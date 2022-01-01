Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Agency Kitchen & Bar Fredericksburg

14 Reviews

$

51 Towne Centre Blvd

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Appetizers Fred

Agency Rolls

$14.00

Basket Fries

$6.00Out of stock

SEASONED WITH SEA SALT

Basket Onion Rings.

$7.00Out of stock

SEASONED WITH SEA SALT

Basket Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00Out of stock

SEASONED WITH CINNAMON AND SUGAR, SERVED WITH MARSHMALLOW DIPPING SAUCE

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00Out of stock

FRIED CAULIFLOWER BITES TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES AND SCALLIONS

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00Out of stock

CREAMY, SPICY CHICKEN DIP SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Cheeseburger Sliders.

$14.00Out of stock

THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00Out of stock

FRIED TENDERS IN SECRET AGENT BREADING WITH WAFFLE FRIES SERVED WITH MAPLE SYRUP

Chicken Potstickers.

$11.00Out of stock

CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

FRIED TENDERS SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ

Fried Pickles

$7.00Out of stock

SEASONED WITH SEA SALT

Grilled Quesadilla

$11.00

Hummus

$7.00

Loaded Waffle Fries.

$8.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks.

$10.00Out of stock

SERVED WITH ZESTY MARINARA

Pastrami Rolls

$12.00

Potato Party

$11.00

Rooster Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00Out of stock

CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM

Nacho Stack

$12.00

QUESO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, PICO DE GALLO,BLACK OLIVES

Toasted Pretzels

$10.00

Wings

MED Wings

$18.00

TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI

SM Wings

$12.00

TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI

Sushi

Agency Cali Crunch Roll

$10.00Out of stock

California Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Crab Ragoon Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Super Tuna Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Volcano Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Salads and Street Tacos Fred

Caesar Salad

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

Cobb Salad

$13.00

ROMAINE AND ICEBERG MIX WITH TOMATO, AVOCADO, EGG, CHOPPED BACON AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Fried Mike's Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Mike's Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spanish Market Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA

Roasted Portobello Tacos

$12.00

FRIED CAULIFLOWER, MUSHROOMS, SAUTEED ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND LETTUCE WITH CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE AND COJITA CHEESE SERVED ON 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA

Pizzas Fred

10" Alfredo Pizza

$12.00

10" Godfather Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

BUFFALO MOZZARELLA, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, BASIL, HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Margherita Pizza

$12.00

10" Original Cheese Pizza

$9.00

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

SLICED PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

10" Shrimp Mojo Pizza

$14.00

10" Three Little Pigs Pizza

$12.00

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

16" Godfather Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

BUFFALO MOZZARELLA, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, BASIL, HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

16" Original Cheese Pizza

$15.00

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

SLICED PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

16" Shrimp Mojo Pizza

$20.00

16" Three Little Pigs Pizza

$18.00

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

BBQ Gold Chicken Pizza.

$17.00Out of stock

CHICKEN, CAROLINA GOLD BBQ SAUCE, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH RED ONION

Meat Lovers Pizza.

$17.00Out of stock

ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

Three Cheese Pizza.

$14.00Out of stock

BLEND OF MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, AND PROVOLONE WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

Veggie Pizza.

$14.00Out of stock

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE

Handhelds Fred

Agency Burger.

$14.00Out of stock

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, RED ONION, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO

Bourbon St Burger

$14.00

GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

$14.00Out of stock

TWO BREADED TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

TWO BREADED TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

Chicken Bacon Grill

$15.00

Chicken Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

BLACKENED CHICKEN SERVED WITH BACON, SWISS, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND SPICY MAYO

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Chargrilled to temperature, covered with fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and sliced red onion

Gold Burger.

$15.00Out of stock

Chargrilled to temperature, covered with fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and sliced red onion

Grilled Cheese.

$11.00Out of stock

Pastrami Dip

$16.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Kids Fred

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kid Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Sides Fred

Blue Cheese $

$0.50

Ranch $

$0.50

SD Fries

$4.00

SD House Salad

$4.00

ROMAINE AND ICEBERG MIX WITH TOMATO, AVOCADO, EGG, CHOPPED BACON AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

SD Mac n Cheese

$4.00

SD Napa Slaw

$4.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

SD Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

SD Tater Tots

$4.00

SD Caesar Salad.

$5.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING WITH CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

SD Veggies.

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts Fred

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Fresh Fruit Tart

$5.00

Fried Donuts.

$9.00Out of stock

Warm Butter Cake

$7.00

Cinn Dusted Churros.

$8.00Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries.

$8.00Out of stock
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself. We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

Website

Location

51 Towne Centre Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

