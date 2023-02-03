Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Agora
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come as you are and enjoy! We are a family-friendly Bakery and Cafe. If you want fresh baked bread, a delicious cup of coffee, or a meal, then stop by Agora and say hello!
Location
15 CHINQUAPIN RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374
Gallery