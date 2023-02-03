Agnello's Cafe On Bay Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Agnello's Cafe, located in Manahawkin, is a quick service food establishment and full service coffee bar that takes pride in serving high quality food and beverage options in a welcoming environment. Our team members are passionate about creating a space where community can come together and share their appreciation for good food and good coffee. We take great care in sourcing our coffee products through our full espresso bar, and we're excited to offer this unique experience to the residents of our local community
Location
657 e bay ave, 2, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Gallery
