Agavero - Midtown 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Popular Items
Botanas
Luchador Papas
French fries topped with cheese.
Serranos
Fried serrano peppers filled with cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with guacamole.
Don Agavero Appetizer
Deep fried steak tips with chunky guacamole.
Mexican Street Corn
Roasted corn on the cob topped with mayo and queso fresco. Add chile if you dare!
Esquite
Dips
Cantina Dip
Jalapeno cheese dip with grilled chicken, shrimp, and steak served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Cheese Dip No Jalapeno
Cheese Dip with Beans
Cheese Dip with Beef
Cheese Dip with Jalepeno
Cheese Dip with Spinach
Choriqueso
Chunky Guacamole
Gallo Dip
Jalapeno cheese dip with shredded chicken, served with pico de gallo and special salsa.
Guacamole Dips
Fresh Jalapeno On The Side
Jalapeno Pickled On The Side
Nachos
Salads
Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Guacamole Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Taco Salad
Choice of beef or chicken on a crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole.
Jimador Salad
Choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak.
Fajita Taco Salad
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with green and red bell peppers, and onions, on a crispy flour shell with beans, jalapenos, nacho cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Don Servando Salad
Choice of grilled fish or shrimp, served with
Salmon Salad
Salmon filet over spring mix, topped with almonds, dried berries, our homemade mango dressing, crispy corn tortillas and fresh cheese.
Especial Taco Salad
Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak*, onions, green and red bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole topped with jalapeño nacho cheese.
Dinner Wrap
Grilled chicken or steak*. Flour tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Choice of beans, French fries, or rice.
Quesadillas
Burritos
Burrito
Burrito la Roqueta
Filled with chunks of pork tenderloins simmered in beer and topped with jalapeños melted cheese. Agavero sauce, pico de gallo, served with beans and rice.
Burrito Asado
Choice of chicken or steak* topped with jalapeño cheese dip, served with beans and rice.
Deluxe Burrito
Choice of beef or chicken stuffed with beans, topped with iceberg lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese dip.
Burrito Ranchero
Grilled chicken or steak* stuffed with grilled onions, green and red bell pepper, topped with shredded cheese, served with black beans and rice.
Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.
Burrito Tampico
Stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, and tomatoes, topped with jalapeños nacho cheese, and chile colorado sauce. Served with beans and rice.
Togo Fee
Enchilladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese dip, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.
Enchiladas Agaveros
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.
Enchiladas Supreme (4)
One chicken, one beans, one cheese, and one beef enchilada topped with shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, and supreme sauce.
Enchiladas Campeche
Three shrimp and fish enchiladas cooked with pico de gallo. Topped with jalapeño cheese dip and ranchero salsa, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with beans and rice.
Enchiladas Servando
chicken enchiladas covered with jalapeño nacho cheese and pico de gallo, avocado and fresh jalapeño slices. Served with rice, broccoli and cauliflower.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Pork Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Texas Fajitas
steak, chicken & shrimp
Mexican Fajitas
steak, chicken, chorizo & shrimp.
Shrimp Fajitas
Special for Two Fajitas
steak, chicken & shrimp.
Molcajete
Steak*, chicken, and shrimp, 1 nopal, 4 cambray onions, 1 banana pepper, grilled and served on a molcajete, with avocado, fresh cheese, tomato, rice and beans. (Varies by location)
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
served w/lettuce & shredded cheese.
Beef Tacos
served w/lettuce & shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
served w/grilled onions & cilantro.
Carnitas Tacos
served w/grilled onions & cilantro.
Steak Tacos
served w/grilled onions & cilantro.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
served with coleslaw & chipotle aioli.
Fish Tacos
served with coleslaw & chipotle aioli.
Chorizo Tacos
Chef's Specials
Acapulco Cheese Steak
A flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak*, grilled onions. Topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, romaine lettuce and tomato, served with beans and rice.
Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak* on a skillet with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans and rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Diced steak* cooked in our colorado sauce. Served with guacamole salad, beans, rice and flour tortillas
Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib-eye steak* served with guacamole salad, flour tortillas, bean and rice.
Tampiquena
Carne asada* with one cheese enchilada, one corn cheese quesadilla, beans and rice.
Manuel's Chef Special
Rib-eye steak* with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers, served with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, beans, and rice. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Tres Amigos
Grilled chicken breast, shrimp, and steak*, served with guacamole salad, beans, and rice.
Mexican Chilaquiles
Your choice of chicken or steak* over fried tortilla chips seasoned with our Mexican sauce, topped with fresh cheese and two (2) fried eggs.
Pablo's Chops
Two grilled pork chops topped with grilled potatoes and tomatillo sauce. Served with beans and rice.
5 Muchahos Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and cheese, jalapeños, onions, lettuce, avocado and chipotle aioli. Served with fries.
Carnitas Dinner
Fried pork tenderloin with guacamole salad, flour tortillas, beans and rice.
Poblanos Rellenos
Served with beans and rice. CHEESE / CHICKEN OR BEEF
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried corn taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with beans and rice.
Flautas Agavero
Two fried flour tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with jalapeño cheese dip, served with our tomatillo sauce, guacamole salad, beans and rice.
Burrito California
0” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak*, beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, sour cream, topped with jalapeño cheese sauce. Like it spicy? Ask for “Mexican flag style"
Veracruzano
Rib eye steak* served with shrimp, cheese on top, salsa ranchera. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado.
Vegetarian
Fajitas Vegetarian
grilled green & red bell peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower and tomatoes. Side of iceberg lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, and rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Grilled broccoli, onions, cauliflower, green & red bell peppers and mushrooms, in a flour crispy tortilla bowl, topped with jalapeno cheese dip.
Quesadilla Alameda
Our cheese quesadilla, stuffed with vegetables covered with jalapeno nacho cheese, served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.
Enchiladas Oaxaca
Two enchiladas filled with spinach & mushrooms, topped with jalapeno nacho cheese. Served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.
Vegetarian Nachos
Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, onions, green and red bell peppers, and mushrooms, topped with jalapeno nacho cheese.
Veggie 01
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, beans & rice.
Veggie 02
One chalupa, one bean burrito, and one quesadilla.
Veggie 03
One bean burrito topped with jalapeno nacho cheese & chalupa.
Veggie 04
One bean tostaguac, cheese enchilada & beans.
Veggie 05
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, beans & rice.
Chicken
Chicken Fingers & Fries
6 Homemade sliced chicken breast strips Grilled chicken breast topped perfectly breaded served with French with grilled sliced poblano fries.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast covered in jalapeno nacho cheese, served with beans, rice and flour tortillas.
Pollo Monterrey
Grilled chicken breast topped with Agavero sauce, served with tossed salad, beans, rice and flour tortilla.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled sliced poblano peppers, onions, and especial Sonora white sauce, served with rice and flour tortillas.
Pollo con Papas
Chicken breast with sautéed potatoes, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and chile chipotle. Served with rice and vegetables.
Pollo a la Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo beans and flour tortillas.
Del Mar
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Served with tossed salad, beans or rice, and flour tortillas.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Served with tossed salad, beans or rice, flour tortillas, grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños.
Camarones a la Diabla
Served with tossed salad, beans or rice, and flour tortillas.
Salmon Verde
Grilled salmon on top of our house guacamole, served with rice and grilled vegetables.
Shrimp Cocktail
Cancun Special
Fish fillet and shrimp, marinated and grilled, served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños, green and red bell pepper, onions, and rice.
Poblano la Costa
Roasted poblano pepper filled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with our special sauce, served with tossed salad, and rice
Camarones Agavero
Grilled shrimp, onions, green and red bell peppers laid over a bed of rice, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese.
Mojarra Frita
Fried tilapia fish served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños, green and red bell pepper, onions, and rice.
Camarones al Pacifico
12 Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo and a creamy house salsa served with rice and guacamole salad.
Combinations
Combo 1
One taco, two enchiladas with choice of beans or rice
Combo 2
One taco, one enchilada and one chalupa
Combo 3
One enchilada, one taco and one pepper relleno.
Combo 4
One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.
Combo 5
Two enchiladas, beans and rice.
Combo 6
One enchilada, one taco, beans, and rice.
Combo 7
One enchilada, one pepper relleno, beans, and rice.
Combo 8
One enchilada, one tamale, beans, and rice.
Combo 9
One burrito, one enchilada, beans, and rice.
Combo 10
Two tacos, beans, and rice.
Combo 11
One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada.
Combo 12
One burrito, one taco, beans, and rice.
Combo 13
One burrito, one pepper relleno, and beans.
Combo 14
One burrito, one enchilada, and one tamale.
Combo 15
One chalupa, one taco, and one tostada.
Make Your Own Combo
Pick any two (2), served with rice and beans. Enchilada, burrito, tostaguac, tamale, bell pepper relleno, chalupa, tostada, taco.
A Little Bit of Everything
Burrito, enchilada, taco, bell pepper relleno, chalupa, with guacamole salad.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Extras
pico de gallo
sour cream
rice
beans
rice and beans
cillantro
onions
o/tomatoes
o/lettuce
sd guaca
chilles toreados
o/tortillas maiz
o/ tortilla Harina
o/mushroms
o/ limes
o/cucumbers
sd cheese dip
chips 1
chips 2
spinach
fresh cheese
salsa 4oz
salsa 8oz
salsa 16oz
salsa 32oz
tomatillo 16oz
french fries
sd enchilada
sd burrito
sd chile relleno
sd poblano relleno
chalupa
tostada
tostaguac
o/ steak
o/ grill chicken
o/shrimp
Tamale
o/Ground beef
o/Shredded Chicken
o/Broccoli
o/Cauliflour
o/Salmon
o/Tilapia
o/Shredded Beef
Queso Rayado
Side Jalapeno Fresco
Jalapeno Pickle
Agavero Glass
Side Queso Fresco
Side Supremo
Small Crema
S/ Mushroom
S/ Spinach
Sd Brocoli & Coliflor
Sd Onions Bellpeppers
Scoop Icream
Extra Chips Y Salsa
Avocado Sd
NA Beverages
Jarritos
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Pibb Xtra
Fanta
Lemonade
Soda water
Coffee
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Mexican Coca cola
Milk
Red Bull
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Grenadine + Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318