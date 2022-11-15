- Home
Ah-Sigh-e Jenks
No reviews yet
807 East A Street suite 109
Jenks, OK 74037
SMOOTHIE BOWLS
RED WHITE AND BLUE
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY PROF
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
CHERRY BOMB
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
CRAZY FOR CACAO
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY CACAO
Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
TROJAN BOWL
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option. Know what the call a Trojan Bowl in Bixby? A Spartan Bowl LoL!
BORA BORA
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Takes your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
SUNSHINE STATE
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
DRAGON BERRY
A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY DRAGON
Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Delicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
PROTEIN BOWL
Over 40 grams of Plant based protein in the 3 scoop size!Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cashews, almond slices, sunflowers seeds and raw local honey! Loaded with protein and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
BRAIN BOWL
Our smartest option loaded with brain nutrition made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, walnuts, flax seed, hemp hearts, chia seeds, almond slices, peanut butter and raw local honey! So smart and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
ALL DAY ENERGY BOWL
Made to energize your day with green tea matcha powder, cacao nibs, almond slices, strawberry, banana, chia seeds, granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil), honey and with CaCao Blend (acai, cacao powder, almond milk, almond butter, mango, dark cherries, banana)
PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL
Peanut Putter Cup LOVERS healthy dream. Made with our Peanut Butter granola topped with Cacao Blend (in the blend is acai, cacao powder, banana, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk) then crowned with fresh sliced banana, fresh ground peanut butter and drizzled with raw local honey! Not the least bit Sorry:0 So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
YOU DO YOU (PICK A BLEND AND UP TO 5 TOPPINGS) GRANOLA AND HONEY INCLUDED
CREATE YOUR OWN DELICIOUS DREAM BOWL
Two topping Kids bowl
Simple kids bowl. One scoop granola, pick a blend, pick 2 toppings and drizzled with raw local honey.
WW Bowl
Zero dairy. Zero redined sugar. Just fruit and unsweetened coconut milk in the Two scoops of Tropical Blend and Two scoops of Dragon blend topped with fresh fruit! This Weight Watcher friendly bowl is an amazing treat for all.
Just blend (our three size bowls full of just blend)
Boba Bowls
STRAWBERRY SPLIT
THIS SWEET TREAT IS MADE WITH A COCONUT CREAM SORBET TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY, BANANA, PEANUTS AND DRIZZLED WITH CHOCOLATE AND CARMEL SYRUP! YUMMY
FRUIT SMOOTHIES
BERRY ACAI SMOOTHIE
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey
PEANUT CACAO SMOOTHIE
We love the peanut butter chocolate flavor in this smootie! Made with peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey.
BANANA SPLIT SMOOTHIE
This guilt free Banana Split will have you coming back for more! Made with banana, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk. A healthy twist on a classic!
TROPICAL BLEND SMOOTHIE
Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
DRAGON SMOOTHIE
This beautiful smoothies is backed by a great flavor personality. Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. Vegan the way it come it will have you saying "WOW that is good!"
PROTEIN SMOOTHIES
PROTEIN ACAI SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)
Not too sweet and super filling! made with Acai, pea protein, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This is a great meal replacement for those on the run!
TROPICAL THUNDER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)
Acai, Grass Fed Collagen, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
NITRO CACAO SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)
We love the mocha latte flavor in this smootie! Made with Nitro coffee, pea protein, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This one gives you protein and a kick of energy with the in house made Nitro Coffee.
PINK POWER SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)
This pink smoothie features grass fed collagen for healthy skin, nails and joints. Made with collagen, dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. This smoothie will have you glowing in no time!
BEAUTY SMOOTHIE (WITH COLLAGEN)
This BEAUTY absolutely nails it with the collagen! Made with Grass fed collagen, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, agave and unsweetened coconut milk. Great in your tummy awesome for your skin:)
DRINKS
Aquafina water
Smartwater 1liter
Gatorade 12oz
V8
Guarana Brazilian soda
DELICIOUS BRAZILIAN SODA!
Zevia
Celsius
V8 energy
APPLE JUICE
Boba Drinks
Orange Juice
ENERGY PINK (Scoop of dragon fruit in celsius)
Scoop of dragon fruit in your favorite celsius
Matcha MOMMA
OATMEAL
RETAIL ITEMS
Coffee & Matcha
SALADS
Balsamic Bleu Salad
Dried cranberries, hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds, almond slices, bleu cheese served on top of our delicious spring mix with balsamic dressing
Summer Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, pecans, walnuts, pumpkin seeds served on top of our delicious spring mix and our Greek dressing
You DO You Salad
Pick up to 5 toppings and a dressing of your choice served on top of our delicious spring mix
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fast, Healthy and Energizing to go food that tastes great! Eat healthy on the run!
807 East A Street suite 109, Jenks, OK 74037