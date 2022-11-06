Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agnello's

review star

No reviews yet

1801 Central Avenue

Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

Order Again

Popular Items

The Cheech
The Gardenia
Build Your Own Sandwich

Winter Small Batch

Creamy Lemon Chickpea Orzo Soup

Creamy Lemon Chickpea Orzo Soup

$7.99+Out of stock

Chickpeas, Orzo, Arugula, Carrots, Garlic, Onion, Chicken Stock, Lemon Juice, Egg, Dill, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper

Pop's Chicken Noodle Soup

Pop's Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99+Out of stock

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup down to the broth!

BBQ Pulled Chicken

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Pulled Chicken tossed in our Housemade Buzzin' BBQ sauce and topped with Cole Slaw. Served on a Brioche Bun with a side of French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries!

BYO Chicken Salad Sandwich

BYO Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

House Made Chicken Salad with Celery, Carrots, Grapes, Mayo, and Dijon Mustard Keep it Classic or Spice it Up!

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.99Out of stock

Oats, Chia Seeds, Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, and Vanilla Extract

Signature Sandwiches

The Cheech

The Cheech

$11.99

London Broil Roast Beef topped with fresh Arugula, with a layer of homemade Horseradish Garlic Aioli

The Agnello

The Agnello

$13.99

Imported Prosciutto di Parma aged 18 months, Hot Capicola, Sweet Sopressata, Provolone, Dried Oregano and Olive Oil and Vinegar on a 10 in. Seeded Semolina Roll with Tomato and Shredded Lettuce

The Caruso

The Caruso

$13.99

Fresh Mozzarella with Arugula and Tomato on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread with a layer of Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, and a Balsamic Glaze

The Gardenia

The Gardenia

$13.99

Ovengold Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese on a 10in on a Italian Roll with a layer of spicy Chipotle Mayo

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.99

Choose between our Fresh Baked Breads, Boars Head Meats & Cheeses, and an array of Toppings and Condiments to create your own personalized Sandwich!

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust

$15.45

Our signature Gluten Free alternative offers a flavorful blend of cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, rice flour, and a mix of spices to create a bread option that's a mix between a sandwich and a pressed tortilla! Cauliflower Crust Contains: Eggs and Milk

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Warm Ciabatta, Crispy Bacon, Mesclun Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Prepared Bagel or Roll

Prepared Bagel or Roll

Prepared Bagel or Roll

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00Out of stock
Build Your Own GF Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Build Your Own GF Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Wings & Things

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Classic Bone-in Steam Cooked and Fried Chicken Wings dressed in our Signature "Cheech" Aioli or Buffalo Sauce and served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side!

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings

Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings

$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.99
Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$8.99

Salads & Nourish Bowls

On this Harvest Moon Nourish Bowl

On this Harvest Moon Nourish Bowl

$13.99

Wild Rice and Quinoa Medley, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Chickpeas, and Brussel Sprouts, House Made Apple Butter, Baby Kale, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, with a House Made Maple Tahini Dressing

Thai Will Always Love You Summer Roll Salad

Thai Will Always Love You Summer Roll Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Rice Noodles, Mesclun Lettuce, Scallions, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, and Carrots with a side of a Peanut-Chili Dressing! Salad Contains no Major Allergens Dressing Contains: Peanuts, Soy and Wheat

Lean Meal Prep

Nutritious meals that you can store in your refrigerator so you can always have something to heat up!

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled Chicken in a Whole Wheat Quesadilla with Low Fat Cheese and side of Brown Rice! Nutritious meals that you can store in your refrigerator so you can always have something to heat up!

Lean Turkey Burger

$13.99

Lean Turkey Cheeseburger in a Whole Wheat Wrap with a side of Baked Sweet Potato Fries and String Beans! Nutritious meals that you can store in your refrigerator so you can always have something to heat up!

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki over Brown Rice Noodles and Broccoli! Nutritious meals that you can store in your refrigerator so you can always have something to heat up!

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Buffalo Chicken with Brown Rice, Broccoli, and a side of Low-Fat Yogurt Ranch Dressing Nutritious meals that you can store in your refrigerator so you can always have something to heat up!

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Self serve upon arrival

Hot Tea

$2.00

Vanilla Syrup Pump (3-4)

$0.65

Cold Brew & Kombucha

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.00

Our Costa Rican Dark Roast Served in a 16 oz cup!

East Bay Kombucha- Pineapple Ginger

$7.99

Brewed locally at East Bay Kombucha in Manahawkin.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
