Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Agora

review star

No reviews yet

15 CHINQUAPIN RD

Pinehurst, NC 28374

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
Turkey & Bacon Club
Latte

Espresso Drinks

All espresso drinks are served with 2 shots of espresso. If you add an extra shot, you will have 4 total.

Cortado

$3.25

A 4 oz drink; 2 oz of espresso with 2 oz of milk

Cappuccino

$3.95

An 8 oz drink; 2 oz of espresso with 6 oz of milk and foam on top.

Flat White

$4.00

A 6 oz drink; 2 oz of espresso with 4 oz of milk

Latte

$4.50

12 oz drink, 2 oz of espresso with 8 oz of milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.95

London Fog Latte

$4.95

Princess Event

$6.00Out of stock

Espresso

$2.95

Americano

$2.95

a 12 oz drink; 2 oz of espresso with 8 oz of hot water

Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

English Breakfast

$3.99

Earl Grey

$3.99

Rooibus Valencia

$3.99

Dark chocolate & orange notes

Tropical Fairy Fruit Tea

$3.99

White Grape White Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.99

Drip and more

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Coldbrew Coffee

$3.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

our house made chair tea concentrate, lightly sweetened with 8 oz of milk.

London Fog

$4.00

a special blend of earl grey tea concentrate with a hint of lavender lightly sweetened with 8 oz of steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.99

Glass of milk

$2.50

Apple Cider

$4.00

Traveler

$30.00

Apple Chai

Blueberry lemonade

$3.99

Water

Sparkling Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Day Menu

Meat, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

$8.99

Croissant Sandwich

$9.50

Bagel Sandwich

$9.50

Biscuit and Jam

$3.99

Classic Liege Waffle

$9.99

Stuffed Liege Waffle

$11.99

Cinnamon Roll Liege Waffle

$10.99

Breakfast Plate

$9.99

Elvis Toast

$8.99

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Smoothie Bowl

$12.99

Yogurt Bowl

$8.99

Side of bacon

$2.99

Side of toast

$2.99

biscuit

$3.99

Side of fruit

$3.99

Side of jam

$1.00

Nutlla French toast

$8.99

Strawberries and cream French toast

$9.99

BLT French toast

$11.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99Out of stock

Quiche

$7.99

1 Egg

$1.50

Lunch

Turkey Avocado & Brie

$14.99

The Italian

$12.99

BLAT

$13.99

Viande Fromage

$14.99

Rosbif et Cornichons

$13.99

Turkey & Bacon Club

$13.99

Reuben

$10.00

House Salad

$10.99

Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Side salad

$3.99

1/2 & 1/2 Combo

$11.99

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Side of fruit

$3.99

Side of chips

$1.99

Grilled cheese and soup combo

$11.99

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Waffle

$4.50

Kids Toast

$4.00

Peanut Butter & Seasonal Jam

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

KIDS Vanilla Steamer

$2.50

KIDS Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Side of fruit

$3.99

Side of chips

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Bakehouse

Sourdough (loaf)

$6.95

Ciabatta (loaf)

$6.95

5 Grain (loaf)

$6.95

Baggette

$5.50

Granola (bag)

$3.50

Cake Slice

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Mini chocolate chip cookie

$1.49

Coffee cake

$11.99

Cupcake

$4.25

Dome

$6.50

.5lb cookie box

$12.50

1lb cookie box

$25.00

Coffee

Chikondi Honduras

$16.00

Chikondi Maluwa

$17.00

Chikondi PNG

$16.00

Chikondi Costa Rica

$16.00

Blackbeard Decaf

$14.00

Local Farms

Blueberry Hill Farms Blackberry

$10.00

Lyons & Wade Family Farm Peach Jam

$8.00

Dees Bees Honey

$15.00

Stickers

Round Agora Sticker

$1.00

Red Wine

Andis Cabernet Franc Sierra

Andis Cabernet Franc Sierra

$50.00

August Briggs Pinot Noir

$52.00
BonAnno Cabernet Sauvignon Napa

BonAnno Cabernet Sauvignon Napa

$45.00
Chapillon Cuvee Paul Calatayud

Chapillon Cuvee Paul Calatayud

$27.00
Chapillon Siendra Calatayud

Chapillon Siendra Calatayud

$28.00

Chapillon Tempranillo

$25.00
Chateau Venus Graves Terroirs

Chateau Venus Graves Terroirs

$41.00

Fritz Pinot Noir

$25.00
Guardian Chalk Line Red Blend

Guardian Chalk Line Red Blend

$50.00

Hugh Hamilton Shiraz

$22.00
Jolete Pinot Noir

Jolete Pinot Noir

$42.00

La Storia Merlot

$40.00

Les Dentelles Cotes du Rhones

$25.00
Mettler Estate Old Vine Zinfandel

Mettler Estate Old Vine Zinfandel

$43.00
Barbera D'Alba Nada

Barbera D'Alba Nada

$44.00

Operations Dragoon Cotes du Rhones

$40.00
Popinjay Cabernet Sauvignon

Popinjay Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00
Serbal Malbec Mendoza

Serbal Malbec Mendoza

$26.00

Sinsky Vyd Pinot Noir Carneros

$52.00
Valpolicella Ripasso Giuliana Rosarti

Valpolicella Ripasso Giuliana Rosarti

$36.00

Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Voulet Piedmont Regal

$25.00
Wallace Shiraz Grenache

Wallace Shiraz Grenache

$46.00

PI 3.14 Red

$31.40

White Wine

Chateau Clamens Rose Fronton

$25.00

Cotes-Du-Rhone

$29.00
Decoded Chardonnay

Decoded Chardonnay

$30.00
Disruption Reisling

Disruption Reisling

$27.00

Ferraton CDR Blanc

$30.00

Gendraud-Patrice Petit Chablis

$38.00
Greetings Pinot Gris

Greetings Pinot Gris

$27.00
Jim Jim Shiraz

Jim Jim Shiraz

$22.00

Kate Arnold Resiling

$25.00

La Domitienne Grenache Gris Rose

$23.00

Le Petit Coquerel

$35.00

Le Petit Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00
MTGA Riesling

MTGA Riesling

$50.00

Nielluccio Rose Corsica

$32.00
Paarl Heights Sauvignon Blanc

Paarl Heights Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Paisley Pinot Grigio

$31.00
PI 3.14 Garnacha Blanca

PI 3.14 Garnacha Blanca

$31.40

White Calatayud CHAP

$35.00

Catherine Galloway

Water color

$22.00

Print

$18.00

event

Beer

$7.00

Cocktail

$12.00

Wine

$9.00

NA Drink

$5.00

Cakes

Peanut Butter Dome

$6.50

Vanilla Pumpkin Mousse Cake

$5.50

Key Lime Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Éclair

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come as you are and enjoy! We are a family-friendly Bakery and Cafe. If you want fresh baked bread, a delicious cup of coffee, or a meal, then stop by Agora and say hello!

Website

Location

15 CHINQUAPIN RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Directions

Gallery
Agora image
Agora image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rhizome Houseplants - 122 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
7500 US 15 US 501 West End, NC 27376
View restaurantnext
Roasted and Toasted - 100 - Moore County #1
orange starNo Reviews
140 Arbutus Rd Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Fresh Choice Cafe'
orange starNo Reviews
805 Wicker Street Sanford, NC 27330
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Pinehurst
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston