Bars & Lounges
The Agency Kitchen & Bar Cary
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself. We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.
Location
1140 Parkside Main St, Cary, NC 27519
Gallery