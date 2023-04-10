Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agora - Tysons

review star

No reviews yet

7911 Westpark Drive

Tysons, VA 22102

Dinner Menu

Spreads

Htipiti

$9.00

Roasted red pepper, feta, thyme, olive oil

Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

Smoked eggplant, tahini

Hummus

$8.00

Chickpea puree, tahini

Labneh

$8.00

Strained yogurt, garlic confit, Zaatar

Cacik

$9.00

Strained yogurt, cucumber, mint

Taramosalata

$9.00

Cod roe moouse, olive oil, lemon juice

Spread Sampler

$22.00

Sampling of all 6 spreads

Tapenade

$2.00

Crushed olives, shallots, basil, thyme

Harissa

$2.00

Red Pepper puree, cumin, acuka

Toum

$2.00

Garlic, olive oil, lemon, egg whites, lemon, maras pepper

Tahini

$2.00

Sesame seed puree

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

$10.00

Red lentils, carrots, onions, potatoes, croutons

Gavurdagi Salad

$12.00

Diced ucumber, tomato, peppers, walnuts, pomegranates, olive oil

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Red beets, pear, Arugula, orange reduction, rose water yogurt, olive oil

Cold Mezzes

Dolmades

$11.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato , and parsely

Mixed Olives

$6.00

Flatbreads

Mixed Cheese

$10.00

Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, cherry tomato, dates

Sucuklu

$12.00

Spicy Turkish beef sausage, mozzarella, pesto

Lahmacun

$12.00

Ground lamb and beef, peppers, parsely

Kavurmali

$13.00

Sauteed lamb, garlic, onions, mozzarella

Hot Mezzes

Mixed Mushrooms

$12.00

Sauteed mixed mushrooms, goat cheese and truffle oil sauce

Borek

$12.00

Spinach, dill, feta cheese, tomato marmalade

Ottoman Rice

$11.00

Black currants, apricots, almonds, pine nuts, fried shallots, chicken stock

Falafel

$10.00

Chickpea patties, tahini, toatoes, radishes, parsely, mint

Imam Bayildi

$12.00

Baby eggplant stuffed with onions and tomatoes

Bruksel Lahana

$12.00

Fried Brussel sprouts, lemon yogurt, Urfa peppers, golden raisins

Kibbeh

$12.00

Two Fried bulgur wheat and ground beef dumplings, almonds, pine nuts, yogurt

Sucuk

$16.00

Sauteed spicy Turkish turkey sausage, sun dried tomatoes, butter, pomegranate molasses, pine nuts

Mucver

$12.00

Shredded zucchini pancakes, machego cheese, mint, dill, scallions, Lemon yogurt

Grilled Caulilini

$12.00

Baby cauliflower/broccolini hybrid, tahini, pomegranate, olive oil dressing

Keskek

$18.00

Slow cooked beef short ribs, Turkish wheat, brown butter

French Fries

$7.00

Seafood

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Grilled Octopus, olive oil, oregano, Maras pepper, sumac molasses

Branzino

$16.00

Grilled Mediterranean sea bass, lemon

Grilled Kalamar

$15.00

Garlic marinatdd grilled squid, Maras pepper, orange zest, ginger, arugula

Scallops

$22.00

Sauteed scallops and mushrooms, wild greens, saffron yogurt, salmon caviar

Karides Tava

$14.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, olives, cherry tomatoes, cilantro

Meat & Chicken

Sis Kebap

$20.00

Skewered and grilled NY strip steak, cherry tomato, red onion, peppers, Acuka

Kofte

$15.00

Minced lamb and beef patties, sumac onions, tomatoes, lavash bread, cacik

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Two grilled New Zealand lamb chops, salt and pepper, broccolini

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Half, deboned and grilled chicken, tomato, pepper, toum, lavash bread

Manti

$16.00

Mini beef dumplings with garlic yogurt, toato sauce, and mint

Adana Kebap

$16.00

Minced lamb and NY strip steak, tomato, sumac onions, lavash bread

Ali Nazik Kebap

$20.00

Sauteed cubed beef, smoked eggplant, yogurt, garlic, butter

Experiences To Share

Full Rack of Lamb

$100.00

Turkish dry rub spiced New Zealand rack of lamb, Ottoman rice, harissa

Lamb Shoulder

$100.00

Three-hour slow roasted New Zealand lamb shoulder, Ottoman rice, Harissa, Toum, Cacik

Desserts

Chocolate Bavaroise

$13.00

605 dark chocolate, cherry saice, hazelnut dacquoise

Kazandibi

$12.00Out of stock

Milk, mastic tree gum, rice paste, cinnamon

Quince Carpaccio with Lemon Curd

$11.00Out of stock

Quince, Seven Spices, finger lime

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$10.00

Avocado, banana, dark chocolate, grape molasses

Turkish Baklava

$10.00

Filo layers, pistachio, honey syrup, vanilla ice cream

N/A Beverages

COLD BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

AQUA PANNA

$6.00

ST. PELLEGRINO

$7.00

ULUDAG CLUB SODA

$5.00

CLUB SODA

$5.00

TONIC

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

COCA COLA

$5.00

DIET COLA

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

GINGER ALE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7911 Westpark Drive, Tysons, VA 22102

Directions

