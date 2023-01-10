Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Aguas Way

315 Reviews

$

5248 Long Beach Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90805

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Fries
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Buffalo Fries

Fries

California Fries

California Fries

$11.50

Choice of Protein, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Cali Veggie Fries

$8.50

Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$11.50

Breaded chunks of Chicken breast battered in our house saucepans over fries. Topped with, Buffalo Sauce & Ranch.

Garlic Fries

$8.25

Garlic, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Cheesy Fries

$8.25

Fresh cut Fries with Melted Shredded Cheese

Regular fries

$5.50

Fresh cut Fries

Burritos

California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.50

Choice of Protein, Fries, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Buffalo Burrito

$11.50

Breaded chunks of Chicken breast battered in our house sauce with fries. Topped with, Buffalo Sauce & Ranch, then wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Homemade refried beans topped with Mexican shredded cheese burrito.

Surf & Turf Burrito

$12.25

Asada, Shrimp or Fish, Cabbage, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Mayo

Cali Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Lettuce, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Regular Burrito

$11.50

Beans, Rice , Cheese, choice of protein , sour cream , Guac sauce, cilantro and onion.

Taco Tortas Nachos

Land Taco

Land Taco

$3.50

Asada Taco: Topped with Cilantro & Onion. Chicken Taco: Topped with Pico de Gallo.

Sea Taco

Sea Taco

$4.25

Deep fried Baja style Shrimp or Fish Taco. Topped with Cabbage, Spicy Mayo, and Pico de Gallo .

Torta

Torta

$8.50

Choice of Protein, Shredded. Cheese, Lettuce, Cilantro, Tomato, Mayo, Guacamole & Sour Cream in a toasted Pan Telera

Taco de Papa

Taco de Papa

$1.75

Potato filling, Garnished with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cotija, Sour Cream

Nachos

$11.50

Choice of Protein, Shredded or Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream

4 Chicken Flautas

4 Chicken Flautas

$7.95

Shredded Chicken & Potato, Garnished with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cotija, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Soups

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$12.95

Hominy and Chicken Soup Garnished with Lime, Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Onion. Condiments are packaged separate.

Quesadilla

Toasted 10 " tortilla with melted Mexican chesse

Buffalo-dilla

$11.50

Breaded chunks of Chicken breast battered in our house sauce over fries. Topped with, Buffalo Sauce in a quesadilla.

Cali-dilla

$11.50

Choice of Protein, Shredded Cheese, Fries, Pico de Gallo. Guacamole & Sour Cream on the side

Quesadilla

$5.00

Toasted 10 "tortilla with Mexican melted cheese

Baja Dilla

$11.50

Salads

Aguas Bowl

Aguas Bowl

$9.75

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Spicy Mayo, Cotija Cheese

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$10.25

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Cali Salad

Cali Salad

$10.25

Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cucumber, Avocado, Guac Sauce / Spicy Mayo / Ranch

Mas Way

Side of Ranch

$0.50

2 oz side of Ranch

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

2 oz side of Spicy Mayo

Side of Guac Sauce

$0.50

2 oz side of Guac

Salsa and Chips

$4.00

8 oz of Pico de Gallo drowned in or Red (super spicy) or Geen (Mild) Sauces. Served with Chips

Rice & Beans

$3.50

4 oz of Rice & 4 oz Beans

Beans

$2.00

4 oz of Homemade refried beans

Rice

$2.00

4 oz of homemade Mexican rice

Guacamole & Chips

$5.75

8 oz of Pico de Gallo drowned in Guac Sauce. Served with Chips

Egg

$1.50

Mariscos

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

Cooked shrimp, served in a chilled shrimp broth that includes ketchup, our in-house michelada mix, topped off with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro and slices of avocado. Served with our in-house corn chips.

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

12 oz bottle of water

Beverages

Can / Bottle Beer

$5.00

Draft Beer

Taco Tuesday

3 Tacos & Beer

$12.95

3 Tacos & Agua

$12.00

Taco

$3.25

Papa Taco

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

