Agora - DC

No reviews yet

1527 17th St NW

Washington, MD 20036

Dinner Menu

Cold Mezzes

Htipiti

$9.00

Roasted red pepper, feta, thyme, olive oil

Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

Smoked eggplant, tahini

Hummus

$8.00

Chickpea puree, tahini

Labneh

$8.00

Strained yogurt, garlic confit, Zaatar

Cacik

$9.00

Strained yogurt, cucumber, mint

Taramosalata

$9.00

Cod roe moouse, olive oil, lemon juice

Spread Sampler

$22.00

Sampling of all 6 spreads

Dolamdes

$11.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato , and parsely

Side Salad

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

$10.00

Red lentils, carrots, onions, potatoes, croutons

Gavurdagi Salad

$12.00

Diced ucumber, tomato, peppers, walnuts, pomegranates, olive oil

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Red beets, pear, Arugula, orange reduction, rose water yogurt, olive oil

Cheeses

Saganaki

$15.00

Tableside Flambeed Kasar Cheese

Warm Goat Cheese

$15.00

Oregano crusted goat cheese, maras pepper, olive oil

Flatbreads

Mixed Cheese Pide

$10.00

Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, cherry tomato, dates

Sucuklu Pide

$12.00

Spicy Turkish beef sausage, mozzarella, pesto

Lahmacun

$12.00

Ground lamb and beef, peppers, parsely

Kavurmali Pide

$13.00

Sauteed lamb, garlic, onions, mozzarella

Hot Mezzes

Mixed Mushrooms

$12.00

Sauteed mixed mushrooms, goat cheese and truffle oil sauce

Borek

$12.00

Spinach, dill, feta cheese, tomato marmalade

Ottoman Rice

$11.00

Black currants, apricots, almonds, pine nuts, fried shallots, chicken stock

Falafel

$10.00

Chickpea patties, tahini, toatoes, radishes, parsely, mint

Imam Bayildi

$12.00

Baby eggplant stuffed with onions and tomatoes

Bruksel Lahana

$12.00

Fried Brussel sprouts, lemon yogurt, Urfa peppers, golden raisins

Kibbeh

$12.00

Two Fried bulgur wheat and ground beef dumplings, almonds, pine nuts, yogurt

Sucuk

$16.00

Sauteed spicy Turkish turkey sausage, sun dried tomatoes, butter, pomegranate molasses, pine nuts

Mucver

$12.00

Shredded zucchini pancakes, machego cheese, mint, dill, scallions, Lemon yogurt

Caulilini

$12.00

Baby cauliflower/broccolini hybrid, tahini, pomegranate, olive oil dressing

Keskek

$18.00

Slow cooked beef short ribs, Turkish wheat, brown butter

Seafood

Octopus

$20.00

Grilled Octopus, olive oil, oregano, Maras pepper, sumac molasses

Branzino

$16.00

Grilled Mediterranean sea bass, lemon

Kalamar

$15.00

Garlic marinatdd grilled squid, Maras pepper, orange zest, ginger, arugula

Scallops

$22.00

Sauteed scallops and mushrooms, wild greens, saffron yogurt, salmon caviar

Karides Tava

$14.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, olives, cherry tomatoes, cilantro

Meat & Chicken

Sis Kebap

$20.00

Skewered and grilled NY strip steak, cherry tomato, red onion, peppers, Acuka

Kofte

$15.00

Minced lamb and beef patties, sumac onions, tomatoes, lavash bread, cacik

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Two grilled New Zealand lamb chops, salt and pepper, broccolini

Chicken

$16.00

Half, deboned and grilled chicken, tomato, pepper, toum, lavash bread

Manti

$16.00

Mini beef dumplings with garlic yogurt, toato sauce, and mint

Adana Kebap

$16.00

Minced lamb and NY strip steak, tomato, sumac onions, lavash bread

Ali Nazik Kebap

$20.00

Sauteed cubed beef, smoked eggplant, yogurt, garlic, butter

Side Sauces

Toum

$2.00

Garlic, olive oil, lemon, egg whites, lemon, maras pepper

Tahini

$2.00

Sesame seed puree

Harissa

$2.00

Red Pepper puree, cumin, acuka

Tapenade

$2.00

Crushed olives, shallots, basil, thyme

Side Cacik

$2.00

Desserts

Kunefe

$13.00

Toased shredded phyllo, sweet cheese, simple syrup, crushed pistachio, Turkish rose ice cream

Chocolate Bavaroise

$13.00

605 dark chocolate, cherry saice, hazelnut dacquoise

Kazandibi

$12.00

Milk, mastic tree gum, rice paste, cinnamon

Quince Carpaccio with Lemon Curd

$11.00

Quince, Seven Spices, finger lime

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$10.00

Avocado, banana, dark chocolate, grape molasses

Experiences To Share

Full Rack of Lamb

$100.00

Turkish dry rub spiced New Zealand rack of lamb, Ottoman rice, harissa

Lamb Shoulder

$100.00Out of stock

Three-hour slow roasted New Zealand lamb shoulder, Ottoman rice, Harissa, Toum, Cacik

Whole Fish Bronzino

$100.00

Whole roasted fish, grilled seasonal vegetables

Mixed Grill Seafood

$100.00

Mixed Grill

$100.00

Bread

Sliced Veggies

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1527 17th St NW, Washington, MD 20036

