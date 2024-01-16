This restaurant does not have any images
Aha Desi Pizza | Leander 12621 Hero Way West
12621 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Other Items
Appetizers
Desserts
Pizza
10" Classic Pizzas
- 10" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 10" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 10" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 10" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 10" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 10" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 10" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 10" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 10" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
12" Classic Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 12" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 12" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 12" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 12" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 12" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 12" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 12" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
14" Classic Pizzas
- 14" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 14" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 14" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 14" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 14" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 14" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 14" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 14" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 14" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
16" Classic Pizzas
- 16" Cheese Pizza
Mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- 16" Halal Pepperoni
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, and halal pepperoni
- 16" Supreme
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, green capsicum, red onion, and black olives
- 16" Meat Lovers
Mozz cheese, marinara sauce, halal pepperoni, halal sausage, halal beef bacon, and halal meatball
- 16" Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 16" Margherita
Fresh mozz cheese, tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- 16" Hawaiian
Mozz cheese, pineapple, halal bacon, and halal pepperoni
- 16" BBQ Chicken
Mozz cheese, BBQ sauce, halal chicken, halal bacon, and onion
- 16" Veggie Queen
Marinara sauce, red onion, green capsicum, banana peppers, and black olives
10" Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 10" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 10" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 10" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 10" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 10" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 12" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 12" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 12" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 12" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 12" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 14" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 14" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 14" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 14" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 14" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 16" Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka, marinara sauce, green chili, cilantro, red onion, and mozz cheese
- 16" Butter Chicken
Butter chicken, cilantro, onion, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 16" Saag Paneer
Saag, paneer, artichoke, green chili, and mozz cheese
- 16" Pizza 65
Chicken 65, marinara sauce, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mozz cheese
- 16" The Goat
Goat kheema, onion, capsicum, green chili, cilantro, and mozz cheese
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12621 Hero Way West, Leander, TX 78641