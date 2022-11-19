Ahan
38 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ahan, meaning food in Lao, was created by Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown. Their goal is to bring Asian inspired dishes using local ingredients to the Madison restaurant scene.
Location
2262 Winnebago St., Madison, WI 53704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Starkweather Brewing Company - 2439 Atwood Avenue
No Reviews
2439 Atwood Avenue Madison, WI 53704
View restaurant