Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Agua Verde Cafe

2,445 Reviews

$

1303 NE Boat Street

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Burrito
Braised Beef Burrito
Veggie Boniato Burrito

House Made Dessert (Online)

Choco Flan

$7.50Out of stock

traditional Mexican egg custard over rich chocolate cake with candied pepitas

Cocktails To Go (Online)

*** Must present valid ID at pickup
Lima Margarita (8oz can)

Lima Margarita (8oz can)

$12.50

Our Lima Margarita, with Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, and lime (8oz) Serves 2 Cocktails. Ready to drink, serve over ice *** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

Prickly Pear Margarita (8oz can)

Prickly Pear Margarita (8oz can)

$12.50

Our Prickly Pear Margarita, with Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila, Prickly Pear, lime (8oz) Serves 2 Cocktails. Ready to drink, serve over ice *** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

Lima Margarita (12oz can)

Lima Margarita (12oz can)

$18.00

Our Lima Margarita, with Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, and lime (12oz) Serves 3 Cocktails. Ready to drink, serve over ice *** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

12oz Prickly Pear

$18.00

Our Prickly Pear Margarita (12oz) Serves 3 Cocktails. Ready to drink, serve over ice.Limes & Salt Included *** Must present valid ID at pickup

Aperitivos (Online)

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice

Chalupa

$9.00

masa negra “canoe”, creamy purée of honey & cardamom-scented kabocha squash, hibiscus-pickled apples, queso fresco

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$14.00

two mini corn quesadillas filled with chili braised pulled beef, Oaxacan cheese, onion, cilantro, served with a side of birria dipping broth

Nachos Agua Verde

Nachos Agua Verde

$12.50

tortilla chips with Monterrey jack & cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, pinto beans, sour cream & pico de gallo

Basket of Chips

$4.50

Tortilla Chips Basket

Quesadillas (Online)

*Quesadilla

*Quesadilla

$9.50

flour tortilla with Monterey jack & cheddar cheese

*Mangodilla

*Mangodilla

$12.00

quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions

*Veggie Quesadilla

*Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, mushroom “chorizo”, epazote

*Machete

*Machete

$16.50

handmade thick corn tortilla filled with carne asada, Oaxacan cheese, peppers & smashed avocado, served with rice & beans

Ensalada & Sopa (Online)

Picarita Salad

Picarita Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, grilled corn, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, avocado, cumin, black beans, lime and cilantro dressing, topped with tortilla strips

Rojo Pozole Soup

Rojo Pozole Soup

$7.00+

red chile broth with pork, hominy, cilantro, onions, cabbage, radish, sliced avocado

Enchiladas (Online)

served with our green rice & whole pinto beans topped with cotija cheese

Butternut add Chicken

$19.00

three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, Kabocha & Butternut squash, topped with Butternut squash sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, pomegranate & cilantro. Served with green rice & whole pinto beans.

Butternut Squash Enchiladas (Veggie)

Butternut Squash Enchiladas (Veggie)

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with kabocha & butternut squash, topped with butternut squash sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, pomegranate & cilantro. Served with green rice & whole pinto beans

Enfrijoladas

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with shredded guajillo-braised pork shoulder, smothered with velvety white bean salsa, cotija, onion & cilantro. Served with green rice & whole pinto beans.

Burritos (Online)

Veggie Hongo Burrito

Veggie Hongo Burrito

$14.50Out of stock

mushroom “chorizo”, potatoes, queso, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, avocado crema

Veggie Boniato Burrito

Veggie Boniato Burrito

$14.50

roasted peppers, yams, corn, queso, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, served with a side of tortilla chips

Braised Beef Burrito

Braised Beef Burrito

$15.50

slow-braised beef with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips

Pollo Burrito

Pollo Burrito

$15.00

chicken with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$14.50

pork with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$16.50

panko breaded cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, served with a side of tortilla chips

Camarones Burrito

Camarones Burrito

$16.50

shrimp, pico de gallo, red cabbage, avocado crema, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, served with a side of tortilla chips

Tacos de la Casa (Online)

Cauliflower

$14.50

harissa-glazed cauliflower, queso fresco, fried nopales

Boniato Tacos

Boniato Tacos

$14.50

sautéed yams, corn, roasted peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema, cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

pork confit, cilantro, onion, cascabel chile salsa & avocado salsa

Carne Tacos

Carne Tacos

$16.00

grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa

Pollo Tacos

Pollo Tacos

$15.50

chicken, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa

Cochinita Pibil

$15.00

Yucatan-style shredded pork shoulder braised in achiote, pickled red onions, cilantro

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$16.50

panko breaded cod, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, avocado, red cabbage

Rockfish Tacos

Rockfish Tacos

$16.50

rockfish marinated in an adobo sauce, topped with a fresh mango salsa, red cabbage, cilantro

Camarones Tacos

Camarones Tacos

$16.50

shrimp cooked in a chili garlic butter, red cabbage, cilantro, topped with avocado crema

Sides (Online)

Choose your Sides

Smoothies (Online)

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50
Mixed Smoothie

Mixed Smoothie

$5.50

House-Made Agua Frescas (Online)

Limonada

Limonada

$4.00
Horchata

Horchata

$5.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Strawberry Limonada

Strawberry Limonada

$5.00
Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$5.50

Sodas (Online)

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Jarritos Mineral Sparkling Water

Jarritos Mineral Sparkling Water

$4.50
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.50
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.50
San Pellegrino Prickly Pear & Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Prickly Pear & Blood Orange

$4.00
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00
Coke (12oz can)

Coke (12oz can)

$3.50
Diet Coke (12oz can)

Diet Coke (12oz can)

$3.50
Sprite (12oz can)

Sprite (12oz can)

$3.50

Cafe (Online)

*Americano

$3.50+

*Latte

$3.75+

*Horchata Latte

$4.75+

*Cappuccino

$4.50+

*Mexican Mocha

$4.75+

*Mocha

$4.50+

*Espresso

$3.00+

*Drip Coffee

$1.00+

*Cafe con Leche

$3.75+

*Chai

$4.50+

*Mexican Chai

$4.25+

*Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

*Hot Tea

$3.25+

*Milk

$3.25

To Go Beer (Online)

*** Must present valid ID at pickupm, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.
Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00

*** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

Corona

Corona

$6.00

*** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

Dos XX Amber

Dos XX Amber

$6.00

*** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

Tecate

Tecate

$6.50

*** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic Can

$6.00

Vino - Bottle (Online)

(BT) Champagne

(BT) Champagne

$23.00Out of stock

*** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

(BT) Pinot Grigio

(BT) Pinot Grigio

$23.00

*** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

(BT) Cabernet

(BT) Cabernet

$23.00

*** Must present valid ID at pickup, LCB will temporarily allow Spirits, Beer, Wine Restaurant license holders to sell closed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits – in combination with the sale of to-go food or by delivery. This change only applies to sales of alcohol that includes the purchase of food.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Agua Verde Café, casual waterfront dining with amazing views, patio and outdoor seating! Authentic Mexican cuisine, made fresh daily using local, sustainable, organic and natural ingredients.

Website

Location

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Agua Verde Cafe image
Agua Verde Cafe image
Agua Verde Cafe image
Agua Verde Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Water Cantina
orange star3.6 • 1,163
2865 Eastlake Ave E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Eastlake Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,722
2947 Eastlake Ave E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - University Village
orange starNo Reviews
2650 Northeast University Village Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
orange star4.0 • 5,518
4130 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
TnT Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
2114 N 45th Street Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Pablo Y Pablo
orange starNo Reviews
1605 N 34TH STREET SEATTLE, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
orange star4.0 • 5,518
4130 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Just Burgers
orange star4.5 • 2,797
4510 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Cedars Restaurant - University District
orange star4.4 • 2,342
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza
orange star4.4 • 859
2634 NE University Village St. Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - University District
orange star4.1 • 840
4515 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000521 - University Village
orange star4.4 • 409
2690 NE 49th Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston