A H Management Group Rust-Oleum

11 E Hawthorne Parkway

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Breakfast

Bacon

Bacon

$0.55
Bagel

Bagel

$1.25

Bagel Sandwich
$3.50

$3.50
Bagel With Cream Cheese

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$1.50
Breakfast Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$5.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$3.50
Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$2.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$1.75
Cocoa Puffs

Cocoa Puffs

$1.75
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$0.25
Egg - 1

Egg - 1

$0.60
English Muffin

English Muffin

$0.55

English Muffin Sandwich
$2.25

$2.25

Frosted Mini Wheats
$1.75

$1.75
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$0.85

Kashi GO Crunch
$1.75

$1.75

Kelloggs Smart Start Cereal
$1.75

$1.75

Kellogs Granola w/ Raisins
$1.75

$1.75
Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms

$1.75
Oatmeal Large

Oatmeal Large

$0.75
Oatmeal Small

Oatmeal Small

$0.60
Omelet 2.5 egg

Omelet 2.5 egg

$2.75

Peanut Butter
$0.40

$0.40
Sausage

Sausage

$0.55
Skillet

Skillet

$4.00

Special K Fruit & Yogurt
$1.75

$1.75

Special K Red Berries
$1.75

$1.75
Toast - 1 pc

Toast - 1 pc

$0.20

Lunch

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.25
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$3.50
Dali Sandwich Half

Dali Sandwich Half

$2.50
Deli Sandwich / Wrap

Deli Sandwich / Wrap

$4.50
Fries / Side

Fries / Side

$1.25

Full Deli Sand/Wrap
$5.50

$5.50
Grill Special

Grill Special

$4.60
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.75
Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.25
Hamburger

Hamburger

$2.75
Healthy Bites

Healthy Bites

$3.00
Home Style Meal

Home Style Meal

$5.35

Maruchan Chicken
$1.00

$1.00
Maruchan Hot Spicy Chicken

Maruchan Hot Spicy Chicken

$1.00
Salad Large

Salad Large

$5.25
Salad Small

Salad Small

$3.50
Soup Large

Soup Large

$1.50
Soup Small

Soup Small

$1.00

Stadium Nachos
$2.00

$2.00

Beverage

1 Fountain Drink

1 Fountain Drink

$0.65

16 oz Dasani Water
$1.00

$1.00

50% OFF

$0.90
Absopure 16 oz

Absopure 16 oz

$1.00

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate
$1.75

$1.75

AHA Lime Watermelon
$1.75

$1.75

AHA Mango Black Tea
$1.75

$1.75

AHA Raspberry Acai
$1.75

$1.75

AQA Ionized Water
$1.80

$1.80

Arizona Arnold Palmer
$1.75

$1.75

Arizona Diet Lemon Tea
$1.25

$1.25
Arizona Peach Tea

Arizona Peach Tea

$1.25
Arizona Raspberry Tea

Arizona Raspberry Tea

$1.25

Arizona Tea w/Lemon
$1.25

$1.25

BAI Bing Cherry
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Blueberry
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Clementine
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Coconut

$2.50

Bai Coconut Pineapple
$2.50

$2.50

Bai Costa Rica Clementine
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Dragonfruit
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Kula Watermelon
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Lemon Super Tea
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Mango

$2.50

BAI Pomegranate
$2.50

$2.50

BAI Raspberry Super Tea
$2.50

$2.50
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$0.65

Canada Dry Ginger Ale
$1.25

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Cranberry Juice
$1.50

$1.50
Dasani Sparkling Pomegranate Blueberry

Dasani Sparkling Pomegranate Blueberry

$0.65
Desani Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade

Desani Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade

$0.65

Diet Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke 12oz.
$0.65

$0.65

Diet Dr Pepper 12 oz can
$0.65

$0.65

Diet Dr. Pepper
$0.65

$0.65

Diet Mountain Dew
$1.25

$1.25
Diet Mountain Dew 12 oz

Diet Mountain Dew 12 oz

$0.65

Diet Pepsi

$1.25
Diet Pepsi 12 oz

Diet Pepsi 12 oz

$0.65

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Dunkin' Mocha Iced Coffee
$2.75

$2.75
Fruit 2 O Grape

Fruit 2 O Grape

$1.25
Fruit 2 O Lemon

Fruit 2 O Lemon

$1.25
Fruit 2 O Strawberry

Fruit 2 O Strawberry

$1.25

Fruit2O Grape
$1.25

$1.25

Fruit2O Raspberry 16oz.
$1.25

$1.25
Gatorade 2 Glacier Freeze Low Sugar

Gatorade 2 Glacier Freeze Low Sugar

$1.75
Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$1.75
Gatorade Fierce Grape

Gatorade Fierce Grape

$1.75
Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.75
Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.25
Gold Peak Diet Tea

Gold Peak Diet Tea

$1.45
Gold Peak Green Tea

Gold Peak Green Tea

$1.45
Gold Peak Raspberry

Gold Peak Raspberry

$1.45
Gold Peak Sweet

Gold Peak Sweet

$1.45
Gold Peak Unsweetened

Gold Peak Unsweetened

$1.45

Milk 1/2 Pt

$0.70

Monster Mango Loco
$2.75

$2.75
Monster Original

Monster Original

$2.75

Monster Ultra Sunrise
$2.75

$2.75

Monster Ultra Violet
$2.75

$2.75
Monster Zero Sugar

Monster Zero Sugar

$2.75
Monster Zero Ultra

Monster Zero Ultra

$2.75

Mountain Dew
$1.25

$1.25
Mountain Dew 12 oz

Mountain Dew 12 oz

$0.65

Orange Juice
$1.50

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.25
Pepsi 12 oz

Pepsi 12 oz

$0.65

Perrier 11.5 oz.
$1.25

$1.25

RC Cola 12 oz can
$0.65

$0.65
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.25
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.25
Sierra Mist 12 oz

Sierra Mist 12 oz

$0.65

Smart Water 20oz
$1.75

$1.75

Sparkling Ice Black Cherry
$1.25

$1.25

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry
$1.25

$1.25

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade
$1.25

$1.25

Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry
$1.25

$1.25
Sparkling Ice Lemonade

Sparkling Ice Lemonade

$1.25

Sparkling Ice Orange Mango
$1.25

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Sprite Zero

$1.25
Tropicana Apple Juice

Tropicana Apple Juice

$1.50
V8 12 oz

V8 12 oz

$1.50

V8 Splash Berry Splash
$1.75

$1.75

V8 Splash Strawberry Kiwi
$1.75

$1.75

V8 Splash Tropical
$1.75

$1.75

Vitamin Water Energy
$1.75

$1.75

Vitamin Water Focus
$1.75

$1.75

Vitamin Water Look
$1.75

$1.75

Vitamin Water Rise
$1.75

$1.75

Vitamin Water XXX
$1.75

$1.75

Dessert Fruit Snacks

2 Cookies $1

2 Cookies $1

$1.00

2.5 oz Cheetos
$2.00

$2.00

2.5 oz Dorito Nacho Chz
$2.00

$2.00

2.5 oz Doritos Cool Ranch
$2.00

$2.00

2.5 oz Lays

$2.00

3 Musketeers
$1.50

$1.50
Breathsavers Peppermint

Breathsavers Peppermint

$1.20
Breathsavers Spearmint

Breathsavers Spearmint

$1.20
Brownie

Brownie

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese Combos
$1.00

$1.00
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.00
Cheez It

Cheez It

$1.00

Chex Mix

$1.00

Chips Ahoy

$1.25

Clean Chocolate Peanut Butter
$1.50

$1.50

Clean Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt
$1.50

$1.50

Clif Bar Chocolate Brownie
$2.65

$2.65

Clif Bar Chocolate Chip
$2.65

$2.65

Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter
$2.65

$2.65

Cliff Bar White Macadamia Nut
$2.65

$2.65

Combos

$1.00

Cottage Cheese
$1.25

$1.25
Dorito Cool Ranch

Dorito Cool Ranch

$1.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese
$1.00

$1.00

Fieldstone Fig Bar
$0.65

$0.65

Flaming Hot Cheetos 2oz
$1.00

$1.00
Fritos

Fritos

$1.00
Gardettos

Gardettos

$1.00

Goldfish

$1.00

Great Lakes BBQ
$1.00

$1.00

Great Lakes Original
$1.00

$1.00

Great Lakes Parmesan Ranch
$1.00

$1.00

Hard Boiled Eggs
$1.20

$1.20

Hummus Snack Pack
$3.50

$3.50
Ice Breakers Coolmint

Ice Breakers Coolmint

$2.50
Ice Breakers Wintergreen

Ice Breakers Wintergreen

$2.50

IQ Bar Blueberry
$2.65

$2.65
Kars Apple Nut

Kars Apple Nut

$1.00
Kars Mango Pineapple

Kars Mango Pineapple

$1.00

Kars Sweet and Spicy
$1.00

$1.00
Keebler Club & Cheddar

Keebler Club & Cheddar

$1.00
Keebler Toast & Peanut Butter

Keebler Toast & Peanut Butter

$1.00

Kind Chocolate Cherry Cashew
$2.75

$2.75

Kind Dark Chocolate
$1.25

$1.25

Kind Nuts & Sea Salt
$2.75

$2.75

Lays Baked BBQ
$1.00

$1.00

Lays Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream
$1.00

$1.00



$1.00

Lays Baked Regular

$1.00

Lays Baked Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00

Lays BBQ

$1.00

Lays Classic

$1.00

M & M's Plain

$1.50

M&M's Peanut

$1.50

M&M's Peanut Butter

$1.50
Mentos Fruit

Mentos Fruit

$1.75
Mentos Mint

Mentos Mint

$1.75

Microwave Popcorn

$1.50
Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

$1.00
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.00
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$1.00

Miss Vickies Salt & Vinegar

$1.00

Nature Valley Fruit & Nut

$1.00

Nature's Bakery Blueberry

$0.65

Nature's Bakery Raspberry

$0.65
Nut Harvest Almonds

Nut Harvest Almonds

$1.80

Pasta/Potato Salads

$2.00
Pitz Peanut Butter Crackers

Pitz Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.00
Planters Cashews

Planters Cashews

$1.00
Planters Honey Roast Peanuts

Planters Honey Roast Peanuts

$1.00

Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts

$1.00
Planters Peanuts

Planters Peanuts

$1.00
Pringles BBQ

Pringles BBQ

$1.00
Pringles Cheddar Cheese

Pringles Cheddar Cheese

$1.00
Pringles Original

Pringles Original

$1.00
Pringles Sour Cream & Onion

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00

Pudding Parfait

$2.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$1.50
Reeses Take 5

Reeses Take 5

$1.50
Rice Krispie Treat Large

Rice Krispie Treat Large

$1.00

Sabra Garlic Hummus

$3.00

Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Snacker

$3.00
Scone

Scone

$1.50

Skittles

$1.50

Skittles Tropical

$1.25

Slice of Pie

$1.50

Sliced Apples

$0.65

Smartfood Popcorn

$1.25

Snack Pack

$2.50

Snickers

$1.50
Stacy's Simply Naked

Stacy's Simply Naked

$1.00

Sun Chips French Onion

$1.00

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$1.00

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$1.00

Sun Chips Original

$1.00

Blue Bunny

Big Vanilla Ice Cream Bar

$1.45
Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$1.45
Cookies & Cream Sandwich

Cookies & Cream Sandwich

$1.45
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$1.45

Neapolitan Sandwich

$1.45
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our desire is to blend our knowledge and expertise with your goals to design, manage and operate your dining facility. This collaboration of ideas will determine your layout, marketing concepts and financial arrangement. A.H.'s management style specializes in improving the quality of your food and service while controlling the costs of the operation.

Location

11 E Hawthorne Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Directions

Gallery
A H Management Group image

