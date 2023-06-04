Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Agency Kitchen & Bar Cary

review star

No reviews yet

1140 Parkside Main St

Cary, NC 27519

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers Cary

Agency Rolls

$14.50

All in Fries

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$11.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

FRIED TENDERS SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ

Grilled Quesadilla

$12.00

Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

Nacho Stack

$13.00

QUESO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, PICO DE GALLO,BLACK OLIVES

Rooster Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM

Toasted Pretzels

$11.00

Wings Cary

MED Wings

$19.50

TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI

SM Wings

$13.00

TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI

Salads and Street Tacos Cary

Caesar Salad

$10.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

Cobb Salad

$14.00

ROMAINE AND ICEBERG MIX WITH TOMATO, AVOCADO, EGG, CHOPPED BACON AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Fried Mike's Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Mike's Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA

Roasted Portobello Tacos

$12.50

FRIED CAULIFLOWER, MUSHROOMS, SAUTEED ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND LETTUCE WITH CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE AND COJITA CHEESE SERVED ON 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS

Shrimp Tacos

$14.50

3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA

Pizzas Cary

10" Alfredo Pizza

$13.50

10" Margherita Pizza

$12.50

10" Original Cheese Pizza

$10.50

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

SLICED PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Shrimp Mojo Pizza

$14.50

10" Three Little Pigs Pizza

$13.50

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Alfredo Pizza

$19.50

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.50

16" Original Cheese Pizza

$16.50

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.50

SLICED PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Shrimp Mojo Pizza

$20.50

16" Three Little Pigs Pizza

$19.50

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

Handhelds Cary

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, RED ONION, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO

Bourbon St Burger

$15.50

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

$14.50Out of stock

TWO BREADED TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

TWO BREADED TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

Chicken Bacon Grill

$16.00

Cowboy Burger

$16.50

Chargrilled to temperature, covered with fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and sliced red onion

Turkey Club

$16.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.50

Kids Cary

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kid Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00Out of stock

Sides Cary

Blue Cheese $

$0.50

Ranch $

$0.50

SD Caesar Salad.

$5.50

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

SD Fries

$5.50

SD House Salad

$5.50

ROMAINE AND ICEBERG MIX WITH TOMATO, AVOCADO, EGG, CHOPPED BACON AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

SD Napa Slaw

$5.50

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

SD Sweet Pot Fries

$5.50

SD Tater Tots

$5.50

Desserts Cary

Brownie Sundae

$9.00Out of stock

Warm Butter Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself. We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

Website

Location

1140 Parkside Main St, Cary, NC 27519

Directions

Gallery
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
orange star4.5 • 1,185
5490 Apex Peakway Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom - Apex
orange starNo Reviews
225 Salem Street Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.1 • 418
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD CARY, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Renaissance Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,144
8322 Chapel Hill Rd Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cary

La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery - Bread Truck
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW Cary Parkway Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,985
600 Ledgestone Way Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,528
126 Kilmayne Dr Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Academy Street Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,267
200 S Academy St Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cary
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston