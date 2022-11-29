ah-Sigh-e Glenpool 20 E 141ST ST
20 E 141ST ST
Glenpool, OK 74033
ACAI & SMOOTHIE BOWLS
RED WHITE AND BLUE
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY PROF
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
CHERRY BOMB
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
CRAZY FOR CACAO
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
WARRIOR BOWL
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
BORA BORA
Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by switching the honey out with agave! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
SUNSHINE STATE
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
DRAGON BERRY
A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY DRAGON
Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
PROTIEN BOWL
Over 40 grams of Plant based protein in the 3 scoop size!Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cashews, almond slices, sunflowers seeds and raw local honey! Loaded with protein and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
BRAIN BOWL
Our smartest option loaded with brain nutrition made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, walnuts, flax seed, hemp hearts, chia seeds, almond slices, peanut butter and raw local honey! So smart and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
ALL DAY ENERGY BOWL
Made with our CACAO blend (açaì, cacao powder, dark sweet cherries, mango, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) and featuring matcha green tea powder along with our simple granola, sliced fresh strawberries, almond slices, banana, cacao nibs, chia seeds and raw local honey. Get you jolt followed up with long last energy!
PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL
For all you peanut butter cup lovers! This all starts with our homemade Peanut Butter Granola under our chocolaty Cacao Blend then topped with bananas, fresh made peanut butter and raw local honey. Not Guilty! Dairy and refined sugar free. Make it vegan by replacing the honey with agave. Make it Certified Gluten Free by replacing the Granola with GF granola option.
YOU DO YOU (PICK BLEND AND UP TO 5 TOPPINGS) GRANOLA AND HONEY INCLUDED
For all you do it yourselfers! Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings. Includes our granola and honey plus 5 more toppings!
WW Bowl
Zero dairy. Zero redined sugar. Just fruit and unsweetened coconut milk in the Two scoops of Tropical Blend and Two scoops of Dragon blend topped with fresh fruit! This Weight Watcher friendly bowl is an amazing treat for all.
Just Blend (our three size bowls full of just blend)
A bowl full of your favorite blend!
STRAWBERRY SPLIT
THIS SWEET TREAT IS MADE WITH A COCONUT CREAM SORBET TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY, BANANA, PEANUTS AND DRIZZLED WITH CHOCOLATE AND CARMEL SYRUP! YUMMY
NUTTY CACAO
Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
FRUIT SMOOTHIES
BERRY ACAI SMOOTHIE
It is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey! Dairy free, gluten free, Soy free and refined sugar free! Make it vegan by substituting the honey with agave.
PEANUT CACAO SMOOTHIE
We love the peanut butter chocolate flavor in this smootie! Made with peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey.
BANANA SPLIT SMOOTHIE
This guilt free Banana Split will have you coming back for more! Made with banana, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk. A healthy twist on a classic!
TROPICAL BLEND SMOOTHIE
Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
DRAGON SMOOTHIE
This beautiful smoothies is backed by a great flavor personality. Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave.
PROTIEN SMOOTHIES
PROTEIN ACAI SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)
Not too sweet and super filling! made with Acai, pea protein, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This is a great meal replacement for those on the run!
TROPICAL THUNDER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)
Acai, Grass Fed Collagen, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
NITRO CACAO SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)
We love the mocha latte flavor in this smootie! Made with Nitro coffee, pea protein, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This one gives you protein and a kick of energy with the in house made Nitro Coffee.
PINK POWER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)
This pink smoothie features grass fed collagen for healthy skin, nails and joints. Made with collagen, dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. This smoothie will have you glowing in no time!
BEAUTY SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)
This BEAUTY absolutely nails it with the collagen! Made with Grass fed collagen, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, agave and unsweetened coconut milk. Great in your tummy awesome for your skin:)
HUNKA HUNKA (WITH ORGANIC CHOCOLATE PROTEIN)
DRINKS
OATMEAL
RETAIL ITEMS
Coffee & Matcha
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
