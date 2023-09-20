Popular Items

Antioxy Smoothie

$8.50

organic blueberry, raspberry, & strawberry, dates, coconut milk

Broccolini

$6.50

broccolini topped with chili flakes, garlic, and sesame oil

Arugula & Bacon Sandwich

$10.35

over-easy organic egg, nitrite-free bacon, organic arugula, pepper jack cheese served on sourdough toast


Bowls & Plates

Agra Bowl

$15.25

sautéed all-natural chicken, roasted zucchini & squash, thyme asparagus on unfried brown rice, topped with kale pesto & lime crème fraîche (kale pesto contains walnuts)

Ala Mexicana Bowl

$13.85

sautéed all-natural chicken, black beans, sliced avocado, cilantro, radish, pico de gallo on tri-colored quinoa, topped with salsa verde

Asian Plate

$17.85

seared salmon, broccolini, ginger miso sauce, unfriend brown rice, topped with red chili flakes

Athena Plate

$15.95

sautéed shrimp, cauliflower couscous, hummus & pita, organic cucumber, organic tomato, feta cheese, tzatziki

Build-Your-Own Agra Plate

Impossible Burger

$16.15

Impossible Burger, topped with sautéed onion, organic tomato, & spring mix on an artisan bun – served with a choice of chips or side salad

Paleo Burger Bowl

$16.15

truffled mushrooms, sautéed organic bell peppers and onion, sliced avocado, topped with a beef burger & chimichurri sauce

Paleo Plate

$13.85

sautéed all-natural chicken, pineapple mango salsa, roasted zucchini & squash, cauliflower couscous

Pesto Pasta with Chicken

$13.10

sautéed all-natural chicken, rotini pasta, kale pesto, topped with shaved parmesan cheese (kale pesto contains walnuts)

Skinny Buddha

$15.25

organic raw kale salad, sliced avocado, truffled mushrooms, pickled daikon & carrots, edamame, tri-colored quinoa, sunflower seeds, ginger miso sauce

Steak & Potatoes Plate

$17.35

sautéed steak, agra hash, roasted zucchini & squash, topped with romesco sauce

Stir-Fry Bowl

$13.10

sautéed all-natural chicken, thai sauce, green onion, sautéed organic bell peppers & onion on cilantro brown rice

Sushi Bowl

$17.85

chilled sesame crusted tuna*, organic raw kale salad, sliced avocado, wasabi aioli on cilantro brown rice

Tacos

$13.55

sautéed all-natural chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, topped with chimichurri sauce & lime crème fraîche on corn tortillas, served with cilantro brown rice

Thai Plate

$14.15

sautéed all-natural chicken, broccolini, chili flakes, thai sauce, cilantro brown rice

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$13.85

vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, topped with salsa verde on corn tortillas – served with cilantro brown rice

Salads

Agra Harvest Salad

$13.65

organic romaine, kale & napa cabbage, tri-colored quinoa, golden beets, roasted squash, roasted cauliflower, organic apple, smoked gouda cheese, red beets, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, candied walnuts, topped with agra vinaigrette

Arugula Detox Salad

$12.85

organic arugula, radish, organic apple, red beets, sliced avocado, sunflower seeds, topped with agra vinaigrette

Asian Salad

$11.35

organic romaine, napa & arugula, edamame, cilantro, organic carrots, green onion, crispy wonton strips, cashews, sesame seeds, topped with ginger miso dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.55

organic romaine & baby spinach, sautéed all-natural chicken, buffalo sauce, radish, organic tomato, organic celery, organic carrots, blue cheese, topped with herb ranch dressing

Build-Your-Own Salad

$10.95

Select TWO Greens, FOUR Toppings, ONE Crunchy, and ONE Dressing for your Build-Your-Own Salad **Option to select additional ingredients and proteins (upcharge) for your Build-Your-Own Salad as well**

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.55

organic romaine & mixed greens, roasted all-natural chicken, basil, sliced avocado, organic tomato, nitrite-free bacon, organic egg, blue cheese, almonds, topped with herb ranch dressing

Deconstructed Sushi

$17.85

chilled sesame crusted tuna*, organic carrots, organic cucumber, daikon, edamame, wasabi peas, sesame seeds, tamari kale strips, topped with ginger miso dressing & wasabi lime aioli

Ensalada Mexicana Salad

$11.65

organic romaine, black beans, corn, sliced avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, topped with lime crème fraîche & agra vinaigrette

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.85

organic romaine & kale, sautéed all-natural chicken, organic tomato, sunflower seeds, nitrite-free bacon, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with caesar dressing

Spinach Strawberry Salad with Chicken

$14.85

organic spinach, sautéed all-natural chicken, organic strawberries, goat cheese, nitrite-free bacon, candied walnuts, tossed with agra vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$17.55

organic romaine & kale, sautéed steak, basil, red onion, organic tomato, roasted potatoes, organic celery, blue cheese, crispy wonton strips, topped with herb ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Banh Mi Sandwich

$13.15

roasted all-natural chicken, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, organic cucumber, topped with sriracha aioli and ginger miso sauce, on a demi baguette

Basil Turkey BLT Sandwich

$14.35

roasted turkey, nitrite-free bacon, roasted garlic aioli, organic butter lettuce, basil, organic tomato, on sourdough bread

Chicken Harissa Sandwich

$13.15

roasted all-natural chicken, organic arugula, red onion, sliced avocado, roasted garlic aioli, topped with harissa sauce on sourdough bread

Chicken Pepper Jack Sandwich

$13.45

roasted all-natural chicken, pepper jack cheese, organic tomato, organic mixed greens, roasted garlic aioli, topped with kale pesto on a demi baguette (kale pesto contains walnuts)

Raw Vegetable Sandwich

$11.15

radish, hummus, organic cucumber, organic tomato, organic spinach, red onion, organic carrots, sliced avocado, on sourdough bread

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$11.45

roasted zucchini & squash, hummus, organic bell peppers, onion, organic spinach, feta cheese, on a demi baguette

Seared Tuna Melt

$17.85

chilled sesame crusted tuna*, white cheddar cheese, organic arugula, sliced avocado, roasted garlic aioli, topped with agra vinaigrette on sourdough bread

Steak & Peppers Sandwich

$17.15

sautéed steak, organic bell peppers, & onion, pepper jack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, topped with chimichurri sauce on a demi baguette

Flatbreads

Chicken Apple Flatbread

$15.85

roasted all-natural chicken, organic apple, mozzarella cheese, organic arugula, topped with agra vinaigrette

Fiesta Flatbread

$13.65

mozzarella cheese, corn, cilantro, topped with chimichurri sauce & lime crème fraîche

Kale Pesto Margherita Flatbread

$13.85

kale pesto, mozzarella cheese, topped with organic tomato (kale pesto contains walnuts)

Hot Sides

Agra Hash

$5.00

roasted potatoes, organic bell peppers and onion, garlic, thyme asparagus

Broccolini

$6.50

broccolini topped with chili flakes, garlic, and sesame oil

Cilantro Brown Rice

$3.50

Harissa Yams

$5.00

roasted yams topped with a harissa glaze

Stir-Fry Vegetables

$4.50

sautéed organic bell peppers & onion, cumin, garlic, cilantro

Thyme Asparagus

$6.00

sautéed asparagus, garlic, thyme

Truffled Mushrooms

$7.00

mushrooms, garlic, thyme, truffle oil, parsley

Unfried Brown Rice

$4.00

onion, garlic, organic bell peppers and carrots, truffled mushrooms, broccolini, ginger

Zucchini & Squash

$5.00

sautéed organic zucchini & squash, black pepper

Cold Sides

Cauliflower Couscous

$4.50

cauliflower, parsley, basil, mint, green onion

Chips

$1.50

Cold Pesto Pasta

$4.50

Fruit

$4.50

seasonal fruit

Hummus & Pita

$5.00

pita slices served with hummus & sliced organic cucumber

Raw Kale Salad

$4.00

organic marinated kale (lime, oil, tamari), sesame seeds

Roasted Applesauce

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Desserts

Agra Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Breakfast

2 Eggs, Bacon & Toast

$10.35

two organic eggs any style served with nitrite-free bacon and choice of toast

El Granjero Bowl – Half Bowl

$8.95

organic eggs, chorizo, organic bell peppers, black beans, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo

The American Bowl – Half Bowl

$8.95

organic eggs, nitrite-free bacon, organic spinach, truffled mushrooms, onion, white cheddar cheese, topped with parsley

The Mediterranean Bowl – Half Bowl

$8.95

organic eggs, asparagus, olives, organic tomato, organic bell peppers, organic arugula, feta cheese

Wilted Greens Bowl – Half Bowl

$8.95

organic eggs, organic kale & spinach sautéed, topped with almonds, lemon zest, and chili flakes

El Granjero Bowl – Full Bowl

$13.45

organic eggs, chorizo, organic bell peppers, black beans, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo

The American Bowl – Full Bowl

$13.45

organic eggs, nitrite-free bacon, organic spinach, truffled mushrooms, onion, white cheddar cheese, topped with parsley

The Mediterranean Bowl – Full Bowl

$13.45

organic eggs, asparagus, olives, organic tomato, organic bell peppers, organic arugula, feta cheese

Wilted Greens Bowl – Full Bowl

$13.45

organic eggs, organic kale & spinach sautéed, topped with almonds, lemon zest, and chili flakes

Chorizo Burrito

$6.00

organic egg, chorizo, white cheddar cheese, salsa verde, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Spinach & Feta Burrito

$5.00

organic egg, organic spinach, feta cheese, red onion, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Gouda Hash Burrito

$5.50

organic egg, smoked gouda cheese, agra hash, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Vegan Chorizo Burrito

$6.50

organic egg, vegan chorizo, white cheddar cheese, salsa verde, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Arugula & Bacon Sandwich

$10.35

over-easy organic egg, nitrite-free bacon, organic arugula, pepper jack cheese served on sourdough toast

Avocado Toast

$4.25

mashed avocado, nitrite-free bacon, organic tomato, roasted garlic aioli

Bacon

$3.00

two slices of nitrite-free bacon

Egg

$2.00

Griddle Cakes

$10.50

three banana griddle cakes served with seasonal jam or maple syrup

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid's Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid's Cheesy Scramble

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Bites

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Coffee & Tea

Americano

Bulletproof Coffee

Chai Latte

Cold Pressed Coffee

Flavored Latte

vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, seasonal

Green Sweet Tea Matcha Latte

Hot Chocolate

Iced Tea

Latte

London Fog

Organic Fair-Trade Brewed Coffee (Drip Coffee)

Organic Tea

Smoothies

Antioxy Smoothie

$8.50

organic blueberry, raspberry, & strawberry, dates, coconut milk

Greenie Smoothie

$8.50

organic spinach, ginger, coconut water, organic celery, organic apple, parsley

Nutty Espresso Smoothie

$8.50

cashews, banana, espresso, dates, cinnamon, almond milk

Peach Mango Smoothie

$8.50

organic peach, mango, dates, almond milk, coconut water

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.50

organic strawberry, banana, dates, almond milk

Tropicali Smoothie

$8.50

banana, pineapple, mango, lime, salt, coconut milk

Beverages

Apple Juice Box

$1.25

Chocolate Milk Box

$2.00

Forage Kombucha - Can

$4.50

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$1.25

Skim Milk Box

$2.00

Sparkling Water - Bottle

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Can

$2.25

Spring Water - Bottle

$3.00