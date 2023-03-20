Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
1104 East Oklahoma Avenue
Ulysses, KS 67880
Agave Azul
Appetizers
Agave Azul Favorites
Los Tacos
Enchiladas
On The Grill
Los Burritos
Seafood
American Favorites
For The Kids
Agave Azul Desserts
Extras
1/2 Asada
$4.99
1/2 Guacamole
$1.00
1/2 Sour Cream
$0.75
Asada
$9.99
Avocado Slices
$1.25
Bacon
$1.00
Beans
$1.00
Bell Peppers
$1.00
Burrito
$5.99
Camaron Apretalado
$2.00
Camaron Grande
$1.00
Carne De Linea
$3.99
Chiles Fritos
Cilantro
$0.75
Enchilada
$4.99
Fries
$2.99
Lettuce
$0.75
Onions
$0.75
Pechuga Pollo
$5.99
Pico
$0.75
Rice
$1.00
Rice and Beans
$1.00
Shredded Cheese
$0.50
Taco
$2.99
Tomatoes
$0.75
Tortillas
$0.75
Chips and Salsa
$3.00
Large Guacamole
$8.99
Small Guacamole
$4.99
Lunch Special
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
Import Beer
Domestic Beer
On Tap Beer
Bucket of Beer
Bar Drinks
De La Casa
$7.99
Cadillac Marg
$8.99
Bartenders Marg
$8.99
Presidente Marg
$9.99
Gold Marg
$8.99
Flavor Marg
$8.99
Skinny Marg
$8.99
Don Julio Bottle Marg
$24.99
Moonarita
$10.99
Pica Fresa
$9.99
Mangonada
$10.99
The Bull
$11.99
Strawberry Jalapeño
$10.99
Tower of Shots
$32.00
Happy Hour Marg
$2.99
Flavor Pitcher
$23.99
De La Casa Pitcher
$21.99
Cadillac Pitcher
$21.99
Presidente Pitcher
$21.99
Gold Pitcher
$22.99
Mixed drinks
Tequila
Whiskey
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses, KS 67880
