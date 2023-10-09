- Home
- Minneapolis
- Agra Culture Uptown
Agra Culture Uptown
No reviews yet
2939 Girard Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Bowls & Plates
Agra Bowl
sautéed all-natural chicken, roasted zucchini & squash, thyme asparagus on unfried brown rice, topped with kale pesto & lime crème fraîche (kale pesto contains walnuts)
Ala Mexicana Bowl
sautéed all-natural chicken, black beans, sliced avocado, cilantro, radish, pico de gallo on tri-colored quinoa, topped with salsa verde
Asian Plate
seared salmon, broccolini, ginger miso sauce, unfriend brown rice, topped with red chili flakes
Athena Plate
sautéed shrimp, cauliflower couscous, hummus & pita, organic cucumber, organic tomato, feta cheese, tzatziki
Build-Your-Own Agra Plate
Impossible Burger
Impossible Burger, topped with sautéed onion, organic tomato, & spring mix on an artisan bun – served with a choice of chips or side salad
Paleo Burger Bowl
truffled mushrooms, sautéed organic bell peppers and onion, sliced avocado, topped with a beef burger & chimichurri sauce
Paleo Plate
sautéed all-natural chicken, pineapple mango salsa, roasted zucchini & squash, cauliflower couscous
Pesto Pasta with Chicken
sautéed all-natural chicken, rotini pasta, kale pesto, topped with shaved parmesan cheese (kale pesto contains walnuts)
Skinny Buddha
organic raw kale salad, sliced avocado, truffled mushrooms, pickled daikon & carrots, edamame, tri-colored quinoa, sunflower seeds, ginger miso sauce
Steak & Potatoes Plate
sautéed steak, agra hash, roasted zucchini & squash, topped with romesco sauce
Stir-Fry Bowl
sautéed all-natural chicken, thai sauce, green onion, sautéed organic bell peppers & onion on cilantro brown rice
Sushi Bowl
chilled sesame crusted tuna*, organic raw kale salad, sliced avocado, wasabi aioli on cilantro brown rice
Tacos
sautéed all-natural chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, topped with chimichurri sauce & lime crème fraîche on corn tortillas, served with cilantro brown rice
Thai Plate
sautéed all-natural chicken, broccolini, chili flakes, thai sauce, cilantro brown rice
Vegan Chorizo Tacos
vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, topped with salsa verde on corn tortillas – served with cilantro brown rice
Salads
Agra Harvest Salad
organic romaine, kale & napa cabbage, tri-colored quinoa, golden beets, roasted squash, roasted cauliflower, organic apple, smoked gouda cheese, red beets, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, candied walnuts, topped with agra vinaigrette
Arugula Detox Salad
organic arugula, radish, organic apple, red beets, sliced avocado, sunflower seeds, topped with agra vinaigrette
Asian Salad
organic romaine, napa & arugula, edamame, cilantro, organic carrots, green onion, crispy wonton strips, cashews, sesame seeds, topped with ginger miso dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
organic romaine & baby spinach, sautéed all-natural chicken, buffalo sauce, radish, organic tomato, organic celery, organic carrots, blue cheese, topped with herb ranch dressing
Build-Your-Own Salad
Select TWO Greens, FOUR Toppings, ONE Crunchy, and ONE Dressing for your Build-Your-Own Salad **Option to select additional ingredients and proteins (upcharge) for your Build-Your-Own Salad as well**
Chicken Cobb Salad
organic romaine & mixed greens, roasted all-natural chicken, basil, sliced avocado, organic tomato, nitrite-free bacon, organic egg, blue cheese, almonds, topped with herb ranch dressing
Deconstructed Sushi
chilled sesame crusted tuna*, organic carrots, organic cucumber, daikon, edamame, wasabi peas, sesame seeds, tamari kale strips, topped with ginger miso dressing & wasabi lime aioli
Ensalada Mexicana Salad
organic romaine, black beans, corn, sliced avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, topped with lime crème fraîche & agra vinaigrette
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
organic romaine & kale, sautéed all-natural chicken, organic tomato, sunflower seeds, nitrite-free bacon, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with caesar dressing
Spinach Strawberry Salad with Chicken
organic spinach, sautéed all-natural chicken, organic strawberries, goat cheese, nitrite-free bacon, candied walnuts, tossed with agra vinaigrette
Steak Salad
organic romaine & kale, sautéed steak, basil, red onion, organic tomato, roasted potatoes, organic celery, blue cheese, crispy wonton strips, topped with herb ranch dressing
Sandwiches
Banh Mi Sandwich
roasted all-natural chicken, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, organic cucumber, topped with sriracha aioli and ginger miso sauce, on a demi baguette
Basil Turkey BLT Sandwich
roasted turkey, nitrite-free bacon, roasted garlic aioli, organic butter lettuce, basil, organic tomato, on sourdough bread
Chicken Harissa Sandwich
roasted all-natural chicken, organic arugula, red onion, sliced avocado, roasted garlic aioli, topped with harissa sauce on sourdough bread
Chicken Pepper Jack Sandwich
roasted all-natural chicken, pepper jack cheese, organic tomato, organic mixed greens, roasted garlic aioli, topped with kale pesto on a demi baguette (kale pesto contains walnuts)
Raw Vegetable Sandwich
radish, hummus, organic cucumber, organic tomato, organic spinach, red onion, organic carrots, sliced avocado, on sourdough bread
Roasted Vegetable Sandwich
roasted zucchini & squash, hummus, organic bell peppers, onion, organic spinach, feta cheese, on a demi baguette
Seared Tuna Melt
chilled sesame crusted tuna*, white cheddar cheese, organic arugula, sliced avocado, roasted garlic aioli, topped with agra vinaigrette on sourdough bread
Steak & Peppers Sandwich
sautéed steak, organic bell peppers, & onion, pepper jack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, topped with chimichurri sauce on a demi baguette
Flatbreads
Chicken Apple Flatbread
roasted all-natural chicken, organic apple, mozzarella cheese, organic arugula, topped with agra vinaigrette
Fiesta Flatbread
mozzarella cheese, corn, cilantro, topped with chimichurri sauce & lime crème fraîche
Kale Pesto Margherita Flatbread
kale pesto, mozzarella cheese, topped with organic tomato (kale pesto contains walnuts)
Hot Sides
Agra Hash
roasted potatoes, organic bell peppers and onion, garlic, thyme asparagus
Broccolini
broccolini topped with chili flakes, garlic, and sesame oil
Cilantro Brown Rice
Harissa Yams
roasted yams topped with a harissa glaze
Stir-Fry Vegetables
sautéed organic bell peppers & onion, cumin, garlic, cilantro
Thyme Asparagus
sautéed asparagus, garlic, thyme
Truffled Mushrooms
mushrooms, garlic, thyme, truffle oil, parsley
Unfried Brown Rice
onion, garlic, organic bell peppers and carrots, truffled mushrooms, broccolini, ginger
Zucchini & Squash
sautéed organic zucchini & squash, black pepper
Cold Sides
Cauliflower Couscous
cauliflower, parsley, basil, mint, green onion
Chips
Cold Pesto Pasta
Fruit
seasonal fruit
Hummus & Pita
pita slices served with hummus & sliced organic cucumber
Raw Kale Salad
organic marinated kale (lime, oil, tamari), sesame seeds
Roasted Applesauce
Side Salad
Breakfast
2 Eggs, Bacon & Toast
two organic eggs any style served with nitrite-free bacon and choice of toast
El Granjero Bowl – Half Bowl
organic eggs, chorizo, organic bell peppers, black beans, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo
The American Bowl – Half Bowl
organic eggs, nitrite-free bacon, organic spinach, truffled mushrooms, onion, white cheddar cheese, topped with parsley
The Mediterranean Bowl – Half Bowl
organic eggs, asparagus, olives, organic tomato, organic bell peppers, organic arugula, feta cheese
Wilted Greens Bowl – Half Bowl
organic eggs, organic kale & spinach sautéed, topped with almonds, lemon zest, and chili flakes
El Granjero Bowl – Full Bowl
organic eggs, chorizo, organic bell peppers, black beans, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo
The American Bowl – Full Bowl
organic eggs, nitrite-free bacon, organic spinach, truffled mushrooms, onion, white cheddar cheese, topped with parsley
The Mediterranean Bowl – Full Bowl
organic eggs, asparagus, olives, organic tomato, organic bell peppers, organic arugula, feta cheese
Wilted Greens Bowl – Full Bowl
organic eggs, organic kale & spinach sautéed, topped with almonds, lemon zest, and chili flakes
Chorizo Burrito
organic egg, chorizo, white cheddar cheese, salsa verde, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Spinach & Feta Burrito
organic egg, organic spinach, feta cheese, red onion, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Gouda Hash Burrito
organic egg, smoked gouda cheese, agra hash, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Vegan Chorizo Burrito
organic egg, vegan chorizo, white cheddar cheese, salsa verde, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Arugula & Bacon Sandwich
over-easy organic egg, nitrite-free bacon, organic arugula, pepper jack cheese served on sourdough toast
Avocado Toast
mashed avocado, nitrite-free bacon, organic tomato, roasted garlic aioli
Bacon
two slices of nitrite-free bacon
Egg
Griddle Cakes
three banana griddle cakes served with seasonal jam or maple syrup
Kid's Menu
Coffee & Tea
Smoothies
Antioxy Smoothie
organic blueberry, raspberry, & strawberry, dates, coconut milk
Greenie Smoothie
organic spinach, ginger, coconut water, organic celery, organic apple, parsley
Nutty Espresso Smoothie
cashews, banana, espresso, dates, cinnamon, almond milk
Peach Mango Smoothie
organic peach, mango, dates, almond milk, coconut water
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
organic strawberry, banana, dates, almond milk
Tropicali Smoothie
banana, pineapple, mango, lime, salt, coconut milk
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2939 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55408