  • Home
  • /
  • Owasso
  • /
  • Ah-Sigh-E Owasso - 9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ah-Sigh-E Owasso 9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104

review star

No reviews yet

9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104

OWASSO, OK 74055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
RED, WHITE & BLUE
NUTTY PROFFESOR

Smoothie Bowl

RED, WHITE & BLUE

RED, WHITE & BLUE

$6.50+

Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

NUTTY PROFFESOR

NUTTY PROFFESOR

$6.50+

Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

THE BRAIN BOWL

THE BRAIN BOWL

$8.00+

Our smartest option loaded with brain nutrition made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, walnuts, flax seed, hemp hearts, chia seeds, almond slices, peanut butter and raw local honey! So smart and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

CHERRY BOMB

CHERRY BOMB

$6.50+

Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

ALL DAY ENERGY

ALL DAY ENERGY

$8.00+

Made with our CACAO blend (açaì, cacao powder, dark sweet cherries, mango, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) and featuring matcha green tea powder along with our simple granola, sliced fresh strawberries, almond slices, banana, cacao nibs, chia seeds and raw local honey. Get you jolt followed up with long last energy!

CRAZY FOR CACAO

CRAZY FOR CACAO

$6.50+

Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

NUTTY CACAO

NUTTY CACAO

$6.50+

Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

RAM BOWL

RAM BOWL

$6.50+

Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

Peanut Butter Cup Bowl

Peanut Butter Cup Bowl

$8.00+

For all you peanut butter cup lovers! This all starts with our homemade Peanut Butter Granola under our chocolaty Cacao Blend then topped with bananas, fresh made peanut butter and raw local honey. Not Guilty! Dairy and refined sugar free. Make it vegan by replacing the honey with agave. Make it Certified Gluten Free by replacing the Granola with GF granola option.

PROTEIN BOWL

PROTEIN BOWL

$8.00+

Over 40 grams of Plant based protein in the 3 scoop size!Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cashews, almond slices, sunflowers seeds and raw local honey! Loaded with protein and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

BORA BORA BOWL

BORA BORA BOWL

$6.50+

Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

SUNSHINE STATE

SUNSHINE STATE

$6.50+

A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)

You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)

$6.50+

Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.

NUTTY DRAGON

NUTTY DRAGON

$6.50+

Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

DRAGON BERRY

DRAGON BERRY

$6.50+

A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$4.50

One scoop of granola, pick your favorite blend and 2 of your favorite toppings all drizzles with local honey.

JUST BLEND

$8.00+

A bowl full of your favorite blend!

Weight Watchers bowl (follow instructions on screen)

Weight Watchers bowl (follow instructions on screen)

$8.00

Zero dairy. Zero redined sugar. Just fruit and unsweetened coconut milk in the Two scoops of Tropical Blend and Two scoops of Dragon blend topped with fresh fruit! This Weight Watcher friendly bowl is an amazing treat for all.

Fruit Bowl (1 SERVING OF EACH FRUIT)

$5.00
Boba bowl

Boba bowl

$5.00
STRAWBERRY SPLIT

STRAWBERRY SPLIT

$7.00+

THIS SWEET TREAT IS MADE WITH A COCONUT CREAM SORBET TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY, BANANA, PEANUTS AND DRIZZLED WITH CHOCOLATE AND CARMEL SYRUP! YUMMY

Smoothies

Tropical Blend Smoothie

Tropical Blend Smoothie

$6.00

Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.

Tropical Thunder (with collagen)

Tropical Thunder (with collagen)

$8.00

Acai, Grass Fed Collagen, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.

Pink Dragon Smoothie

Pink Dragon Smoothie

$6.00

This beautiful smoothies is backed by a great flavor personality. Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. Vegan the way it come it will have you saying "WOW that is good!"

Pink Power (with collagen)

Pink Power (with collagen)

$8.00

This pink smoothie features grass fed collagen for healthy skin, nails and joints. Made with collagen, dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. This smoothie will have you glowing in no time!

Immunity Smoothie

$7.00
Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.00

This guilt free Banana Split will have you coming back for more! Made with banana, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk. A healthy twist on a classic!

Beauty smoothie

Beauty smoothie

$8.00

This BEAUTY absolutely nails it with the collagen! Made with Grass fed collagen, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, agave and unsweetened coconut milk. Great in your tummy awesome for your skin:)

Berry Acai

Berry Acai

$6.00

The real deal! It is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey! Dairy free, gluten free, Soy free and refined sugar free! Make it vegan by substituting the honey with agave.

Protein Acai Berry(with pea protein)

Protein Acai Berry(with pea protein)

$8.00

Not too sweet and super filling! made with Acai, pea protein, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This is a great meal replacement for those on the run!

nitro cacao (with pea protein and nitro coffee)

$8.00

We love the mocha latte flavor in this smootie! Made with Nitro coffee, pea protein, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This one gives you protein and a kick of energy with the in house made Nitro Coffee.

HUNKA HUNKA

$8.00

Peanut Cacao

$6.00

We love the peanut butter chocolate flavor in this smootie! Made with peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey.

Berry Energy smoothie

Berry Energy smoothie

$7.00

This sweet energy smoothie is Made with v8 energy, strawberries, dark sweet cherries and a touch of agave.

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$3.00

Cold brew

$4.00

Nitro coffee

$4.00

Drinks

Gatorade

$1.50

V8

$1.50

V8 Energy

$2.00
Guarana Antarctica

Guarana Antarctica

$2.00

Zevia

$1.50
Celsius

Celsius

$3.00
Alkaline water

Alkaline water

$2.50

Alkaline 88 8.8ph

Smartwater

Smartwater

$2.50
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.00

BANGIN BOBA

$6.00
Matcha Momma

Matcha Momma

$5.75

Orange Juice

$2.25
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.25

ENERGY PINK

$6.00

Celsius HEAT

$3.75

Alani ENERGY

$3.25

KOE Kombucha

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Retail

Fresh Almond butter

$8.99

Local Honey 2lb

$17.99

Bob's Mill Gluten Free Granola

$6.99

GRANOLA BOWL

$5.00+

FRESH PEANUT BUTTER

$6.99

Pecan butter

$11.99

Farmer Boy Greek dressing

$8.00

Farmer Boy balsamic dressing

$8.00

Hot menu

Cup-O-Oatmeal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our dairy-free acai bowls and smoothies are so good anytime of the day. All are refined sugar free featuring local honey or agave and our bowls start out with our homemade granola. Tons of gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and vegetarian options

Website

Location

9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104, OWASSO, OK 74055

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hideaway Pizza - Owasso
orange star4.5 • 75
12903-A E 96th Street North Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange starNo Reviews
12140 E 96th St N #106 Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Bru Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 54
14539 E 116th St N Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Puerto del Sol - 5244 N Highway 167
orange starNo Reviews
5244 N Highway 167 Catoosa, OK 74015
View restaurantnext
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
orange star4.5 • 281
3739 E 11th St Tulsa, OK 74112
View restaurantnext
Chicken and the Wolf - East 11th
orange starNo Reviews
3136 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in OWASSO

Coney I-Lander - #4 Owasso
orange star4.5 • 1,137
12375 East 86th Street North Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Owasso
orange star4.5 • 75
12903-A E 96th Street North Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Bru Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 54
14539 E 116th St N Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near OWASSO
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston