ah-Sigh-e Glenpool 20 E 141ST ST

review star

No reviews yet

20 E 141ST ST

Glenpool, OK 74033

Order Again

ACAI & SMOOTHIE BOWLS

RED WHITE AND BLUE

RED WHITE AND BLUE

$6.50+

Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

NUTTY PROF

NUTTY PROF

$6.50+

Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

CHERRY BOMB

CHERRY BOMB

$6.50+

Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

CRAZY FOR CACAO

CRAZY FOR CACAO

$6.50+

Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

WARRIOR BOWL

WARRIOR BOWL

$6.50+

Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

BORA BORA

BORA BORA

$6.50+

Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by switching the honey out with agave! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

SUNSHINE STATE

SUNSHINE STATE

$6.50+

A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

DRAGON BERRY

DRAGON BERRY

$6.50+

A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

NUTTY DRAGON

NUTTY DRAGON

$6.50+

Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

PROTIEN BOWL

PROTIEN BOWL

$8.00+

Over 40 grams of Plant based protein in the 3 scoop size!Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cashews, almond slices, sunflowers seeds and raw local honey! Loaded with protein and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

BRAIN BOWL

BRAIN BOWL

$8.00+

Our smartest option loaded with brain nutrition made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, walnuts, flax seed, hemp hearts, chia seeds, almond slices, peanut butter and raw local honey! So smart and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

ALL DAY ENERGY BOWL

ALL DAY ENERGY BOWL

$8.00+

Made with our CACAO blend (açaì, cacao powder, dark sweet cherries, mango, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) and featuring matcha green tea powder along with our simple granola, sliced fresh strawberries, almond slices, banana, cacao nibs, chia seeds and raw local honey. Get you jolt followed up with long last energy!

PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL

PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL

$8.00+

For all you peanut butter cup lovers! This all starts with our homemade Peanut Butter Granola under our chocolaty Cacao Blend then topped with bananas, fresh made peanut butter and raw local honey. Not Guilty! Dairy and refined sugar free. Make it vegan by replacing the honey with agave. Make it Certified Gluten Free by replacing the Granola with GF granola option.

YOU DO YOU (PICK BLEND AND UP TO 5 TOPPINGS) GRANOLA AND HONEY INCLUDED

YOU DO YOU (PICK BLEND AND UP TO 5 TOPPINGS) GRANOLA AND HONEY INCLUDED

$6.50+

For all you do it yourselfers! Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings. Includes our granola and honey plus 5 more toppings!

WW Bowl

WW Bowl

$8.00

Zero dairy. Zero redined sugar. Just fruit and unsweetened coconut milk in the Two scoops of Tropical Blend and Two scoops of Dragon blend topped with fresh fruit! This Weight Watcher friendly bowl is an amazing treat for all.

Just Blend (our three size bowls full of just blend)

$12.00+

A bowl full of your favorite blend!

STRAWBERRY SPLIT

STRAWBERRY SPLIT

$6.75+

THIS SWEET TREAT IS MADE WITH A COCONUT CREAM SORBET TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY, BANANA, PEANUTS AND DRIZZLED WITH CHOCOLATE AND CARMEL SYRUP! YUMMY

NUTTY CACAO

NUTTY CACAO

$6.50+

Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

FRUIT SMOOTHIES

BERRY ACAI SMOOTHIE

BERRY ACAI SMOOTHIE

$6.00

It is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey! Dairy free, gluten free, Soy free and refined sugar free! Make it vegan by substituting the honey with agave.

PEANUT CACAO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

We love the peanut butter chocolate flavor in this smootie! Made with peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey.

BANANA SPLIT SMOOTHIE

BANANA SPLIT SMOOTHIE

$6.00

This guilt free Banana Split will have you coming back for more! Made with banana, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk. A healthy twist on a classic!

TROPICAL BLEND SMOOTHIE

TROPICAL BLEND SMOOTHIE

$6.00

Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.

DRAGON SMOOTHIE

DRAGON SMOOTHIE

$6.00

This beautiful smoothies is backed by a great flavor personality. Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave.

PROTIEN SMOOTHIES

PROTEIN ACAI SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)

PROTEIN ACAI SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)

$8.00

Not too sweet and super filling! made with Acai, pea protein, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This is a great meal replacement for those on the run!

TROPICAL THUNDER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)

TROPICAL THUNDER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)

$8.00

Acai, Grass Fed Collagen, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.

NITRO CACAO SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)

$8.00

We love the mocha latte flavor in this smootie! Made with Nitro coffee, pea protein, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This one gives you protein and a kick of energy with the in house made Nitro Coffee.

PINK POWER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)

PINK POWER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)

$8.00

This pink smoothie features grass fed collagen for healthy skin, nails and joints. Made with collagen, dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. This smoothie will have you glowing in no time!

BEAUTY SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)

BEAUTY SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)

$8.00

This BEAUTY absolutely nails it with the collagen! Made with Grass fed collagen, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, agave and unsweetened coconut milk. Great in your tummy awesome for your skin:)

HUNKA HUNKA (WITH ORGANIC CHOCOLATE PROTEIN)

$8.00

DRINKS

Aquafina Water

$1.00

Smartwater Liter

$2.50

Gatorade 12 oz

$1.75

V8

$1.50

Guarana Brazilian Soda

$1.50

Zevia

$1.50

Celcius

$3.00

V8 Energy

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.25

Boba Drinks

$6.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

ENERGY PINK (Scoop of dragon fruit in celcius)

$6.50

OATMEAL

Oatmeal

RETAIL ITEMS

Peanut Butter

$6.99

Almond Butter

$9.99

Large Granola

$5.00

XL Granola

$7.00

Honey Bottle 2lb

$17.99

Pecan Butter

$11.99

Tulsa Vegan Guide

$9.99

Farmer Boy Greek Dressing

$8.00

Farmer Boy Balsamic Dressing

$8.00

Coffee & Matcha

HOT COFFEE

$3.00

NITRO COLD BREW COFFEE

$4.00

Matcha Libre

$5.75

Open Item $

BLACK FRIDAY $50

$50.00

SALADS

Balsamic Bleu Salad

$9.00

Summer Salad

$9.00

You DO You Salad

$9.00

Wraps

PB&J Wrap

$7.00

Summer Salad Wrap

$10.00

Balsamic Bleu Wrap

$10.00

Build Your Own Wrap

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
GOODNESS IN EVERY BITE

Location

20 E 141ST ST, Glenpool, OK 74033

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

