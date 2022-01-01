Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Agency Kitchen & Bar Delray Beach

14775 Lyons Rd.

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Appetizers Delray

Agency Rolls

$14.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

SEASONED WITH SEA SALT

Basket Onion Rings.

$7.00

SEASONED WITH SEA SALT

Basket Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

SEASONED WITH CINNAMON AND SUGAR, SERVED WITH MARSHMALLOW DIPPING SAUCE

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00Out of stock

CREAMY, SPICY CHICKEN DIP SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chicken Potstickers.

$11.00

CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

FRIED TENDERS SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ

Grilled Quesadilla

$11.00

Hummus

$7.00

Loaded Waffle Fries.

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks.

$10.00Out of stock

SERVED WITH ZESTY MARINARA

Nacho Stack

$12.00

QUESO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, PICO DE GALLO,BLACK OLIVES

Pastrami Rolls

$12.00

Potato Party

$11.00

Rooster Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM

Toasted Pretzels

$10.00

Wings Delray

MED Wings

$18.00

TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI

SM Wings

$12.00

TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI

Salads and Street Tacos Delray

Caesar Salad

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

Cobb Salad

$13.00

ROMAINE AND ICEBERG MIX WITH TOMATO, AVOCADO, EGG, CHOPPED BACON AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Fried Mike's Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Mike's Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spanish Market Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA

Roasted Portobello Tacos

$12.00

FRIED CAULIFLOWER, MUSHROOMS, SAUTEED ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND LETTUCE WITH CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE AND COJITA CHEESE SERVED ON 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA

Veggie Tacos.

$11.00Out of stock

FRIED CAULIFLOWER, MUSHROOMS, SAUTEED ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND LETTUCE WITH CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE AND COJITA CHEESE SERVED ON 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS

Pizzas Delray

10" Alfredo Pizza

$12.00

10" Godfather Pizza

$15.00

BUFFALO MOZZARELLA, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, BASIL, HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Margherita Pizza

$12.00

10" Original Cheese Pizza

$9.00

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

SLICED PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Shrimp Mojo Pizza

$14.00

10" Three Little Pigs Pizza

$12.00

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

16" Godfather Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

BUFFALO MOZZARELLA, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, BASIL, HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

16" Original Cheese Pizza

$15.00

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

SLICED PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Shrimp Mojo Pizza

$20.00

16" Three Little Pigs Pizza

$18.00

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

BBQ Gold Chicken Pizza.

$17.00Out of stock

CHICKEN, CAROLINA GOLD BBQ SAUCE, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH RED ONION

Meat Lovers Pizza.

$17.00Out of stock

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

Three Cheese Pizza.

$14.00Out of stock

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

Veggie Pizza.

$14.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

Handhelds Delray

Agency Burger.

$14.00Out of stock

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, RED ONION, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO

Bourbon St Burger

$14.00

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Chargrilled to temperature, covered with fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and sliced red onion

Cheeseburger Sliders.

$14.00Out of stock

THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE

Gold Burger.

$15.00Out of stock

Chargrilled to temperature, covered with fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and sliced red onion

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

TWO BREADED TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

TWO BREADED TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

Chicken Bacon Grill

$15.00

Pastrami Dip

$16.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Kids Delray

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kid Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Sides Delray

Blue Cheese $

$0.50

Ranch $

$0.50

SD Caesar Salad.

$5.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

SD Fries

$4.00

SD House Salad

$4.00

ROMAINE AND ICEBERG MIX WITH TOMATO, AVOCADO, EGG, CHOPPED BACON AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

SD Mac n Cheese

$4.00

SD Napa Slaw

$4.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

SD Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

SD Tater Tots

$4.00

SD Veggies.

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts Delray

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Cinn Dusted Churros.

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Tart

$5.00

Fried Donuts.

$9.00Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries.

$8.00Out of stock

Warm Butter Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself. We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

14775 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach, FL 33446

