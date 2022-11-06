Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Agua 301 Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

301 Water St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa
Taco Platter (3 tacos,rice & beans)
Guacamole Traditional

Family Meal Deals

Taco Family Meal

$39.00

Build your own Tacos Choice of 3 fillers Comes with 10 corn tortillas (may request flour), toppings: cotija cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, black beans, Mexican white rice, chips & salsa, with purchase also have option to add discounted Quarts of Classic Margarita, Red Sangria and 6 packs of Corona (must be 21 with valid id)

Family Fajita Meal

$49.00

Fajita Combo Steak, Chicken and Shrimp, medley of peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fundido, 10 flour tortillas (may request corn), black beans, Mexican white rice, chips and salsa. With purchase option for discounted Quarts of Classic Margarita, Red Sangria or 6 pack of Corona btls

Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzer

12 oz can from makers of DC Brau

XX Lager Btl

$2.75

12 oz bottle,

XX Amber Btl

$2.75

Tecate Can

$2.75

12 oz can

Corona Btl

$2.75

12 oz bottle

Heineken Bottle

$2.75

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA can

$2.75

12 oz can

Founders All Day IPA Can

$2.75

12 oz can

Strongbow Hard Cider Btl

$2.75

12 oz btl

White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry

$2.75

White Claw Hard Seltzer Raspberry

$2.75

White Claw Hard Seltzer Natural Lime

$2.75

White Claw Hard Seltzer Ruby Grapefruit

$2.75

Full Transparency Orange Crush Hard Seltzer

$2.75

Cocktails

House made Red Sangria with apples and sliced oranges

Classic Margarita Pint (2 drinks) Just add ice

$12.00

Classic Margarita Quart ( 4 Drinks) Just add ice

$24.00
Red Sangria Pint (2 drinks) Just add ice

Red Sangria Pint (2 drinks) Just add ice

$12.00

House made Red Sangria with apples and sliced oranges

Red Sangria Quart (4 drinks) Just add ice

Red Sangria Quart (4 drinks) Just add ice

$24.00

House made Red Sangria with apples and sliced oranges

Agua Margarita Cadillac Pint (2 drinks) Just add ice

$24.00

Maestro Dobel, Patron Citronage, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, agave nectar

Agua Margarita Cadillac Quart (4 drinks) Just add ice

$48.00

Maestro Dobel, Patron Citronage, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, agave nectar

Watermelon Margarita Pint (2 drinks) Just add ice

$20.00

Sauza Hornitos Reposado, fresh lime juice, fresh watermelon juice, agave

Watermelon Margarita Quart (4 drinks) Just add ice

$40.00

Sauza Hornitos Reposado, fresh lime juice, fresh watermelon juice, agave

Jalapeno Margarita Pint (2 drinks) Just add ice

$20.00

Tanteo Jalapeno infused Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, fresh jalapeno, agave

Jalapeno Margarita Quart (4 drinks) Just add ice

$40.00

Tanteo Jalapeno infused Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, fresh jalapeno, agave

Blood Orange Margarita Pint (2 drinks) Just add ice

$20.00

Milagro Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Puree, lime juice, agave

Blood Orange Margarita Quart (4 drinks) Just add ice

$40.00

Milagro Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Puree, lime juice, agave

Frozen Lime Margarita Pint

$10.00

Cimarron Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave, frozen

Frozen Lime Margarita Quart

$20.00

Cimarron Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave, frozen

Frozen Strawberry Margarita Pint

$10.00

Tres Agave Blanco, Strawberry puree, Fresh lime juice, agave, frozen

Frozen Strawberry Margarita Quart

$20.00

Tres Agave Blanco, Strawberry puree, Fresh lime juice, agave, frozen

Frozen Mango Margarita Pint

$10.00

Tres Agave Blanco, Mango puree, Fresh lime juice, agave, frozen

Frozen Mango Margarita Quart

$20.00

Tres Agave Blanco, Mango puree, Fresh lime juice, agave, frozen

Frozen Peach Sangria Pint

$10.00

White Wine, Peach schnapps, vodka, peach puree

Frozen Peach Sangria Quart

$20.00

White Wine, Peach schnapps, vodka, peach puree

Guacamoles & Ceviches

Guacamole Traditional

Guacamole Traditional

$10.00

avocado, lime, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, onion

Guacamole de Jaiba

$13.00

fresh guacamole with jumbo lump crab fresh salad with sweet corn

Ceviche Pescado

$12.00

mahi mahi, lime juice, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, tomato, jalapeno

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, chile rajas, guajillo tomato broth

Sopa de Mariscos

Sopa de Mariscos

$14.00

seafood tomato broth with mussels, clams, shrimp, shredded crab meat and white fish

Empanadas

Empanada de Calabaza

$8.00

roasted mixed squashes, bell peppers, garnished with pico de gallo

Empanada de Jaiba

$12.00Out of stock

jumbo lump crab and sweet corn medley

Empanada de Pollo

Empanada de Pollo

$8.00Out of stock

chicken tinga, peppers, onions, garlic, garnished with pico de gallo

Empanada de Carne

$8.00

braised beef top sirloin mixed with Chihuahua cheese and bell peppers

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

$10.00

melted Chihuahua cheese, guajillo chili bitters, caramelized onions Cilantro sauce

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

$13.00

melted Chihuahua cheese, guajillo chili bitters, caramelized onions Cilantro sauce, chorizo

Agua Queso Dip

$8.00

melted cheese, jalapeño, onion, tomato

Agua Queso Dip with ground beef

$10.00

melted cheese, jalapeño, onion, tomato, ground beef

Crispy Fried Oysters

$7.00

aji verde, pickled shallots

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese

Beef Flautas

$9.00

lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese

Black Bean Cheese Dip

$10.00

black beans, Chihuahua cheese, onions, bell peppers, jalapeño, flour tortillas

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$13.00

shishito-corn relish, piquillo puree

Agua Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema

Mushroom Quesadilla

$13.00

Agua Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla, shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema

Agua Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

flour tortilla, steak, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema

Agua Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

flour tortilla, shrimp, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema

Chicken Huarache

$12.00

handmade corn flat bread topped with refritos black beans, grilled chicken mixed with bacon, caramelized onions, melted Chihuahua cheese, lettuce pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Wild Mushroom Huarache

$11.00

handmade corn flat bread topped with refritos black beans, roasted mushrooms, melted Mexican cheese, yellow corn, scallions, goat cheese

Miguelito Chicken Wings

$10.00

chamoy sauce marinade, Miguelito seasoning

Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

grilled romaine, croutons, Cotija cheese, anchovies, chipotle César dressing

Chilango Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, chopped vegetables, fried chickpeas, corn and black bean relish, goat cheese, agave and roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Mexican Salmon Salad

$17.00

grilled salmon, mixed greens, tomato, guacamole, fried tortillas, and agave and roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Hamburguesa

$13.00

grilled ground sirloin and chorizo pachola, fried egg, tomato, avocado, shredded lettuce, refrito beans, chipotle mayo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli

Shrimp Torta

$13.00

grilled shrimp, avocado, tomato, romaine, citrus aioli

Jeff's Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

braised pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard sauce

Tacos

Slow braised lamb meat topped with chopped onions, cilantro, lime, peppery consume for dipping

Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo

Beef Barbacoa Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

hredded beef, slow cooked in its own juice with spices and peppers, raw onion and cilantro

Bistec Azul Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

sautéed steak, bleu cheese, serrano-garlic sauce, flour tortilla

Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese

Cochinita BBQ Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

cochinita pulled pork, candied pineapple habanero, pickled red onion, cilantro

Hongos Taco (1 Taco, vegetarian)

$5.00

sautéed mixed mushrooms, corn, onions, goat cheese

Mango Shrimp Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

sofrito, aji verde, cilantro

Pork Belly al Pastor Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli

Roasted Beet Taco (1 taco)

$5.00

Fresh roasted beets, arugula, pickled onion, goat cheese, morita crema, tajin-pepitas

Salmón Taco (1 Taco)

$5.00

sautéed salmon, onion, garlic, bell peppers, cilantro dressing scallions

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Slow cooked pork, chicharron, cilantro, onions, avocado sauce

Taco Platter (3 tacos,rice & beans)

$17.00

Choice of any 3 tacos with rice and beans

Entree

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with onion, tomato, jalapeño and served over rice and topped with hand cut fried potatoes

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$17.00

corn tortillas, sautéed zucchini and yellow squash, roasted tomato guajillo sauce, melted chihuahua cheese, crema Mexicana with rice and refritos black beans

Enchiladas

$17.00

corn tortillas, melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema with rice and refritos black beans, Salsa verde or mole sauce

Chipotle Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp pan seared in white wine and a chipotle cream over white rice

Fajitas

medley of peppers & onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Burrito Ohogar

$18.00

Flour tortilla, Choice of beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, ground beef or carnitas, rice, black beans, cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, salsa ranchera, crema, pico de gallo

Habanero-Tamarind Glazed Salmon

$19.00

black bean corn salsa, smoked bacon corn sauce

Arroz a la Tumbada (mexican paella)

$22.00

mussels, clams, shrimp, shrredded crab meat, spicy chorizo

Pollo Con Mole Poblano

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, chocolate mole with walnuts, almonds & chilies served with white rice

Guajillo Short Ribs

$22.00

boneless braised short ribs, mild guajillo sauce, shaved onions, crema Mexicana, Mexican rice

Grilled Churrasco

$22.00

8 oz skirt steak, with chimichurri, esquites and rice

Side

Side Fries

$5.00

Fresh Cut fries

Yucca Frita

$5.00

Fried yucca

Roasted Wild Mushrooms with Epazote

$5.00

sauteed

Black Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Mexican white rice

Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.25

SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.00

Dessert

Churros

$6.50

chocolate fondue, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream

Tres Leches Cake

$6.50

strawberry compote

Mexican Style Flan

$6.50

silky vanilla custard and caramel

Chipotle Infused Chocolate Mousse

$6.50

topped with whip cream

Xango

$6.50

Creamy cheesecake in fried cinnamon sugar coated pastry shell, caramel sauce, powdered sugar, whipped cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican cuisine created by Executive Chef Joseph Osorio served up waterfront in Navy Yard. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Busboys and Poets - Anacostia
orange starNo Reviews
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Gatsby
orange star5.0 • 6
1201 Half Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW
orange star4.8 • 520
11 District Square SW Washington, DC 20024
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers Diner
orange star4.0 • 1,387
406 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Buffalo & Bergen
orange star4.5 • 48
240 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ballpark
orange star4.4 • 5,800
1257 1st St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Albi
orange star5.0 • 2,212
1346 4th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - DC
orange star4.3 • 1,953
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange star4.5 • 453
79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston