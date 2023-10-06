Save 25% on your entire order
Healthy Friendly

Yogurt & Homemade Coconut Granola

$7.00

Greek Yogurt,Farmers Market Berries , House-made Coconut Granola, Honey.

Organic Vegan Dairy Free Chia Pudding

$7.00

Chia,Coconut Milk, Farmers Market Berries

Organic Oatmeal

$7.00

Oatmeal, Brown Sugar, Raisins, Banana.

Breakfast Menu

Spicy Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Chicken Tinga, Mix Cheese, Black Beans, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli

Egg Sando

$9.99

Fried Egg,Tomatoes, Lemon Aioli, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Spring Mix Lettuce, English Muffin.

Otro Egg Sandwich

$11.99

Folded Eggs, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Pickled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Sourdough (Tartine Bread).

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Wagyu Patty, Hash Brown Patty, Folded Egg, Ketchup, Brioche Bun

Azulado Breaksfast Burrito

$11.99

Scrambled Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce. Side of Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Create Your Own Omelette

$10.99

3 Eggs Omelette, Parsley Garnish, Side of Arugula Salad, Sourdough Toast (Tartine bread), Add-ons Available.

Ah Que Huevos Rancheros

$14.75

2 Over-easy Eggs, Beans, Tortilla, Sour Cream, Ah Que Huevos Sauce (Mild).

Ah Que Huevos Chilaquiles

$14.75

Fried Egg,Tortilla chips, Ah Que Huevos Salsa(mild), Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Onions, Cilantro.

Oaxaca Breakfast Chorizo Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs, Oaxaca Chorizo, Oaxaca Cheese (Quesillo),Red Salsa, Flour Tortilla, Side of Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Sweet Treats Menu

Ultimo Deseo French Toast

$16.00

Croissant loaf, cornflakes, bananas, maple syrup

Churro Torrijas ( Ah Que Huevos Style French toast)

$11.00

5 Hawaiian Rolls, bananas, Cinnamon Sugar, Orange Churro Syrup .

Hotcakes

$12.50

3 Buttermilk Pancakes, Berries, Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup.

Lunch Menu

Balsamic Chicken & Burrata Sandwich

$14.99

Balsamic Marinated Chicken Breast, Burrata Cheese, Dill Aioli, Arugula, Tomatoes, Basil

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Crispy Potatoes, Pancetta Jam, Onions, Mix Cheese, Sunny-side-up Egg

12'' Plain Oaxaca Quesadilla

$8.99

12" Flour Tortilla, Quesillo (Oaxacan String Cheese).

Ah Que Huevos Burger

$19.00

Wagyu Patty, Herb Aioli, Pancetta, Fig Caramelized Onions Jam, Arugula, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun.

Organic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Ciabatta Bread

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Cilantro, Pickle Onions, Whole Wheat Sesame (Tartine Bread).

Burrata & Seasonal Fruit Toast

$16.00

Burrata, Grilled Peaches, Arugula, Agave Syrup, Vincotto Reduction, Sourdough (Tartine Bread).

Farmers Market Quinoa Salad

$13.75

Farmers Market Spring Mix, Red Quinoa, Cherry Tomatoes, Fennel, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Basil, Parsley, Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing.

Dinner Menu

Oaxaca Chorizo Dinner Burrito

$11.99

Oaxaca Chorizo & Potatoes, Black Beans, Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Green salsa

Chicken Chipotle Nachos

$14.00

Tortillas Chips, Nacho Cheese, Chicken Chipotle, Mix Cheese, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Sour Cream, Cilantro

Oaxaca Chorizo Bowl

$12.99

Homemade Oaxaca Chorizo, Crispy Potatoes, Arugula, Queso Fresco, Dill Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Sunny-side-up Egg

12'' Plain Oaxaca Quesadilla

$8.99

12" Flour Tortilla, Quesillo (Oaxacan String Cheese).

Nacho Libre

$13.99

Tinga Chicken, Cheddar Cheese,Black Beans,Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.

Ah Que Huevos Burger

$19.00

Wagyu Patty, Herb Aioli, Pancetta, Fig Caramelized Onions Jam, Arugula, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun.

Organic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Ciabatta Bread

Sides

Crispy Potatoes

$7.00

Red potatoes, Ah Que Huevos Seasoning

French Fries

$6.00

Mild Spicy Seasoning, Side of Ketchup

Half Avocado

$4.00

Avocado, Salt & Pepper

Bacon (3pcs)

$6.00

Organic Cage-Free Chicken Breast

$5.00

Organic Cage-Free Chicken Breast.

Side of Fried Huevos (2)

$4.50

2 Eggs, Choice of Style.

Coffee Bar

Cold Brew & Horchata

$5.00+

Coconut/rice Horchata & Homemade Cold-brew

Homemade Cold-Brew

$5.00+
Hot Latte

$5.50
Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White (hot)

$5.00
Mocha (hot)

$6.00
Cup of Joe

$3.00
Cortado

$5.00

Hot Matcha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Espresso

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00+
Iced Matcha

$5.00+
Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Fresh & Homemade Beverages

Homemade Jamaica (hibiscus)

$5.00+

Taste fresh daily Brew hibiscus agua Fresca "Taste Oaxaca Tradition in a Cup"

Homemade Coconut & Rice Horchata

$5.00+

taste our signature Horchata. made with our family recipe.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00+

Daily Fresh Orange Juice, made with Oranges From local Farmers Market

Oaxaca Style Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00+

Taste Our ancestral family Lemonade recipe

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Fanta 500ml

$4.50
Mexican Coca Cola 500ml

$4.50
Mexican Sprite 500ml

$4.50
Topochico 375ml

$3.00