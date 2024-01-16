This restaurant does not have any images
Agourmet Fine Sandwiches Surprise
13833 West Bell Rd
Suite 102
Surprise, AZ 85374
Sandwiches
- 1. Prosciutto
Aged Italian Prosciutto, Truffle Pecorino Spread, Burrata (creamy mozzarella), Basil Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. - Served on Focaccia Bread - Contains Nuts$16.95
- 2. Pistachio Mortadella
Pistachio Mortadella, Cream of Pistachio, Burrata (creamy mozzarella), Olive Salad Tapenade, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. - Served on Focaccia Bread - Contains nuts$14.95
- 3. Parma Cotto Ham
Parma Cotto Ham, Truffle Pecorino Spread, Basil Pesto, Aged Provolone Cheese, Fire Roasted Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. - Served on Focaccia Bread - Contains nuts$15.95
- 4. Roasted Turkey Breast
Roasted Turkey Breast, Truffle Pecorino Spread, Basil Pesto, Aged Provolone Cheese, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. - Served on Focaccia Bread - Contains Nuts$14.95
- 5. Italian Pistachio Salami
Uncured Italian Salami Marbled With Pistachio, Cream of Pistachio, Burrata(Creamy Mozzarella), Olive Salad Tapenade, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Olive Oil. - Served on Focaccia Bread - Contains Nuts$15.95
- 6. Toscano Dry Salami
Toscano Dry Salami, Truffle Pecorino Spread, Aged Provolone Cheese, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Served on Focaccia Bread$15.95
- 7. Spicy Capicola Salami
Spicy Capicola Salami (Cured Pork Shoulder), Truffle Pecorino Spread, Hot Italian Chili Peppers, Burrata (Creamy Mozzarella), Fire Roasted Artichokes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Served on Focaccia bread$16.95
- 8. Vegetarian
Truffle Pecorino Spread, Burrata(Creamy Mozzarella), Olive Salad Tapenade, Grilled Artichokes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Served on Focaccia Bread$13.95
- 9. Wagyu Beef Pastrami
Wagyu Beef Pastrami, Truffle Pecorino Spread, Aged Provolone, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers$16.95
- 10. Italian Fennel Salami
Italian Fennel Salami, Truffle Pecorino Spread, Basil Pesto, Aged Provolone, Grilled Artichokes$14.95
Drinks
- Coke$1.59
- Sprite$1.59
- Diet Coke$1.59
- Snapple Peach Ice Tea$1.99
- Snapple Raspberry Ice Tea$1.99
- Snapple Lemon Ice Tea$1.99
- San Pellegrino Limonata Zero$2.29
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange$2.29
- Fiji Water$1.99
- Aquafina Water$0.99
- San Pellegrino Limonata
Enjoy every sparkling moment with Sanpellegrino Limonata Sparkling Drink. Sanpellegrino Limonata is a lemon flavored sparkling beverage made with Italian lemons containing real lemon juice (16% juice from concentrate), sugar, and other natural ﬂavors to add a refreshing alternative to traditional seltzer water, flavored sparkling water or carbonated soft drinks.$2.29
Cookies
- My Big Fat Cookies & Cream
Our Cookies and Cream cookie is mixed with chocolate chips, Belgium white chips and Oreo's.$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- My Big Fat Cookie Butter
Our premium cinnamon Biscoff cookie base is stuffed with cookie butter filling, mixed with Biscoff cookies and topped with a Biscoff biscuit. It will surely be one of your new favorites.$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- My Big Fat Triple Chocolate Cookie
This Triple Chocolate is too good not to share. It may just be a new favorite! It's not too much chocolate even though there are three different types of chocolate in each dough ball. It's a natural flavor that you'll be so impressed with that your palate will thank you for introducing it to real flavor, not artificial junk. SO EXCITED for you to try this one!$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- My Big Fat S'mores Cookie
Who's ready to light that fire and bring back your childhood memories. Our graham cracker base is mixed with chocolate chips, stuffed with a large marshmallow and has a graham cracker bottom.$4.95OUT OF STOCK
Chips
- Torres Hot Paprika
Handmade with potatoes grown by local farmers, these crisp Torres chips are seasoned with hot and spicy smoked paprika from the La Vera region of Spain.$3.79
- Torres Potatoe Truffle
Handmade with potatoes grown by local farmers, these crisp Torres chips are infused with the intense taste and sweet aroma of Spanish black summer truffles.$3.79
- Torres EVOO Potatoe
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL premium potato chips are fried with unadulterated, all-natural olive juice. A balanced blend of three different varieties of olives with very low acidic levels and picked at just the right moment of ripeness and harvested by hand from the olive groves on the mountain range in Cordoba.$3.79
- Torres Mediterranean Herbs
Torres' all-natural Spanish potato chips made using Mediterranean herbs and sunflower oil for a unique aromatic flavor.$3.79
- Torres Iberian Ham
Handmade with potatoes grown by local Spanish farmers, these crisp Torres chips are seasoned with the world-famous flavor of salt-cured Iberian ham.$3.79
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
We make food from the heart. In our sandwich shop, we serve generous sandwiches crafted with a meticulous blend of high-quality ingredients, ensuring every bite is a flavorful experience that leaves you feeling satisfied.
13833 West Bell Rd, Suite 102, Surprise, AZ 85374