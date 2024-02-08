- Home
El Aguascalientes - Wadsworth
No reviews yet
4105 Wadsworth Boulevard
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Gourmet Fiesta
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Loco$37.50
Two pork chops, smothered pork carnitas, radish, chorizo, polish sausage, hot sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Molcajete Aguas$37.50
Steak, chicken, shrimp, cactus leaves, radish, chorizo, polish sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, hot sauce, and cheese
- Molcajete Especial$31.50
Grilled chicken, steak, cactus leaves, chorizo, polish sausage, radish, hot sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Molcajete Fiesta$49.00
New grilled chicken, steak, wrapped shrimp, shrimp, cactus leaves, chorizo, polish sausage, hot sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
Chicken
- Pollo Al Chipotle$20.25
Chicken breast cooked with our authentic chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Pollo Ranchero$20.25
Chicken breast cooked with our authentic ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese served with lettuce, and tomatoes
- Chicken Mole$20.25
Pieces of chicken with our special mole sauce
- Pollo Asado$20.25
Grilled chicken breast
- Chori-Pollo$28.00
Strips of chicken breast, cooked with bell pepper, onions, spinach, and chorizo. Smothered with green chili and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
- Pollo a La Diabla$20.25
Chunks of chicken smothered with our diabla sauce
- Pollo Con Nopalitos$20.25
Delicious chicken breast cooked with green tomatillo sauce with cactus leaves
- Pollo Al Mango$22.25
Delicious chicken cooked with our special recipe with fresh mango. Served with guacamole, cucumbers, and pico de gallo
Pork
- Chuleta De Puerco$19.25
Two pork chops, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled jalapeño pepper
- Carnitas Plate$20.50
Tender chunks of pork smothered with green chili served with guacamole, fried onions, and pico de gallo
- Carne Adobada Plate$21.75
Marinated pork, smothered with green chili
- Carnitas San Pancho Style$20.50
Tender chunks of pork. Served with tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a side of green tomatillo sauce
- Red Chile Asado Special$10.50
Tender pork cooked in red chill sauce
Fiesta Enchiladas
- Espinacas Enchiladas Fiesta$17.75
(4) enchiladas filled with fresh spinach sauteed with pico de gallo. Served with lettuce & tomato
- Enchiladas Cabronas Fiesta$17.75
(4) enchiladas filled with shredded beef sautéed with pico de gallo, smothered with chipotle sauce an cheese. Served with lettuce & tomatoes
- Enchiladas Verdes Fiesta$17.75
(4) enchiladas filled with chicken sautéed with pico de gallo. Served with lettuce & tomatoes
- Chorizo Enchiladas Fiesta$17.75
(4) enchiladas filled with homemade chorizo. Served with lettuce & tomato
- Carnitas Enchiladas Fiesta$17.75
(4) enchiladas filled with our unique flavored carnitas. Served with lettuce & tomatoes
- Hidrocalidas Enchiladas Fiesta$17.75
(4) enchiladas filled with a mix of chopped onions and fresh cheese. Topped with home style potatoes cooked with Chorizo and onions. Served with lettuce and tomatoes. (No rice and beans)
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Montadas$17.75
3 enchiladas with onions, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, & two eggs on top and served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas$17.75
3 enchiladas with onions, and your choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef, served with lettuce and tomatoes, and served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Danny$17.75
(4) enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one shredded beef enchiladas, smothered with hot green chili. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, and served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Suizas$17.75
(3) chicken enchiladas with green chili, and served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas a La Diabla$17.75
(3) chicken enchiladas with our special hot sauce, and served with rice and beans
- Mole Enchiladas$17.75
Chicken enchiladas with mole sauce, and served with rice and beans
- Chorizo Enchiladas*$17.75
(3) enchiladas filled with homemade chariza. Served with lettuce tomato rice & beans
- Carnitas Enchiladas*$17.75
(3) enchiladas filled with our unique flavored carnitas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and beans