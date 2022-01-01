Agnello's On The Cove Harvey Cedars
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our renovations are done! Come try our new signature sandwich or enjoy our one of our classics
Location
6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
Gallery
