

$5.99

Camaron Apretalado

$2.00

Camaron Grande

$1.00

Carne De Linea

$3.99

Chiles Fritos

Cilantro

$0.75

Enchilada

$4.99

Fries

$2.99

Lettuce

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Pechuga Pollo

$5.99

Pico

$0.75

Rice

$1.00

Rice and Beans

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Taco

$2.99

Tomatoes

$0.75

Tortillas

$0.75

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Large Guacamole

$8.99

Small Guacamole

$4.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Special - Shredded Beef

$7.99

Lunch Special - Chicken

$7.99

Lunch Special - Ground Beef

$7.99

Lunch Special - Cheese

$7.99

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Bottles

$3.00

Orange/Apple Juice

$2.50

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Import Beer

Corona

$4.75

XX Lager

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.00

Bohemia

$4.00

Estrella

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.25

Michelob

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Coors Banquet

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.25

Bluemoon

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

On Tap Beer

CUP XX

$5.99

CUP Bud Light

$5.99

CUP Ultra

$5.99

CUP Bluemoon

$5.99

PITCHER XX

$10.99

PITCHER Bud Light

$10.99

PITCHER Ultra

$10.99

PITCHER Bluemoon

$10.99

Bucket of Beer

Corona x5

$21.00

Modelo x5

$21.00

Negra Modelo x5

$21.00

XX Lager x5

$21.00

XX Amber x5

$21.00

Pacifico x5

$21.00

Bohemia x5

$21.00

Estrella x5

$21.00

Tecate x5

$21.00

Bud Light x5

$21.00

Ultra x5

$21.00

Coors Light x5

$21.00

Coors Banquet x5

$21.00

Miller Light x5

$21.00

Bluemoon x5

$21.00

Budweiser x5

$21.00

Bar Drinks

De La Casa

$7.99

Cadillac Marg

$8.99

Bartenders Marg

$8.99

Presidente Marg

$9.99

Gold Marg

$8.99

Flavor Marg

$8.99

Skinny Marg

$8.99

Don Julio Bottle Marg

$24.99

Moonarita

$10.99

Pica Fresa

$9.99

Mangonada

$10.99

The Bull

$11.99

Strawberry Jalapeño

$10.99

Tower of Shots

$32.00

Happy Hour Marg

$2.99

Flavor Pitcher

$23.99

De La Casa Pitcher

$21.99

Cadillac Pitcher

$21.99

Presidente Pitcher

$21.99

Gold Pitcher

$22.99

Mixed drinks

Cantarito

$8.99

Michelada

$8.99

Mojito

$8.99

Flavored Mojito

$9.99

Coronita

$10.99

Corona Sunrise

$10.99

X-Rated

$10.99

Regular Colada

$7.99

Hawaiian Colada

$9.99

Flavored Colada

$8.99

Candy Shot

$4.99

Lucky Mojito

$8.99

Green Apple Margarita

$7.99

Clover Pina Colada

$7.99

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$4.00

1800 Silver

$4.00

Casa Amigos

$10.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Jimador

$5.00

Maestro Doble Reposado

$10.00

Maestro Doble Silver

$9.00

Montezuma

$5.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Buchanans

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Rum/Vodka

Malibu

$5.00

Capt Morgan

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Titos

$5.00

Absolut Vodka

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Location

1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses, KS 67880

Directions

