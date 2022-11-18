Ah-Sigh-E Owasso 9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104
Smoothie Bowl
RED, WHITE & BLUE
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY PROFFESOR
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
THE BRAIN BOWL
Our smartest option loaded with brain nutrition made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, walnuts, flax seed, hemp hearts, chia seeds, almond slices, peanut butter and raw local honey! So smart and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
CHERRY BOMB
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
ALL DAY ENERGY
Made with our CACAO blend (açaì, cacao powder, dark sweet cherries, mango, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) and featuring matcha green tea powder along with our simple granola, sliced fresh strawberries, almond slices, banana, cacao nibs, chia seeds and raw local honey. Get you jolt followed up with long last energy!
CRAZY FOR CACAO
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY CACAO
Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
RAM BOWL
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Peanut Butter Cup Bowl
For all you peanut butter cup lovers! This all starts with our homemade Peanut Butter Granola under our chocolaty Cacao Blend then topped with bananas, fresh made peanut butter and raw local honey. Not Guilty! Dairy and refined sugar free. Make it vegan by replacing the honey with agave. Make it Certified Gluten Free by replacing the Granola with GF granola option.
PROTEIN BOWL
Over 40 grams of Plant based protein in the 3 scoop size!Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cashews, almond slices, sunflowers seeds and raw local honey! Loaded with protein and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
BORA BORA BOWL
Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
SUNSHINE STATE
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.
NUTTY DRAGON
Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
DRAGON BERRY
A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Kids Bowl
One scoop of granola, pick your favorite blend and 2 of your favorite toppings all drizzles with local honey.
JUST BLEND
A bowl full of your favorite blend!
Weight Watchers bowl (follow instructions on screen)
Zero dairy. Zero redined sugar. Just fruit and unsweetened coconut milk in the Two scoops of Tropical Blend and Two scoops of Dragon blend topped with fresh fruit! This Weight Watcher friendly bowl is an amazing treat for all.
Fruit Bowl (1 SERVING OF EACH FRUIT)
Boba bowl
STRAWBERRY SPLIT
THIS SWEET TREAT IS MADE WITH A COCONUT CREAM SORBET TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY, BANANA, PEANUTS AND DRIZZLED WITH CHOCOLATE AND CARMEL SYRUP! YUMMY
Smoothies
Tropical Blend Smoothie
Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
Tropical Thunder (with collagen)
Acai, Grass Fed Collagen, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
Pink Dragon Smoothie
This beautiful smoothies is backed by a great flavor personality. Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. Vegan the way it come it will have you saying "WOW that is good!"
Pink Power (with collagen)
This pink smoothie features grass fed collagen for healthy skin, nails and joints. Made with collagen, dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. This smoothie will have you glowing in no time!
Immunity Smoothie
Banana Split
This guilt free Banana Split will have you coming back for more! Made with banana, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk. A healthy twist on a classic!
Beauty smoothie
This BEAUTY absolutely nails it with the collagen! Made with Grass fed collagen, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, agave and unsweetened coconut milk. Great in your tummy awesome for your skin:)
Berry Acai
The real deal! It is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey! Dairy free, gluten free, Soy free and refined sugar free! Make it vegan by substituting the honey with agave.
Protein Acai Berry(with pea protein)
Not too sweet and super filling! made with Acai, pea protein, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This is a great meal replacement for those on the run!
nitro cacao (with pea protein and nitro coffee)
We love the mocha latte flavor in this smootie! Made with Nitro coffee, pea protein, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This one gives you protein and a kick of energy with the in house made Nitro Coffee.
HUNKA HUNKA
Peanut Cacao
We love the peanut butter chocolate flavor in this smootie! Made with peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey.
Berry Energy smoothie
This sweet energy smoothie is Made with v8 energy, strawberries, dark sweet cherries and a touch of agave.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Our dairy-free acai bowls and smoothies are so good anytime of the day. All are refined sugar free featuring local honey or agave and our bowls start out with our homemade granola. Tons of gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and vegetarian options
