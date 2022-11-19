Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ahan

38 Reviews

2262 Winnebago St.

Madison, WI 53704

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Curry Udon
Drunken Noodles
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2pc)

Appetizers

Lao Egg Roll (Pork) (2pc)

$8.00

Enos farm ground pork, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, vermicelli noodles, scallion, ginger, garlic, nước chấm (DF, NF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2pc)

$8.00

Beet, tofu, cabbage, mushroom, carrot, bean thread noodles, sweet & sour (V, DF, NF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Lao Salad

$7.00

lettuce, cucumber, radish, dill, mint, scallion, egg, fried shallot, peanuts (V, DF, GF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Summer Rolls

$9.00

** Edible flowers are limited and we may run out. They will be replaced with micro greens from Garden to Be & Vitruvian Farms.** Edible nasturtiums/ violas from Garden to be or Vitruvian Farm micro greens , spring mix, radish, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, scallion wrapped in a rice paper wrap. Nước chấm with crushed peanuts for dipping. (GF, M-VE, P, DF, M-NF)

Chèvre Wontons (4pc)

$10.00

Cream cheese, Chevre, scallion, sweet & sour (V, NF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Pork Dumpling (6pc)

$10.00

Enos Farm pork, ginger, cabbage, garlic, scallion, ponzu (DF, NF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Khao Tod

$12.00

deep-fried rice, imitation crab, red curry, lemongrass, coconut, scallion, cilantro, lime leaf mayo (GS, DF, P) *imitation crab contains shellfish* Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Laotian Snacks

$17.00

Spicy lemongrass Lao sausage, Son In Law Eggs (Hard boiled egg filled with pork, cabbage, carrot, scallion, vermicelli noodles), Seen Savanh (ginger, garlic Lao "heavenly jerky"), Jeow Som (ginger, garlic, Thai chili, lime dipping sauce), sweet chili lime dipping sauce, cucumber, radish, lime , and Khao Niew (sticky rice) (DF, NF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Entrées

Bún

$14.00

choice of shrimp, tofu, or Lao egg roll, rice noodles, lettuce, cucumber, radish, cherry tomato, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, scallion, peanuts, nước chấm (P, M-VE, M-NF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Pork or tofu, tomato, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil (DF, P, NF, M-VE) **contains shellfish and fish sauce Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Red Curry Udon

$14.00

chicken or tofu, udon noodles, coconut red curry, zucchini, local mushroom blend, onion, cherry tomatoes, toasted coconut, Thai chili flake, cilantro, scallion, lime wedge (NF, DF, M-VE) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Green Curry

$15.00

chicken or tofu, coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cilantro, onion, bamboo, bok choy, Thai eggplant, lime, scallion, pickled pepper, pea shoots, jasmine rice (M-VE, GS, M-GF, NF, DF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Nam Khao Salad

$15.00

House-made Panang curry sausage, crispy fried rice, mixed greens, radish, mint, pickled papaya, cilantro, shallot, scallion, lime, chili, garlic, peanuts, pickled papaya, and pea vines. (GS, DF, M-GF)

Kung Pao

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp or fried tofu, zucchini, bok choy, mushrooms, bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, onion, scallion, sweet soy sauce, ginger, jalepenos, peanuts, chili oil, pea shoots, lime, fried garlic, and jasmine rice. (GS, M-GF, DF, M-VE, M-NF, P). Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Praram Long Song

$17.00

Choice of fried chicken or tofu, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, local mushroom blend, onions, scallion, cilantro, peanuts, fried garlic, with a side of peanut sauce and jasmine rice.

Mok Pa

$18.00

Cod steamed in banana leaf with asparagus, Thai Eggplant, dill, chili, lemongrass, scallions, and shallot served with a wedge of cabbage, pea vines, radish, cucumber, and sticky rice. (GF, DF, Pesc., NF)

Laap Nuea (Beef Laap)

$19.00

Lao Beef Salad (National Dish Of Laos) Thin sliced medium-rare beef eye of round (Vindicator Beef), shallot, onion, cilantro, scallion, lime leaf, lemongrass, Thai chili, fish sauce, lime, toasted rice powder. Served with cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, radish, pea shoots (Vitruvian Farm) , and sticky rice. **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Thum Mak Hoong (Papaya Salad)

$19.00

Lao style papaya salad, lemongrass marinated fried chicken thigh, chicharrons, radish, cabbage, and a side of sticky rice. Medium spiced. (GS, NF, DF) **contains shellfish** Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Khao Mun Gai Oup

$25.00

Lao style roasted Stack Farm chicken, jasmine rice steamed in chicken broth, ginger, garlic, summer squash, cucumber, radish, scallion, cilantro, crispy garlic, sweet ginger dipping sauce, side of chicken broth (DF, NF) *Market Price* *Estimated cooking time may be 10 or more minutes longer than quoted pick up or delivery time* Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Lao Platter

$25.00

Lao style roasted Stack Farm chicken, spicy lemongrass Lao sausage, cabbage, cucumber, radish, jeow mak len (spicy tomato jam), sticky rice (GF, DF, NF) *Market Price* *Estimated cooking time may be 10 or more minutes longer than quoted time* Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Soups

Pho Tai (PK)

$12.00

rice noodles, thinly sliced beef, onion, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, bean sprout, jalapeño, lime, side of chili oil, sriracha, and hoisin sauce (GF, DF, NF) *** “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.” *** Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Chicken Pho (PK)

$12.00

bone broth, roasted chicken, rice noodles, bean sprouts, shaved onion, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, jalapeno, fried garlic, lime, side of chili oil, sriracha, and hoisin sauce (GF, NF, DF). Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Khao Soi Luang Prabang (PK)

$13.00

choice of wide or rice noodles, chicken broth, ground pork, tomato, fermented soybean, chili, cilantro, scallion, bean sprout, fried garlic, lime, side of chili oil and crispy rice (GF, DF, NF) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Khao Poon Kathi Dang (PK)

$13.00

Coconut Red Curry Soup - roasted chicken or fried tofu, rice noodles, cabbage, lettuce, beansprouts, cilantro, onion, scallion, Thai basil, crispy shallot, side of chili oil and crispy rice (DF, GS, M-GF, NF, M-VE) Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Tom Yum (PK)

$14.00

Fried chicken or tofu, rice noodles, lemongrass, galangal, lime, cilantro, scallion, Thai basil, bean sprouts, crispy garlic, and side of chili oil (NF, DF, P, GS, M-GF). *** The base for this soup contains shellfish and can not be modified *** Acronym Key - DF: Dairy Free GF: Gluten Free M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free GS: Gluten Sensitive NF: Nut Free P: Pescatarian V: Vegetarian VE: Vegan M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

Dessert

Matcha Soft Serve

$5.00

Matcha flavored oat milk soft serve. *VEGAN* *NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*

Strawberry Dole Whip

$5.00

*NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY* VEGAN Non-Dairy soft-serve

Twist Soft Serve

$5.00

*NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY*

Kanom Babin (3pc) - Coconut

$7.00

Coconut milk, coconut, sugar, sticky rice flour

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$4.00

Iced Coffee (Sweetened)

$4.00

Chanh Muối (Salted Vietnamese Limeade)

$4.00

Saa Kehm (1/2 Chanh Muối + 1/2 Thai Iced Tea)

$4.00
Teasider Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

*contains caffeine*

Lemon Klarbrunn

$1.50
Lime Klarbrunn

$1.50
Yeo's Soymilk

$4.00

Foco Coconut Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

Teasider Midwest Mint Hot Tea

$3.50

*caffeine free*

Teasider Hojicha Lemongrass Hot Tea

$3.50

*low caffeine*

Teasider Milk Oolong Hot Tea

$3.50

*contains caffeine*

Sides

Add Side Sticky Rice

$4.50

Add Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Add Crispy Rice

$1.50

Add Side Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Add Extra Bun Sauce

$1.00

Add Fresh Chili

$1.00

Add Chili Oil

$1.00

Add Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Add Ponzu

$1.00

Pho Condiments: 1 of each, Chili oil, Hoisin, Sriracha

$1.50

Side Fried Tofu

$4.00

Merch

Ahan Champion Crew Neck (Medium)

$50.00
Ahan Champion Crew Neck (Large)

$50.00
Ahan Champion Crew Neck (XL)

$50.00
Ahan Bella Canvas Hoodie (Small)

$50.00
Ahan Bella Canvas Hoodie (Medium)

$50.00
Ahan Bella Canvas Hoodie (Large)

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ahan, meaning food in Lao, was created by Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown. Their goal is to bring Asian inspired dishes using local ingredients to the Madison restaurant scene.

Website

Location

2262 Winnebago St., Madison, WI 53704

Directions

