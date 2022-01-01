Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agnello's On The Cove Harvey Cedars

6332 North Long Beach Boulevard

Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

Popular Items

Build Your Own Sandwich
The Agnello
The Cheech

Overnight Oats

Homemade Overnight Oats

Homemade Overnight Oats

$6.99Out of stock

Oats, Chia Seeds, Oat Milk, Maple Syrup and Vanilla Extract

Prepared Bagel or Roll

Prepared Bagel or Roll

Prepared Bagel or Roll

$1.50

Shaka Shakes

Sun Warrior

Sun Warrior

$8.99

Ginger, Peach, Mango, Pineapple Juice

Cool as a Cucumber

Cool as a Cucumber

$8.99Out of stock

Cucumber, Banana, Spinach , Pineapple Juice

Midnight Blues

Midnight Blues

$8.99Out of stock

Banana, Blueberry, Mango, Oatmilk

Strawberry Pina Colada

$8.99

Strawberry, Banana, Cream of Coconut, Pineapple Juice

Specials

Build Your Own Chicken Salad Sandwich

Build Your Own Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Home Made Chicken Salad on your Choice of Bread

Pops Homemade Chicken Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Signature Sandwiches

The Cheech

The Cheech

$11.99

London Broil Roast Beef topped with fresh Arugula, with a layer of homemade Horseradish Garlic Aioli on top of a toasted Onion Roll.

The Agnello

The Agnello

$13.99

Imported Prosciutto di Parma aged 18 months, Hot Capicola, Sweet Sopressata, Provolone, Dried Oregano and Olive Oil and Vinegar on a 10 in. Seeded Semolina Roll with Tomato and Shredded Lettuce

The Caruso

The Caruso

$13.99

Fresh Mozzarella with Arugula and Tomato on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread with a layer of Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, and a Balsamic Glaze

The Ceci

The Ceci

$13.99Out of stock

A blend of Mashed Chickpeas dressed in Franks Red Hot topped with fresh Cucumbers, Onion, Tomato, Arugula, and a layer of Plant Based Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta!

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.99

Choose between our Fresh Baked Breads, Boars Head Meats & Cheeses, and an array of Toppings and Condiments to create your own personalized Sandwich!

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust

$15.45

Our signature Gluten Free alternative offers a flavorful blend of cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, rice flour, and a mix of spices to create a sandwich unlike no other

Lean Meals

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki over Brown Rice Noodles & Broccoli

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with Brown Rice and Low Fat Cheese

Lean Turkey Cheeseburger

$13.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Buffalo Chicken over Brown Rice, Broccoli, & a side of Low Fat Yogurt Ranch Dressing (GF)

Salads

Raddichiosly Good Garden Salad

$10.99Out of stock
Don't Kale My Vibe Roasted Chickpea Caesar

Don't Kale My Vibe Roasted Chickpea Caesar

$11.99Out of stock

Baby Kale with Crispy Roasted Chickpeas, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan with a Creamy Caesar dressing!

Cobb Your Enthusiasm Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Mesclun Mix, topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, and Grape Tomatoes with a side a Lemon Dijon Chive Dressing!

Thai Will Always Love You...Thai Kale Salad

Thai Will Always Love You...Thai Kale Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chickpea Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Thai Will Always Love You Summer Roll Salad

$11.99

Grain Bowls

Taco Bout a Southwestern Grain Bowl

$13.99

Wild Rice & Quinoa topped with a Black Bean & Corn Pico de Gallo, Grilled Chicken, Baby Kale, & Cheddar Cheese, with a side of Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette

Doesn't Get Feta Than This Greek Grain Bowl

Doesn't Get Feta Than This Greek Grain Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Wild Rice & Quinoa topped with Falafel Balls, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Baby Kale, Feta Cheese, & a Mediterranean Vinaigrette. Feta Served on the side to accommodate a vegan diet!

Taco Bout Chicken Burrito Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Hot Coffee/Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Box of Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

20oz Large Hot Coffee

$3.00

12 oz Small Coffee

$2.00

Reusable Coffee Cup

$1.00

Retail Coffee bags

JBM

$23.00

Costa Rican

$15.00

Decaf Sugarcane

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Pork Roll and Cheese

$6.00

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

The 'G'

$9.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our renovations are done! Come try our new signature sandwich or enjoy our one of our classics

Location

6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

Directions

