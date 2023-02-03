Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agnello's Cafe On Bay Ave

657 e bay ave

Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Order Cafe

Sparkling Americano

$5.95+

2 shots of Espresso served over Ice, with Sparkling Water and garnished with Lemon and Rosemary Sprig

Cappuccino Freddo

$6.10+

Take the Classic Hot Cappuccino but make it Iced and Creamy! Made with 2 shots of Espresso and then topped with Whipped Cold Foam. *Please note that any Dairy Free Milk choice has equal parts Dairy Free Whipping Cream included in the Cold Foam.

Seasonal Latte

$6.95

2 Shots of Espresso sweetened with House Made Brown Sugar Cane and Sage Syrup, topped off with your choice of milk, and sprinkled with Cinnamon.

Chai Latte

$4.45

Featuring DONA Masala Concentrate. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.

Ceremonial Grade Matcha Latte

$6.95

Featuring Maratcha Ceremonial Grade Matcha. This Matcha is hand-picked from a small family farm and then stone-ground in Uji, Japan.

Mud/Wtr

$4.25

Original Blend of masala chai, cacao, mushrooms, and adaptogens. Crafted from organic ingredients.

Drip Coffee

$2.00+
Cold Brew

$5.95+
Café Latte

$3.95
Capuccino

$5.75+
Americano

$4.50
Espresso

$1.85+
Hot Chocolate

$3.00+
Hot Tea

$2.00+
Kombucha

$7.99

Brewed locally at East Bay Kombucha in Manahawkin! Kombucha is a fermented tea containing probiotics that is sweetened naturally with Pineapple and Ginger.

Order Bistro

Prepared Bagel or Roll

Overnight Oats

Egg and Cheese on Brioche

$5.00

2 Cage Free Eggs with White American Cheese on Freshly Baked Brioche! All Breakfast Sandwiches are made in Small Batches, Subject to Availability, and are not Customizable!

Bacon Egg and Cheese on Brioche

$6.25

2 Cage Free Eggs with Bacon and White American Cheese served on and Freshly Baked Brioche! All Breakfast Sandwiches are made in Small Batches, Subject to Availability, and are not Customizable!

Sausage Egg and Cheese on Brioche

$6.25

2 Cage Free Eggs with Sausage and White American Cheese served on and Freshly Baked Brioche! All Breakfast Sandwiches are made in Small Batches, Subject to Availability, and are not Customizable!

Ham Egg and Cheese on Brioche

2 Cage Free Eggs with Boars Head Black Forest Ham and White American Cheese served on and Freshly Baked Brioche! All Breakfast Sandwiches are made in Small Batches, Subject to Availability, and are not Customizable!

Ricotta Toast

$7.95

Toasted MKT Sourdough Bread with a layer of Fig Jam and a House Made Whipped Ricotta with Fresh Herbs and Red Pepper Flakes

Smoked Salmon Toast

$9.95

Toasted MKT Sourdough Bread with a layer of Chive Cream Cheese and Smoked Lox topped with Pickled Red Onion and Capers

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Toasted MKT Sourdough Bread with Smashed Avocado sprinkled with Red Pepper Flakes and then topped with Pickled Red Onion

Tuna Melt Toast

$8.95

Toasted MKT Sourdough Bread with Melted Swiss and topped with House Made Tuna Salad and Arugula

Hummus Toast

$7.95

Toasted MKT Sourdough Bread with a layer of Hummus topped Arugula, Sliced Cucumber, Tomato, and Crumbled Feta

The Cheech

$11.99

London Broil Roast Beef topped with Fresh Arugula with a layer of homemade Horseradish Garlic Aioli on top of a toasted Onion Roll

The Agnello

$13.99

Imported Prosciutto di Parma aged 18 months, Hot Capicola, Sweet Sopressata, Provolone, Dried Oregano, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Vinegar on a 10-inch Roll with Tomato and Shredded Lettuce

The Caruso

$13.99

Fresh Mozzarella with Arugula and Tomato on a Sourdough Focaccia Bread with a layer of Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze

The Gardenia

$13.99

Ovengold Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese on a 10in on a Italian Roll with a layer of spicy Chipotle Mayo

$13.99
Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.99

Choose between our Fresh Baked Breads, Boars Head Meats & Cheeses, and an array of Toppings and Condiments to create your own personalized Sandwich!

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust

$15.45
Build Your Own Deli Salad Sandwich

$8.99

House Made Chicken Salad House Made Egg Salad House Made Tuna Salad

Pop's Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99+

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup down to the Broth!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Agnello's Cafe, located in Manahawkin, is a quick service food establishment and full service coffee bar that takes pride in serving high quality food and beverage options in a welcoming environment. Our team members are passionate about creating a space where community can come together and share their appreciation for good food and good coffee. We take great care in sourcing our coffee products through our full espresso bar, and we're excited to offer this unique experience to the residents of our local community

657 e bay ave, 2, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Directions

