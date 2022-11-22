Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agavero - Midtown 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Popular Items

Cheese Dip with Jalepeno
Steak Tacos
Fish Tacos

Botanas

Luchador Papas

$7.55

French fries topped with cheese.

Serranos

$10.55

Fried serrano peppers filled with cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with guacamole.

Don Agavero Appetizer

$12.55

Deep fried steak tips with chunky guacamole.

Mexican Street Corn

$5.25

Roasted corn on the cob topped with mayo and queso fresco. Add chile if you dare!

Esquite

$6.25

Dips

Cantina Dip

$12.25

Jalapeno cheese dip with grilled chicken, shrimp, and steak served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Cheese Dip No Jalapeno

$6.55+

Cheese Dip with Beans

$6.75+

Cheese Dip with Beef

$6.75+

Cheese Dip with Jalepeno

$6.75+

Cheese Dip with Spinach

$6.75+

Choriqueso

$9.55

Chunky Guacamole

$11.95

Gallo Dip

$10.95

Jalapeno cheese dip with shredded chicken, served with pico de gallo and special salsa.

Guacamole Dips

$7.50

Fresh Jalapeno On The Side

$0.95

Jalapeno Pickled On The Side

$0.95

Nachos

Nachos

$9.55

Fajita Nachos

$12.25

Served with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers.

Cheese/Beans Nachos

$7.55

Texas Nachos

$14.55

Shrimp Nachos

$13.75

Sopas

Chicken Sopa

$6.65+

Tortilla Sopa

$6.65+

Shrimp Sopa

$12.55

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.55

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Guacamole Salad

$6.55

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Taco Salad

$10.25

Choice of beef or chicken on a crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole.

Jimador Salad

$12.55

Choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak.

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.55

Choice of grilled chicken or steak with green and red bell peppers, and onions, on a crispy flour shell with beans, jalapenos, nacho cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Don Servando Salad

$14.25

Choice of grilled fish or shrimp, served with

Salmon Salad

$20.95

Salmon filet over spring mix, topped with almonds, dried berries, our homemade mango dressing, crispy corn tortillas and fresh cheese.

Especial Taco Salad

$15.55

Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak*, onions, green and red bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole topped with jalapeño nacho cheese.

Dinner Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken or steak*. Flour tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Choice of beans, French fries, or rice.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.55

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.25

Sauteed Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Beef Quesadilla

$7.25

Texas Fajita Quesailla

$14.25

Chicken, shrimp and steak.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.25

Filled with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers.

Burritos

Burrito

$6.25

Burrito la Roqueta

$12.50

Filled with chunks of pork tenderloins simmered in beer and topped with jalapeños melted cheese. Agavero sauce, pico de gallo, served with beans and rice.

Burrito Asado

$12.50

Choice of chicken or steak* topped with jalapeño cheese dip, served with beans and rice.

Deluxe Burrito

$10.55

Choice of beef or chicken stuffed with beans, topped with iceberg lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese dip.

Burrito Ranchero

$12.95

Grilled chicken or steak* stuffed with grilled onions, green and red bell pepper, topped with shredded cheese, served with black beans and rice.

Chimichanga

$12.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.

Burrito Tampico

$13.95

Stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, and tomatoes, topped with jalapeños nacho cheese, and chile colorado sauce. Served with beans and rice.

Togo Fee

$0.50

Enchilladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese dip, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.

Enchiladas Agaveros

$11.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.

Enchiladas Supreme (4)

$11.95

One chicken, one beans, one cheese, and one beef enchilada topped with shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, and supreme sauce.

Enchiladas Campeche

$14.95

Three shrimp and fish enchiladas cooked with pico de gallo. Topped with jalapeño cheese dip and ranchero salsa, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with beans and rice.

Enchiladas Servando

$13.25

chicken enchiladas covered with jalapeño nacho cheese and pico de gallo, avocado and fresh jalapeño slices. Served with rice, broccoli and cauliflower.

Fajitas

Served with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.95

Pork Fajitas

$15.95

Steak Fajitas

$15.95

Texas Fajitas

$17.95

steak, chicken & shrimp

Mexican Fajitas

$17.95

steak, chicken, chorizo & shrimp.

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Special for Two Fajitas

$29.95

steak, chicken & shrimp.

Molcajete

$34.99

Steak*, chicken, and shrimp, 1 nopal, 4 cambray onions, 1 banana pepper, grilled and served on a molcajete, with avocado, fresh cheese, tomato, rice and beans. (Varies by location)

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$3.75

served w/lettuce & shredded cheese.

Beef Tacos

$3.70

served w/lettuce & shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$4.70

served w/grilled onions & cilantro.

Carnitas Tacos

$4.70

served w/grilled onions & cilantro.

Steak Tacos

$4.70

served w/grilled onions & cilantro.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$4.70

served with coleslaw & chipotle aioli.

Fish Tacos

$4.70

served with coleslaw & chipotle aioli.

Chorizo Tacos

$4.70

Chef's Specials

Acapulco Cheese Steak

$12.55

A flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak*, grilled onions. Topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, romaine lettuce and tomato, served with beans and rice.

Carne Asada

$15.95

Tender skirt steak* on a skillet with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans and rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$14.95

Diced steak* cooked in our colorado sauce. Served with guacamole salad, beans, rice and flour tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$18.55

Grilled rib-eye steak* served with guacamole salad, flour tortillas, bean and rice.

Tampiquena

$15.55

Carne asada* with one cheese enchilada, one corn cheese quesadilla, beans and rice.

Manuel's Chef Special

$18.55

Rib-eye steak* with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers, served with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, beans, and rice. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Tres Amigos

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast, shrimp, and steak*, served with guacamole salad, beans, and rice.

Mexican Chilaquiles

$18.50

Your choice of chicken or steak* over fried tortilla chips seasoned with our Mexican sauce, topped with fresh cheese and two (2) fried eggs.

Pablo's Chops

$13.95

Two grilled pork chops topped with grilled potatoes and tomatillo sauce. Served with beans and rice.

5 Muchahos Burger

$13.50

Topped with sautéed mushrooms and cheese, jalapeños, onions, lettuce, avocado and chipotle aioli. Served with fries.

Carnitas Dinner

$14.25

Fried pork tenderloin with guacamole salad, flour tortillas, beans and rice.

Poblanos Rellenos

$10.25+

Served with beans and rice. CHEESE / CHICKEN OR BEEF

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.95

Four fried corn taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with beans and rice.

Flautas Agavero

$12.95

Two fried flour tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with jalapeño cheese dip, served with our tomatillo sauce, guacamole salad, beans and rice.

Burrito California

$13.95

0” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak*, beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, sour cream, topped with jalapeño cheese sauce. Like it spicy? Ask for “Mexican flag style"

Veracruzano

$20.95

Rib eye steak* served with shrimp, cheese on top, salsa ranchera. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado.

Vegetarian

Fajitas Vegetarian

$13.25

grilled green & red bell peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower and tomatoes. Side of iceberg lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, and rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$10.95

Grilled broccoli, onions, cauliflower, green & red bell peppers and mushrooms, in a flour crispy tortilla bowl, topped with jalapeno cheese dip.

Quesadilla Alameda

$11.95

Our cheese quesadilla, stuffed with vegetables covered with jalapeno nacho cheese, served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.

Enchiladas Oaxaca

$11.55

Two enchiladas filled with spinach & mushrooms, topped with jalapeno nacho cheese. Served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.

Vegetarian Nachos

$11.55

Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, onions, green and red bell peppers, and mushrooms, topped with jalapeno nacho cheese.

Veggie 01

$10.55

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, beans & rice.

Veggie 02

$10.55

One chalupa, one bean burrito, and one quesadilla.

Veggie 03

$10.55

One bean burrito topped with jalapeno nacho cheese & chalupa.

Veggie 04

$10.55

One bean tostaguac, cheese enchilada & beans.

Veggie 05

$10.55

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, beans & rice.

Chicken

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.95

6 Homemade sliced chicken breast strips Grilled chicken breast topped perfectly breaded served with French with grilled sliced poblano fries.

Pollo Loco

$13.55

Grilled chicken breast covered in jalapeno nacho cheese, served with beans, rice and flour tortillas.

Pollo Monterrey

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with Agavero sauce, served with tossed salad, beans, rice and flour tortilla.

Pollo Poblano

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled sliced poblano peppers, onions, and especial Sonora white sauce, served with rice and flour tortillas.

Pollo con Papas

$12.55

Chicken breast with sautéed potatoes, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and chile chipotle. Served with rice and vegetables.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo beans and flour tortillas.

Del Mar

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.55

Served with tossed salad, beans or rice, and flour tortillas.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$15.55

Served with tossed salad, beans or rice, flour tortillas, grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños.

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.55

Served with tossed salad, beans or rice, and flour tortillas.

Salmon Verde

$19.95

Grilled salmon on top of our house guacamole, served with rice and grilled vegetables.

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95+

Cancun Special

$16.55

Fish fillet and shrimp, marinated and grilled, served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños, green and red bell pepper, onions, and rice.

Poblano la Costa

$16.55

Roasted poblano pepper filled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with our special sauce, served with tossed salad, and rice

Camarones Agavero

$15.55

Grilled shrimp, onions, green and red bell peppers laid over a bed of rice, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese.

Mojarra Frita

$16.55

Fried tilapia fish served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños, green and red bell pepper, onions, and rice.

Camarones al Pacifico

$15.55

12 Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo and a creamy house salsa served with rice and guacamole salad.

Combinations

Combo 1

$10.55

One taco, two enchiladas with choice of beans or rice

Combo 2

$10.55

One taco, one enchilada and one chalupa

Combo 3

$10.55

One enchilada, one taco and one pepper relleno.

Combo 4

$10.55

One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.

Combo 5

$10.55

Two enchiladas, beans and rice.

Combo 6

$10.55

One enchilada, one taco, beans, and rice.

Combo 7

$10.55

One enchilada, one pepper relleno, beans, and rice.

Combo 8

$10.55

One enchilada, one tamale, beans, and rice.

Combo 9

$10.55

One burrito, one enchilada, beans, and rice.

Combo 10

$10.55

Two tacos, beans, and rice.

Combo 11

$10.55

One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada.

Combo 12

$10.55

One burrito, one taco, beans, and rice.

Combo 13

$10.55

One burrito, one pepper relleno, and beans.

Combo 14

$10.55

One burrito, one enchilada, and one tamale.

Combo 15

$10.55

One chalupa, one taco, and one tostada.

Make Your Own Combo

$10.95

Pick any two (2), served with rice and beans. Enchilada, burrito, tostaguac, tamale, bell pepper relleno, chalupa, tostada, taco.

A Little Bit of Everything

$14.25

Burrito, enchilada, taco, bell pepper relleno, chalupa, with guacamole salad.

Kids Menu

Enchilada Beans & Rice

$5.55

Chicken Quesadilla, Beans & Rice

$5.55

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.55

Taco & Enchillada

$5.55

Taco & Burrito

$5.55

Taco, Beans & Rice

$5.55

Desserts

Flan

$5.55

Brownie a la Mode

$5.25

Sopapilla

$3.25

Ice Cream Taco

$4.95

Churros

$4.95

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95

Chocochanga

$5.25

Extras

pico de gallo

$2.25

sour cream

$2.25

rice

$2.50

beans

$2.50

rice and beans

$3.50

cillantro

$0.95

onions

$1.25

o/tomatoes

$2.25

o/lettuce

$2.25

sd guaca

$4.50

chilles toreados

$3.25

o/tortillas maiz

$2.25

o/ tortilla Harina

$2.25

o/mushroms

$3.50

o/ limes

$2.00

o/cucumbers

$2.50

sd cheese dip

$4.00

chips 1

$2.00

chips 2

$2.95

spinach

$3.00

fresh cheese

$3.25

salsa 4oz

$0.75

salsa 8oz

$1.75

salsa 16oz

$2.95

salsa 32oz

$6.25

tomatillo 16oz

$3.50

french fries

$3.99

sd enchilada

$3.75

sd burrito

$5.95

sd chile relleno

$4.95

sd poblano relleno

$5.95

chalupa

$4.50

tostada

$4.50

tostaguac

$4.95

o/ steak

$9.25

o/ grill chicken

$9.25

o/shrimp

$8.25

Tamale

$4.25

o/Ground beef

$3.95

o/Shredded Chicken

$3.95

o/Broccoli

$3.50

o/Cauliflour

$3.50

o/Salmon

$15.00

o/Tilapia

$7.00

o/Shredded Beef

$4.25

Queso Rayado

$2.25

Side Jalapeno Fresco

$0.95

Jalapeno Pickle

$0.95

Agavero Glass

$6.00

Side Queso Fresco

$2.75

Side Supremo

$3.50

Small Crema

$1.50

S/ Mushroom

$3.00

S/ Spinach

$3.00

Sd Brocoli & Coliflor

$6.00

Sd Onions Bellpeppers

$4.85

Scoop Icream

$2.50

Extra Chips Y Salsa

$3.00

Avocado Sd

$4.50

NA Beverages

Jarritos

$4.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pibb Xtra

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Mexican Coca cola

$4.75

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Club Soda

$0.99

Grenadine + Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

